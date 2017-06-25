Sunday assorted links

1. In one study, young children learn how to deceive in ten days.
2. “A new kind of elevator uses linear motors, similar to those in maglev trains and HyperLoop, to whiz its cabins through shafts, and will be able to move people up, down, left, or right.” Link here.
3. New Chinese movie stars Stephon Marbury as Stephon Marbury (NYT). And this: “There is indeed a statue of Marbury in Beijing. “People say it doesn’t look like me,” Marbury said. “But I know it does, because I know the face I made when they made the statue.””
4. Boris Becker is now bankrupt (no Beijing statue).
5. Employees committed to family are more motivated and productive (WSJ).
Children do not need to be taught how to deceive, starting from infancy, as any experienced parent knows. Learning how to deceive effectively, however, takes practice. (And even here, the deception is not actually effective, it is simply not being acknowledged to the deceiver, it seems.) One wonders whether the authors were attentive parents before writing this study.
(5.) Reverse causality strikes again! (Maybe.) Both directions of causality are plausible. If I didn’t have a family to support I would probably be one of those guys just playing video games all day long every day (Erik Hurst study at Chicago Booth).
5. has been part of the platform of the alt-right (Moldbug?) for a long time. Men need a family to focus their energy on providing for, so single men are likely to become either unproductive or downright destructive. Hence the destruction of the marriage institution is a bad thing.
Especially that part of the marriage institution that guaranteed a husband sex whenever desired, which is no longer the case (assuming it ever was, at least for those one would described as decent men).
Joking aside, it’s not the wife it’s the kids.
Why be against gay marriage, then. Or are they?
The alt-right is a lot of disparate groups, if any are against gay marriage I think it would be just the countercultural “lets offend people for the lulz” types.
I’ve encountered the argument that gay marriage is bad for public perception, because it erodes the tradition (super important for keeping an institution alive) and strengthens that view of marriage as just a casual thing you do for the tax break. But it is a weak argument, marriage is doomed if not already dead, with or without gay marriage. More on what I mean by “public perception” below:
The marriage institution (all institutions really) is not about the law. It is about how people perceive the thing, what is seen by society as acceptable and what isn’t. The law comes after, if at all. Traditional marriage was the belief that two people who have sex must stick together and care for each other for life, modern marriage is a contract.
The marriage institution was at its strongest before no fault divorce. A man gets married and is guaranteed to keep his family, and he’s responsible for the household, so he works hard. With no fault divorce, the institution falls apart – men marry and then lose their kids, the young see that marriage isn’t stable and marry less, and try to keep finances separate and family investment low because divorce is seen more and more not as a nuclear option but as an inevitable fact of life. The optics are important – marriage could be super easy to dissolve legally or even not part of the law at all, but as long as people *think* of it as a super important unbreakable thing, the institution is strong. Public perception makes or breaks the institution, or rather that’s all an institution is, a meme held by all of society that has big positive effects for the structure of that society.
Traditional marriage was a widespread meme about a way to make stable families. The upper class may still believe in that meme, but it has been lost by everyone else. The institution is dead or near dead, modern marriage is just an artifact we haven’t yet purged from the legal system (although I hear the UK now assigns the same consequences to longer-term cohabitation, so they’re a step closer to ditching it I guess).
Legal marriage is the institutionalisation of an arrangement where people have dependants. Someone dies, who gets what, who looks after who. The more resources involved, the more important the institution is; who gets to keep running the farm. That was the primary impetus for gay marriage; who gets the disability or death benefits in a same sex long term relationship, who gets to sit with the dying. How it was sold is another story.
What I don’t like about gay marriage is the fact of parenthood becomes a matter of bureaucratic diktat. Looking forward to when the very strange and dangerous ideas of academia end up being reflected by the bureaucracy (who else would hire these otherwise useless twits), the detachment of biology from reality is going to lead to ugly dystopian outcomes.
Much of the moral and societal structures stem from hard consequences; if a woman left her husband she was destitute; if someone engaged in promiscuous sex of any kind, death was a real possibility; Church communities were a fallback when things went bad; faith was just about the only positive thing lots of people had in their short and brutish lives.
Marriage will make a comeback when the consequences of a few more generations of ill socialized youth start threatening our ability to eat, to take one thing we don’t worry about much now. And the generous pensions that are promised don’t materialize. And the Obama’s Julias realize that women on welfare have lots of common characteristics that don’t look quite like advertised. If you think men are uncaring, distant, untrustworthy, dishonest and craven, just wait until you depend on a bureaucrat for your care.
“I hear the UK now assigns the same consequences to longer-term cohabitation, so they’re a step closer to ditching it I guess”: not yet.
That seems like part of the platform of the right, while the alt-right take would be to opt out of both the modern family and the modern workforce as unfair to men, but I’m sure many of the commenters here are more familiar with alt-right scholarship than I.
Of course the real can of worms arising from #5 is whether women committed to family are more motivated and productive employees.
You opt out of the modern family and long for the restoration of the old family model, yes. The destruction of that old family model is what is bad.
“and long for the restoration of the old family model, yes.”
“The old family model…”
How old? Companionate marriage is a relatively recent phenomenon. Prior to that marriage looked more like fundamentalist Muslim marriages today.
Even Leave it to Beaver pre-no-fault marriages were a minority of marriages.
It has long been part of the platform of the right. Neoconservatives like Irving Kristol linked it to the failure of Great Society welfare policies, which naively assumed that government can change people’s motivations (or that their motivations were good in the first place). Getting married is one of the few things that has a significant effect on the motivations of people with bad character.
