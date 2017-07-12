When was the Golden Age of conservative intellectuals?

Paul Krugman says a mix of “never” and “certainly not now” (my paraphrases, not actual quotations from him). Here is one bit:
On environment, a similar turn took place a bit later. The use of markets and price incentives to fight pollution was, initially, a conservative idea condemned by some on the left. But liberals eventually took it on board — while cap-and-trade became a dirty word on the right. Crude slogans — government bad! — plus subservience to corporate interests trump analysis.
I believe this is pretty far from the reality, here are a few points:
1. Conservative intellectuals never have turned against the idea of a carbon tax, as evidenced by Greg Mankiw’s leadership of the Pigou Club. Cap-and-trade is somewhat less popular, but that is probably the correct point of view, given the time consistency problems with governments that increase the supply of permits, as has happened in Europe.
2. Water economics is a big part of environmental economics. “Raise the price” and “define property rights better” remain central ideas in that field, commanding a lot of attention. David Zetland is one recent exemplar of these ideas.
3. The idea that there can be too much environmental regulation in many particular cases remains a central contribution, often associated with the Right. Of course this view is compatible with much tougher restrictions on carbon or other forms of air pollution.
4. The idea of properly applying “value of life” analysis to regulation, and seeking greater consistency (let’s save lives in cheaper rather than more expensive ways), remains a significant and undervalued insight.
5. Some of the key work on valuing biodiversity has come from Chicago-related methods, though I do not know the political affiliations of the authors.
6. Matthew Kahn, one of the leading environmental economists today, I would consider broadly in the classical liberal tradition. He recently published an important book on air pollution in China.
6. Jonathan H. Adler is a significant ongoing contributor to environmental law and economics. Or try the work of Terry Anderson.
7. Applying property rights analysis to animal herds, animal ownership, and the tragedy of the commons remains a significant conservative idea. You will note throughout I don’t like calling these “conservative” ideas, they are simply good ideas or bad ideas. Still, in the broader sociological sense you hear these ideas from conservatives and libertarians fairly often.
8. There is plenty of recent work on the political economy of the administrative state, and whether it generates abuses of the rule of law or bad incentives.
9. I could go on, with perhaps Vernon Smith”s recent work on peak-load pricing for electric utilities being next in line. Or pro-green, pro-nuclear analysis often comes from the Right.
10. Overall, “schools of thought” have been dwindling in economics, and so it might seem that the golden ages of various ideologies or schools of thought lie well behind us. But if we focus on the ideas and their influence, rather than whether carriers of those ideas bear particular political labels, the influence of Chicago, UCLA, cost-benefit, and Montana/PERC ideas in environmental economics never has been stronger. In that sense the golden age is right now.
Addendum: Here is a better Krugman piece on the history of thought, though I would note that capital movements were integrated into the price-specie-flow mechanism in the 18th century and fully by the time of Henry Thornton.
Is that senile old man still relevant? If so, I would like him to go back in time to debate his younger, more intelligent, and less partisan self.
Buy some land and live on it. Cut paths through the woods on your tractor and get stung a dozen times by the hornets you disturb. Carry 2 two gallon tanks of lindane mix, again and again and again into those woods to keep pine beetles out of your trees. Find the biggest dogwood you’ve ever seen and cut all the brush around it and make a place to sit and marvel at nature’s beauty. Find a magnolia fighting for light and grown into a Seuss-like giant battling the loblolly and pack cement into the woods as a poultice for a wound inflicted by a falling tree. Rush out at 3AM to help fight a neighbor’s fire until well past dawn. Then you’ll know why the owners of land are the guardians of land – and not a$$ clown theorists like Krugman; who would have what you’ve saved from destruction taken away by the government and given to him for his idle and aimless leisure.
Good advice, but it sounds like you, like the Native Americans before you, are shaping the environment as much as living within it.
Bonus trivia: ‘wild’ animals are shaped by man. Some claim that bears are more aggressive today than before since they’ve lost their fear of humans. Why is the polar bear fearless today? No Intuit to hunt it. Sounds counter-intuitive?
“Well one of the important things to keep in mind is that if you have a carbon tax, you can turn around and cut other taxes in response,” Mankiw said. “For example, the payroll tax. So this is a tax shift, rather than a tax hike.”
Clearly, mankiw does not understand economics, supply and demand, substitution, zero sum, and even the entire point of the Laffer curve.
An effective carbon tax raises very little, if any, tax revenue.
