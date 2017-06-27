The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone*

An excellent book by Brian Merchant. Two neat things I learned that I hadn’t known before. First, when you are typing the software guesses which letters might be coming next and gives you extra latitude in hitting those keys. (I believe this oddly makes the QWERTY keyboard efficient once again, also.) Second, there are non-disclosure agreements for reading a possible non-disclosure agreement to sign (or not). You have to sign one of those before you even get to see the non-disclosure agreement for the work at hand, in other words if you don’t sign the NDA you can’t even report on how much secrecy they were demanding from you. Apple used those.
The keyboard thing I knew. There was a little-known rock band called “Damiera” that was physically impossible to type in one try on the early iPhones (no idea about newer ones), because the predictive letter function was tuned such that the letters on either side could completely eliminate one of the letters on a keyboard (I think in Damiera specifically the i or the e was not pressable for this reason; no matter how precisely and slowly you pressed it, a letter to the left or right would be input). An uncommon problem, but interesting all the same.
It would be interesting to see an analysis of all the secret wars, killing and exploitation this company engaged in to monopolize on the secretive development process once complete….
As an aside, which corporations win for worst global citizens of 2016? I argue that apple and their dependence on conflict minerals and child labor may take the cake, but I’m also not particularly aware of what other bad actors may have been up to this past year.
Thoughts anyone????
in other words if you don’t sign the NDA you can’t even report on how much secrecy they were demanding from you
But you can still report that the NDA was under an NDA!
I wonder if anyone does more iterations than that.
Why don’t they just go all the way and have you sign a blank piece of paper?
I may have muddled this (it was a long time ago) but I think I was once asked to sign a document promising that if asked to sign the (UK) Official Secrets Act I would do so.
It’s only a bit of theatre, signing the Act. But many important things in life are only a bit of theatre.
The strange ceremony of affixing one’s signature to a document not only indicates your agreement with and commitment to the document, it also forbids that you change your mind about the matter.
Obsessing about secrecy might suggest there’s not really that much to protect. Sure, the i-phone is an amazing device for communicating in grunts and groans but not for, you know, communicating in words strung together in sentences. It’s not even a very good phone; I know when someone calls me on an i-phone because, unless she speaks directly into the microphone, it’s incomprehensible. Okay, I can use my i-phone to call a Uber, direct me to a not very good restaurant, read a not very good book, watch a not very good movie. It’s amazing, and the producers of it no doubt need an NDA to protect it’s wonderfulness.
Regarding an NDA, I don’t Google has had a major innovation since Image search.
