China export markets in everything

Now it is textbooks:
When primary school administrators in the U.K. choose study materials for the fall semester this year, they will have a new option: math textbooks imported from Shanghai, a city celebrated as a global math power.
In the books, the British pound will replace references to the Chinese yuan. But in just about every other way, the versions of Real Shanghai Maths available in London will be exactly like those used in China, the ideas, sequencing and methods kept intact.
It is a remarkable admission by British education authorities that their own methods have stumbled, and that Chinese educators – after years of racking up world firsts in math scores – have developed something admirable enough to import in whole cloth.
Here is the full article, via A.T., our A.T.
How sure are we that the Asian countries arent simply rigging the results? Either by preventing the lower grade students from taking the exam or some other means.
Yep. That’s it.
I was under the impression that Asians have a higher mean IQ than other races, so perhaps we are simply observing that their students are smarter to begin with.
“It is a remarkable admission by British education authorities that their own methods have stumbled”
an admission, yes. but remarkable? Japan’s Kumon maths have been in the UK for years. Many UK schools have previously adopted the Singapore maths as well.
Did they vault the UK students’ math proficiency up to the levels of Singapore and Japan?
I was to ask if it is the end of Singapore AMaths.
Textbooks are overrated as an educational input.
I doubt very much the ‘UK’ has made such a decision – education in the UK is not unitary. as the Scots run their own system. Including their own math (or ‘maths’) textbooks.
I doubt very much that they have a “fall semester” either. By the way, who are these “primary school administrators”? I’ve never heard of them.
Come to that, why the fake astonishment at the idea that the kiddy-winkies might learn arithmetic from a foreign book? Isn’t arithmetic the same everywhere? Christ, people learnt geometry from a Greek book for a couple of millennia, didn’t they?
“By the way, who are these “primary school administrators”? I’ve never heard of them.”
Of course not, this is what makes them so powerful!
This is fine.
What we don’t want are static systems that do not incorporate directed (or random) change periodically, and do not test for improvement.
Chinese algebra…that’s hard.
I am going to go into the business,
Emulating one in China, of
Teaching you
How to pass the Chinese math test.
On the internet,
Payable in yuan.
The calc graduate student TA’s in college were Chinese.
This will end badly.
I said the English-speaking world was at a low point.
I think this is missing the treatment effect of the Chinese education system. The average Chinese high school student studies as if they are going to be an engineer at a top technical school – 7am to 11pm of schooling and homework. Who knew that consistency and effort were the primary drivers of education results?
It’s possible that their textbooks are designed specifically for clarity to the average student – which is great for driving up the average test score. But without importing the study culture*, you’re not likely to see similar results. Whether or not this type of training is optimal is another question – but the treatment effect is most definitely positive.
* and coincident stress
“The method, dubbed the “mastery” approach, entails a collective approach to learning where the entire classroom learns a single mathematical concept in depth, relying on standardized textbooks. The class does not move on until every student has understood the concept. This is in marked contrast to the usual Western approach, where teachers explain a concept and then students work individually to practice a lesson. Instead of teaching the entire class at the same pace, students are recognized for their individual pace of learning and taught depending on how strong their grasp of the subject is.” https://qz.com/939208/more-children-in-the-west-are-being-taught-math-using-chinas-fabled-slightly-brutal-mastery-method/
” The class does not move on until every student has understood the concept. ”
I would speculate that a) there is immense peer and teacher pressure on the slowest student to learn quickly and that b) the students that aren’t intellectually capable of keeping up are quickly side lined.
“The city’s success has prompted the U.K. to stage a major turn toward China on math, sending British teachers overseas and then inviting a few dozen Shanghai teachers to take over British classrooms.’
There was a TV reality programme in the UK (BBC?) I remember seeing where a group of Chinese teachers were allowed to take charge of a class of UK students in a troubled school to see if they could improve outcomes. They did. But the different schooling philosophies were a big challenge.
Interesting because it’s not just a trial but a way to win public support for looking to overseas.
I guess you could also replace the texts with the Russian equivalents which only have math. No tortured word problems to demonstrate “relevance.” No colored boxes with inspirational stories of the first transgender/female/minority mathematician in ancient Greece… Etc. Just the math. What a concept.
Obligatory reminder that learning math isn’t actually that important. Engineers don’t make all that much money and only a tiny fraction of professionals will ever use anything past standard American middle school math in their entire careers.
It depends – things like basic algebra are difficult for the average american student. And that does have plenty of application.
I think of it more like logical training. Find hard problems that have distinctive answers to force the student to work his brain. Chess, logic/word problems. Soft problems work too, except it is hard to compel a student to think hard there as there is often not a well-defined right answer.
And you’re wrong about Engineering. Good engineers make tons of money. Bad engineers also make good money (on average) when compared to other professionals.