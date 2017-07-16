Chongqing travel notes

1. Especially outside the immediate center of town, it feels as if something wacky is always happening. Someone is screaming, backslapping, bumping fists, or screaming while backslapping and bumping fists. Interactions appear to be random, highly intense, and short in duration. The following interaction is more intense yet. It reminds me of that old Humphrey Bogart movie “Beat the Devil.”
2. Every cabbie seems to know a random person standing on a street corner, who somehow mysteriously signals to that cab to be picked up, even if said cab already is delivering a Western passenger to some other location. Shouting ensues, the random person is moved along in the cab only a short distance, always along the Westerner’s route, and then the person is let off again. With a shout. Rinse and repeat.
3. It is a better city for street food and stall food than is Chengdu. The tastes are stronger and spicier, though I believe the peaks of Chengdu are higher and more subtle.
4. Don’t just stick to “the peninsula,” also travel to the alternate sides of the city’s two rivers, the Jialing and the Yangtze.
5. Haagen-Dazs is much more popular in China than in the United States, at least at the retail level.
6. “Sun Zhengcai, the former Communist Party chief of the Chinese city of Chongqing, is under investigation by authorities, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing people it didn’t identify.” He had been considered a possible successor to Uncle Xi.
7. On my flight from Kunming to Chongqing, I witnessed my first “facial surveillance” arrest. Just as they were about to let us off the plane, two policemen appeared at the entrance, with a copy of a facial surveillance photograph. (Before you board any plane in China, they photograph your face plenty, and match it to various databases.) They walked down the aisle, turning left and right, looking for the passenger who matched the photo. They found him and escorted him off the plane, with the crowd watching nervously. He showed neither surprise nor did he protest his innocence.
8. An excellent room in a five-star luxury Chongqing hotel, with view and upgrade to a larger suite, costs $70 a night.
9. Nearby is “the world’s longest cantilevered glass skywalk.”
The city’s “mind-blowing overpass has five layers, 20 ramps and eight directions,” good photos at that link.
Here is Wikipedia on Chongqing, by one measure it is China’s most populous metropolitan area. “Its population is already bigger than that of Peru or Iraq, with half a million more arriving every year in search of a better life,” and that was written eleven years ago.
The trailer of the “Beat the Devil” made me want to see the film, so here it is: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xB4ifYWFvDA
I have been hearing for some time that it is China’s biggest city. But, referring back to a recent thread I shall point out that the “Pearl Delta City” complex with Guangzhou at its center is over 30 million, competing with Tokyo for being the world’s largest metro area. Chongqing is probably larger than most official stats put it, but I doubt it beats 30 million, and the real population of Tokyo is over 45 million as told to me by its Housing Minister, although you will not find that in any published source.
there is an article in nature about Wenzhou’s development. Innovation nation about sums it up. But ZJU’s (a school much like FGV in Brazil) professor law senior, Zhang Wenxian is a pioneer in the legal framework I suppose in the fact, that
a prefectural level city is a “city” (Chinese: 市; pinyin: shì) and “prefecture” (Chinese: 地区; pinyin: dìqū) that have been merged into one unified jurisdiction. As such it is simultaneously a city, which is a municipal entry with subordinate districts, and a prefecture with subordinate county-level cities and counties which is an administrative division of a province.
Unlearning is the key framework. 3,000 million people live there.
#3 I don’t believe you’ve spent enough time in either city to know this as fact
‘Haagen-Dazs is much more popular in China than in the United States, at least at the retail level.’
The idea never occurred to you that ‘Haagen-Dazs’ is a brand which adapts to local conditions? ‘In carving out a brand identity specific to China, Haagen-Dazs decided not to compete with incumbent ice cream brands, and instead aligned itself with western icons of luxury. As Pedro Man, Vice President of the company’s Asia-Pacific operations, told reporters in 1998: “What Rolls-Royce is to cars… Haagen-Dazs is to ice cream.”
Before entering China, Haagen-Dazs did extensive research to plan distribution. Its products need a constant temperature of -26C, so the company decided to handle distribution itself. It would import products from its US and European factories rather than manufacture locally, because the quality of Chinese dairy products was poor. Shipments from overseas would be brought to warehouses in Shanghai and Beijing, and then go out to retail outlets across the country in specially designed refrigerated trucks. This would ensure the quality that was crucial to the brand, though it would mean huge transport costs and import duties as high as 93 per cent.
The market research also yielded other vital information. First, Haagen-Dazs observed that many Chinese stores stopped carrying frozen desserts in winter, and their refrigeration did not meet its standards. Second, unlike Europeans, who eat ice cream at home, the Chinese preferred to eat it in the retail environment.
Chris O’Leary, Head of international operations at General Mills, explains: “It’s not an ice cream cone they’re buying; it’s an occasion.” So Haagen-Dazs decided to sell its ice cream in China in stand-alone shops instead of supermarkets. And, unlike the casual ice cream parlours in western countries, China’s were designed as luxurious spaces.’ http://www.businesstoday.in/magazine/lbs-case-study/case-study-haagen-dazs-in-china/story/184779.html
Though it is always nice to see a man keeping up with globalization by noticing a brand’s intentional and decades long planned results. And though the information is from 2010, one can safely assume that ‘retail’ does not mean actually going into food stores, instead of restaurants, when applied to how Prof. Cowen travels – ‘The company does not disclose exact figures, but revenues were estimated at over $100 million in China in 2010, with an annualised growth rate of 21 per cent over the three previous years. About 80 per cent of revenue comes from ice cream parlours as opposed to supermarket sales.’