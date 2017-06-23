Regulation and Economic Growth*

The author is James Broughel and the subtitle is Applying Economic Theory to Public Policy. I am biased, as James was my doctoral student and this is an adaptation of his thesis, but I think this is a great work and also well-written and fun to read. It’s the single best piece written on how to think about how regulation impacts economic growth — in particular once-and-for-all effects vs. growth rate changes — and that is one of the most neglected economic policy questions today.