Regulation and Economic Growth*

The author is James Broughel and the subtitle is Applying Economic Theory to Public Policy. I am biased, as James was my doctoral student and this is an adaptation of his thesis, but I think this is a great work and also well-written and fun to read. It’s the single best piece written on how to think about how regulation impacts economic growth — in particular once-and-for-all effects vs. growth rate changes — and that is one of the most neglected economic policy questions today.
Most regulation isn’t meant to improve any economic metrics. Its an economic cost for some social benefit. The problem is that the cost of the first is easily measured and often falls on people with means while the second is very difficult if not impossible to measure and benefits people who don’t necessarily contribute financially to think tanks and politicians.
Let me guess, the author concludes more de-regulation is needed 🙂
So, there seems to be a secular stagnation occurring here concerning the terms ‘excellent’ and ‘self-recommending.’
Must be due to some sort of excessive regulatory framework. Maybe a GMU student could publish a paper tracing the decline of such exemplary MR terms, to help us take those small steps to a better world.
It is not “self-recommending” because no one (yet?) knows who James Broughel is.