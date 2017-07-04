I interview Ro Khanna on regional development

This is a Bloomberg podcast, here is their summary of the highly intelligent and personable Khanna:

I recently sat down with Representative Ro Khanna of California to talk about technology, jobs and economic lessons from his perspective as Silicon Valley’s congressman. Khanna, who is serving his first term, is vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and previously taught economics at Stanford University, law at Santa Clara University, and American jurisprudence at San Francisco State University.

We discuss regional visas, EITC, Facebook, manufacturing employment, and much more.