Only if the carbon tax is actually a VAT that is set to maximize revenue by reducing burning of fossil carbon by the least possible can other taxes be reduced or eliminated.
I just finished watching the 5th and 6th hours of The Story of China on PBS, which has as it constant theme the two and one thousand year history of China, the multiple times of the greatest economy in the world based on the most advanced technology and greatest investment in the world.
So, given the US is less than a quarter of a millennium in existence, only half a millennium of the West in the Americas, energy must be considered in the context of the next thousand years.
No way will fossil fuels play an important role over the next millennium; it will only be a historical oddity.
Ah yes the “no true Scotsman” fallacy. Good to see Tyler cheer me up with some good old fashioned intellectual dishonesty so early in the morning.
Sorry Tyler this post does in fact reek of a “no true Scotsman” fallacy. These “conservative intellectuals” you list have basically zero influence on current practical policy ideas. So they publish their ideas in nice textbooks and academic journals and it all amounts to nothing in the practical world.
It’s not Tyler’s fault that Krugman is lazy and over generalizes. Cap and trade was always a fringe idea on the right- Krugman is trying to pretend otherwise in order to demonize the current right. It would be akin to me pretending that the democrats have abandoned their prior support for a border wall (since trump now supports it and corporate donors demand cheap labor) on the basis of the fact that a leftist like Mickey Kaus supported a border wall back in the day.
People interested in fruitful debate don’t pretend that their opponents are beholden to any policy proposal made by any one person on their side.
Uhhh buddy if you want to go down that road….. so what you’re saying is Krugman is being TOO charitable? Who would you say the real.m conservative intellectuals are? Moldbug?
Uh clearly you don’t understand the point of krugman article. It’s not more charitable at all it’s a deeply cynical ploy to make the current republicans to seem more ideological than their predecessors in order to discredit them. Whether or not conservatives support cap and trade isn’t what krugman is writing about-“But liberals eventually took it on board — while cap-and-trade became a dirty word on the right” is the crux of the article. That crux is entirely bogus.
Actually to be clear that isn’t what he’s saying at all – he’s not saying the current crop is more ideological than their predecessors he’s saying there never was a golden age of conservative intellectualism – all the crops were ideologes. Whether you agree or disagree whatever but that’s what he’s saying. He’s saying the there really aren’t any serious conservative intellectuals and you’re kind of backing up his point here….I mean who or what would you point to as an example of some kind of intellectually driven conservative policy position?
Cap-and-trade is not one, but is a carbon tax? Tyler Cowen in his Response above appears to think carbon tax is a conservative position….
Like half the country most conservatives don’t see global warming as an issue needing government intervention. Just like there are various things that conservatives think are major concerns that democrats scoff at- affordable family formation for instance.
A serious person would acknowledge that and understand that if you don’t think that an issue needs to be addressed you aren’t going to be barfing out a bunch of policy ideas.
A superannuated ideologue would pretend that a lack of interest in a particular issue denotes a lack of seriousness and a highly mood affiliative person would hold that argument close to their bosom. Which isn’t to say that you are highly mood affiliative just displaying the proclivities of such.
When was the Golden Age of conservative intellectuals?
The golden age was back when Nixon was under investigation by a special prosecutor, and the best conservative intellectuals fully participated in the process of removing a man from office due, in major part, due to abuses related to his (re-)election campaign.
Wait, was that a trick question?
Can you divorce the conservative intellectuals from the conservative political establishment and their base? Is conservatism not what the conservative party and the conservative voters endorse?
Krugman’s made the point before, and the article was another example, that the GOP can’t seem to accept when they’ve won. It’s bizarre to see a party’s policy positions ascend into the mainstream and then they immediately turn around and abandon them. It’s just continual opposition, they never believed what the intellectuals endorse, policy positions are just planks for that opposition.
“Can you divorce the conservative intellectuals from the conservative political establishment and their base? Is conservatism not what the conservative party and the conservative voters endorse?”
I think this is a key point: if conservative *intellectuals* are no longer being listened to by conservative *politicians*, conservative *donors*, conservative *media*, or the conservative *voter base*, of what use are the intellectuals? They may as well not exist for all the difference they’re making. Maybe in another field it would matter less that it’s all theory and the actual efficacy is basically nothing, but in terms of *political* intellectuals, if you can’t convince people on your own side about your own ideas, it’s a very bad indicator for conservative intellectualism.
