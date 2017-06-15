“Now you need to post your ranking of all Shakespeare’s plays.”

That was a tweet from Matt Yglesias, so here goes:
The best, in order
The Henriad (as a unit!)
King Lear
Hamlet (even if it is a bunch of cliches, strung together)
Measure for Measure
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Merchant of Venice
As You Like It
Twelfth Night
Winter’s Tale (underrated)
Love’s Labour’s Lost
Anthony and Cleopatra
Othello (slightly overrated)
Richard II + III
Pretty flawed, but I still want to call underrated
Cymbeline
Coriolanus
Troilus and Cressida
OK, and would be pretty awesome from anyone else
Comedy of Errors
Much Ado About Nothing
All’s Well That Ends Well
Overrated, though you still can think they are pretty good
Julius Caesar
Macbeth
Taming of the Shrew
Just not that good
Henry VIII
Two Gentleman of Verona
Merry Wives of Windsor
Timon of Athens
King John
Let’s not even get into the possible co-authorships.
The bottom line
Shakespeare is very likely the deepest thinker the human race has produced, so these are worth careful study! I am a fan of the Folger Library editions.
Romeo and Juliet?
Otherwise good list. Measure for Measure way too high though. Too opaque.
Yeah it skips a bunch, it doesn’t have titus andronicus.
The play they made that guy watch in taming of the shrew was OK, but they didn’t say what it was called just that it was a history play.
Macbeth is definitely the best, on account of it being the shortest play. Brevity counts for a lot when you are forced to study the bard’s plays in school.
I agree that Macbeth and the Taming of the Shrew are overrated, but Julius Caesar? why?