They can watch your heart now, too

An Ohio judge has ruled that data from a pacemaker can be used in court.
Defendant Ross Compton, who faces aggravated arson charges, claims he was woken by a fire at home, packed a case, broke a window and threw out the bag.
A cardiologist told police his explanation was “highly improbable” based on his heart rate and cardiac rhythms at the time.
Mr Compton’s lawyer said allowing pacemaker evidence expanded government snooping into private data.
Here is the full story, and here is an appalling add-on:
According to local paper Journal News, Judge Charles Pater said: “There is a lot of other information about things that may characterise the inside of my body that I would much prefer to keep private rather than how my heart is beating. It is just not that big of a deal.”
Via Michelle Dawson. And here is an article about retail interference with brain implants.
In a similar vein, a prison escapee was apprehended after being on the loose for 25 years through the use of facial recognition technology: http://www.startribune.com/dmv-facial-recognition-device-in-nevada-nabs-92-prison-escapee-from-minn/434083743/
It’s good to know about this important event but there’s never notice of instances where the technology fails to make the match or, even more important, makes an incorrect match, which is statistically certain to occur.
I wonder how this court would rule on the hypothetical technology “neural lace”, which Elon Musk has discussed.
‘and here is an appalling add-on’
Why? After all, one’s BAC is certainly one of those things ‘that may characterise the inside of my body that I would much prefer to keep private.’ This is a horse that left the barn a long, long time ago.
Now, if that data was acquired without a warrant or other legal means, or perhaps in a more future directed perspective, simply collected as part of broadcast data that the user was unaware of being broadcast, one may have a bit more of a point to be concerned about.
+1
An analogue happened in the 1975 Columbo episode “Troubled Waters”. That murderer was hooked up to an EKG. Was the EKG result private data? I don’t remember whether it was considered valid evidence (I think yes), but since it was a cruise ship, US law / evidentiary procedure might not have applied.
There was also a “Monk” episode that used an EKG record to identify the culprit…
There was also a so fake, fictional show where a foreign government hacked into a political party’s email server.
So you say you want 24/7 health monitoring. Maybe not. The legal issue is whether there is an expectation of privacy with regard to information such as heart rate. HIPAA is supposed to safeguard the privacy of health information, while this judge believes there is no expectation of privacy, HIPAA notwithstanding. Is there an expectation of privacy regarding any personal information in a world where people share the most intimate information about themselves? Can one share such information with “friends” and then expect it to be kept private? Should there be a different standard for people (like me) who have never been on social media?
HIPAA specifically excludes warrants, once a warrant is issued, the hospital or doctor must disclose the information through proper channels. What is appropriate for a warrant is not part of HIPAA. In general, the public wants doctors to prevent crimes and bring criminals to justice, maintaining the trust of the public is much more important to health in our society. Changing this would first require society to reprioritize privacy concerns.
Cowen: “And here is an article about retail interference with brain implants”. Could it be that Cowen is using a form of mind meld with his blog entries to turn ordinary law abiding people like me against democracy: https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/7/14/15967788/democracy-shackles-james-buchanan-intellectual-history-maclean Oh, my!