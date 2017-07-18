Are the aliens merely sleeping?

Here is another attempt to crack the Fermi paradox, relying on low time preference and Knut Wicksell’s wine parable:
“While it is possible for a civilization to cool down parts of itself to any low temperature,” the authors write, that, too, requires work. So it wouldn’t make sense for a civilization looking to maximize its computational capacity to waste energy on the process. As Sandberg and Cirkovic elaborate in a blog post, it’s more likely that such artificial life would be in a protected sleep mode today, ready to wake up in colder futures.
If such aliens exist, they’re in luck. The universe appears to be cooling down on its own. Over the next trillions of years, as it continues to expand and the formation of new stars slows, the background radiation will reduce to practically zero. Under those conditions, Sandberg and Cirkovic explain, this kind of artificial life would get “tremendously more done.” Tremendous isn’t an understatement, either. The researchers calculate that by employing such a strategy, they could achieve up to 1030 times more than if done today.
In other words, now is an inefficient time for getting things done. That is from Robert Hart at Slate.
So, another person unclear on the concept of entropy as applied to cosmology, and what that ‘cooling down’ actually means.
From Merriam Webster –
2a : the degradation of the matter and energy in the universe to an ultimate state of inert uniformity
“In other words, now is an inefficient time for getting things done.”
The ultimate argument for procrastination….?
If not now, when? If not us, who?
This is the real reason I’m going on vacation tomorrow.
Another possible explanation is that they are so advanced that they can choose not to be perceived and currently are waiting for Earth to evolve beyond its Trumpian period.
“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy”.
The current understanding of the Universe and all our science is merely a specific model ; to beleieve it encompasses everything out there and that everything is merely only four-dimensional to all intelligent life may eventually be a frog-in-the-well scenario.
The entire Fermi paradox is based on a misapplication of probability theory.
Explain?
This argument doesn’t make a lot of logical sense. If hypothetically, the civilizations is doing ‘x’ number of calculations in the next million years and ‘2x’ in the subsequent million years, they are doing total ‘3x’ calculations. Why wait a million years to only do ‘2x’ calculations? The limiting factor for this civilization is not the temperature but the time available in the universe to perform calculations.
Related regarding Big Foot (BF). We annually hunt for deer in backwoods Adirondacks. There have been BF sightings. I told my bro if I saw one I’d shoot it. He said, “Don’t do that!. It would enrage the aliens.”
Regarding BF sightings: Is there correlation between BF sightings the numbers of teeth in the persons’ heads or the # of empty beer cans in the bed of the pick up truck?
I think it’s funny that people who pronounces the question of the existence of God to be unanswerable and not very interesting would waste their time reading this sort of utterly ungrounded speculation.
‘this sort of utterly ungrounded speculation’
Not utterly ungrounded, at least in the last couple of decades, with the confirmation of the existence of extra-solar planets. That is the fundamental difference between science and theology, after all – one actually is based on an accumulation of facts, which are subject to examination..
>The universe appears to be cooling down on its own.
Suck on that, Al Gore. The science is settled!