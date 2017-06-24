Regulation of Charlatans in High-Skill Professions

That is a new paper by Jonathan Berk and Jules H. van Binsbergen, here is the abstract:
We study a market for a skill that is in short supply and high demand, where the presence of charlatans (professionals who sell a service that they do not deliver on) is an equilibrium outcome. We use this model to evaluate the belief that reducing the number of charlatans through regulation increases consumer surplus. We show that this belief is false: both information disclosure as well as setting standards reduces consumer surplus. Although both standards and disclosure drive charlatans out of the market, consumers are worse off because of the resulting reduction in competition amongst producers. Producers, on the other hand, strictly benefit from the regulation, implying that the regulation we observe in these markets likely derives from producer interests. The model provides insights into the parameters that drive the cross-sectional variation in charlatans across professions. Professions with weak trade groups, skills in larger supply, shorter training periods and less informative signals regarding the professional’s skill, are more likely to feature charlatans. We conclude that the number of charlatans in equilibrium is positively related to the value added of that profession to consumers.
How does financial advising fit into this schema? Economic consulting? Blogging?
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.
Many markets have safety and other standards set via ratings agencies in the name of consumer protection. In fact they can achieve this goal but at the expense of competition from smaller players in the market. It’s hard to measure if consumers are worse or better off because a lot of the risk reduction is tail risk. Measuring short term price effects is not a good counter argument.
Example: solar panels. They are pitched to break even verus 25 yr lifetimes. Wil they last this long?
Hard to know, but my 11 nine old 80W panel still reliably delivers around 74.5W in good conditions with a proper load – thinks several batteries charging at the same time. And that 80W was always the most optimistically legal figure that could be used. The break even on panels is not 25 years – that is their lifespan, the break even point is generally much earlier (this is extremely variable, but in Germany, people expect their solar panel installation to pay for themselves in under a decade – 5 or 6 years was possible in the past – while the remaining lifespan is revenue).
Admittedly, I have a German manufactured panel, not a Chinese one. If you buy a cheap Chinese panel, you get a lifespan that likely has little to do with what is claimed by the manufacturer. If my panel sinks to something less than 80% of its rated performance in the next 9 years, the manufacturer will then follow its guarantee terms (which I’m not searching for now) – assuming, of course, they are still in business. Basically, all the German solar installations have such guarantees, but the future is unknown.
This is true only if Ray gun trickle down economics is true but demand = wages = supply = m6 = s650 = f-22. TANSTAAFL
“We study a market for a skill that is in short supply and high demand” – what market is that? Apparently financial advisers, real estate agents, doctors, lawyers and accountants. I’m not sure that anything other than doctors are in ‘high demand’ or ‘short supply’?
And this about the doctors is scary: ” Another important feature of the data is that there is large variation across professions in the number of professionals convicted of misconduct as well as the standards imposed. For example, in an influential paper, Egan et al. (2016) document that in the financial services sector, 7% of active financial advisors have a misconduct conviction or settlement on their record. That paper also documents that about half of those advisors are fired, and about half of the ones fired find a new job in financial services. The median settlement amount for misconduct is $40,000. Contrast this to the medical profession. In medicine, Studdert et al (2016) find that a very small fraction of doctors (1%) are responsible for most malpractice settlements (32%), yet very few of those doctors are fired. In 2015 out of 931,921 licensed doctors in the US, only 290 doctors (0.03%) had their license revoked, and even temporary suspensions (706) are rare (0.075%).4 These facts are surprising given what is at stake”
Striking a blow for freedom, Prof. Cwoen is bravely using ‘excellent’ again.
And why would blogging fit into this at all? Or does one feel like a charlatan in more than one area, Prof. Cowen?
Surely the overall effects of such regulation are positive in the long run? E.g. if more people are incentivised to become actual service providers rather than charlatans? Or if the regulations lead to (and result from) people valuing the truth more highly, and questioning knowledge more intensely? What about if they incentivise people to be better educated, assuming it is less intellectually demanding to become a charlatan than to become a real professional? I haven’t read the paper, but I find it very difficult to believe that charlatans have a net positive overall effect.