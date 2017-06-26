Do plants minimize surprise?

Calvo and Friston came up with this:
In this article we account for the way plants respond to salient features of their environment under the free-energy principle for biological systems. Biological self-organization amounts to the minimization of surprise over time. We posit that any self-organizing system must embody a generative model whose predictions ensure that (expected) free energy is minimized through action. Plants respond in a fast, and yet coordinated manner, to environmental contingencies. They pro-actively sample their local environment to elicit information with an adaptive value. Our main thesis is that plant behaviour takes place by way of a process (active inference) that predicts the environmental sources of sensory stimulation. This principle, we argue, endows plants with a form of perception that underwrites purposeful, anticipatory behaviour. The aim of the article is to assess the prospects of a radical predictive processing story that would follow naturally from the free-energy principle for biological systems; an approach that may ultimately bear upon our understanding of life and cognition more broadly.
I suspect it is speculative, but it is always interesting to see how economics-related ideas sometimes shape biology, and vice versa.
Here is the paper, and for the pointer I thank Michelle Dawson.
“economics-related ideas sometimes shape biology”: didn’t Hayek comment about the relationship between free market arguments and Darwinian evolution?
A motley collection of disciplines made the first two sections tedious. Surprise is an interesting term, anthropomorphic is an understatement.
The Wood Wide Web is catchier.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/earth/story/20141111-plants-have-a-hidden-internet
“…it is always interesting to see how economics-related ideas sometimes shape biology, and vice versa.”
Evolution and economics have always looked very similar to me.
No mention of comparative plantage? For shame..