Forget automation and AI, are goats taking away union jobs? (Malthus! arbitrage!)

University spokeswoman Cheryl Roland said a small goat crew has been on campus this summer, but not to cut grass.
“For the second summer in a row, we’ve brought in a goat crew to clear undergrowth in a woodlot, much of it poison ivy and other vegetation that is a problem for humans to remove,” Roland said. “Not wanting to use chemicals, either, we chose the goat solution to stay environmentally friendly.
“The area is rife with poison ivy and other invasive species, and our analysis showed the goats to be a sustainable and cost-effective way of removing them,” she added.
The goats were formally introduced to the campus and local community on June 2 in parking lot 51 of the Sindecuse Health Center.
Garrett Fickle and his wife, Gina, the owners of Munchers on Hooves in Coldwater, rent out their four-footed “lawn mowers” to homeowners, commercial property owners and other clients.
…The goats are ahead of schedule, said Nicholas Gooch, a university horticulturist and the project leader.
And yet:
The 400-member American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees has filed a grievance contending that the work the goats are doing in a wooded lot is taking away jobs from laid-off union workers.
“AFSCME takes protecting the jobs of its members very seriously and we have an agreed-upon collective bargaining agreement with Western Michigan,” said Union President Dennis Moore. “We expect the contract to be followed, and in circumstances where we feel it’s needed, we file a grievance.”
Here is the full story, via Rayman Mohamed.
*Shrugs* If the university did sign a contract saying that the clean-up work was exclusively to be done by their members . . .
The union’s grievance is obviously based on some concern other than economics. All respectable mainstream Ph.D. economists agree that immigration does not reduce market-clearing wages. In fact, those unionized groundskeepers should be pleased to see the goats arrive, bcause that means they are being freed to accept higher-paying jobs!
Bazinga!
It’s funny because goats, but really this is a basic union objecting to non-union labor (scabs) situation, oldest thing in the book.
Loved one of the comments: if the members of the unions are willing to crawl down and munch the grass as thoroughly as the goats, they should rightly be paid like the goats.
How willing to humiliate yourself must you be to state that your job is being stolen by a goat?
Goats aren’t much use on grass: shrubs and the like are their best use. Division of Labour beckons here.
Union members should point out that they are less likely to leave droppings on the lawns they service.
I hope?
You suggest they should not only complain that animals are capable of doing their jobs, but also should advertise their inability to fertilise the soil for free?
This seemed like a run-of-the-mill hippie story until the surprise happy ending.
Old joke” a hillbilly sees an Engineer using a thwodolite and asks what he is doing. The engineer says he is measuring angles for the new road. The hillbilly says it is not necessary, when they in their small village have to open a way through the grass, they release a beast of burden. It always follows the easiest path, so the way it chooses is the way to go. Then, the engineer asks: But what if you don’t have a beasr of burden? And the hillbilly replies: well, then, we hire an engineer.