The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone*

An excellent book by Brian Merchant. Two neat things I learned that I hadn’t known before. First, when you are typing the software guesses which letters might be coming next and gives you extra latitude in hitting those keys. (I believe this oddly makes the QWERTY keyboard efficient once again, also.) Second, there are non-disclosure agreements for reading a possible non-disclosure agreement to sign (or not). You have to sign one of those before you even get to see the non-disclosure agreement for the work at hand, in other words if you don’t sign the NDA you can’t even report on how much secrecy they were demanding from you. Apple used those.