Conservative intellectuals are largely window dressing people like Tyler are here just to provide genteel respectability but they do not in any way drive conservative policy or governance in the real world.
‘but they do not in any way drive conservative policy or governance in the real world’
The figure head aspect occupied by its general director and chairman can certainly be discussed, but to suggest that the Mercatus Center is not involved in driving conservative policy or governance in the real world is to be woefully uninformed. Unless one was to argue that the Mercauts Center is also just a ‘figure head,’ so to speak, merely amplifying the views of certain, let us be polite, power blocs, very much involved in driving conservative policy and governance, though generally as far out of public view as possible.
I’m curious is the left beholden to any political idea that has even been proffered by one singular leftist? Because if that’s the case marriage is between a man and woman probally needs to creep back into the democratic platform.
But the way you’re arguing here is proving Krugman’s point…..
No it really isn’t. You don’t even understand his point you just really like that he beats his war drums super loud.
TC: “Applying property rights analysis to animal herds, animal ownership, and the tragedy of the commons remains a significant conservative idea.” but see: http://www.yesmagazine.org/new-economy/the-victory-of-the-commons (Elinor Ostrom Nobelist research, no Tragedy of the Commons in practice; another analogy might be incentives for innovation, most inventors just invent for fun and for society’s trivial pat-on-the-back, not for lots of money)
Personally, I think economics is just historians being trendy. Pick a subject you know well (in my case patents, among other things; maybe finance is a more common subject you would know). See how the economist, a generalist, treats the subject, with broad and somewhat meaningless abstractions and priors. Mr. Economist, if you’re so smart…why aren’t you rich? (TC is in the top 10%; the one economist who got filthy rich, besides Mr. 1% Krugman, is Andrei Shleifer, almost a crime in how they got rich privatizing Russia)
Maybe you are right as far as ‘conservative intellectuals’ are concerned. But Krugman seems right about their impact on policy proposals from the political party generally called ‘conservative’ in the US.
If the left weren’t implacable things like cap and trade might happen. But why on earth would anyone right of center not look at an analogous issue like for instance gay marriage and correctly interpret that a cap and trade policy would immediately lead to calls for newer more draconian policies.
The left is now facing the just delightful consequences of its cynical and dangerous no enemies to the left mentality. Don’t police the wilder shores of your base and inevitably your opponents aren’t going compromise.
Rub a little Robitussin on it leftists it’s gonna get a lot worse for you before it gets better. Pendulum politics are a bitch.
>> Certainly, the supposed era in which only conservatives had all the interesting ideas while liberals rehashed tired dogma never happened in any field I know well.
The inverse case certainly doesn’t exist, so it’s a bit of a high bar!
I have great trouble reading Paul. The mood affiliation surrounding the letters “D” and “R” is so overwhelming. My brain does not have a macro tuning; beyond some accounting identities, no macro “truth” feels obvious to me. Yet he writes about macro with as much certainty as he does politics. He’s not persuasive to an ideologically non-aligned person, and he is basically inscrutable to a non-expert.
Paul is very good at blog-length morsel hagiographies and public condemnations, at least…
Not sure if David Pearce could be considered a conservative or libertarian economist… but his approach to the environment was exceptionally sound…
“The economic approach stresses the fact that any expenditure always has an opportunity cost, i.e. a benefit that is sacrificed because money is used in a particular way. For example, since biodiversity is threatened by many factors, but chiefly by changes in land use, measures of value denominated in monetary terms can be used to demonstrate the importance of biodiversity conservation relative to alternative uses of land. In this way, a better balance between ‘developmental’ needs and conservation can be illustrated. To date, that balance has tended to favour the conversion of land to industrial, residential and infrastructure use because biodiversity is not seen as having a significant market value. Economic approaches to valuation can help to identify that potential market value, whilst a further stage in the process of conservation is to ‘create markets’ where currently none exist.” – David Pearce, Dominic Moran, Dan Biller, Handbook of Biodiversity Valuation A Guide for Policy Makers
Unfortunately, Pearce was killed by cancer before he had a chance to “create markets where currently none exist”.
For centuries the left wing in this country opposed gay marriage. Suddenly they assume power and kowtow to corporate donors and radical identity groups and reverse this century long opposition. Why can’t democrats just accept when their polices have won.
The same principle works for tough on crime (superpreadators was a term one noteworthy leftist used) polices. You had the wife of a former law and order hardliners running to undo some of the very polices she had supported during her husbands presidency. But yea some nerd at a think tank thought cap and trade was a good idea.