Is there a restaurant bubble?

Mostly not, here is a good article by Maura Judkis. Here is part of the chat with me:
What’s happening is something that some restaurateurs may not want to hear: Competition in an already-tough business is getting even tougher. Cowen has an analogy: “Say you went to Hollywood and you asked, ‘Is there an actors-and-actresses bubble?’ ” he said. True, there is an overabundance of aspiring stars who move to Los Angeles with dreams of making it big. They spend money, time and effort investing in their future. But for most of them, it will never pay off. Drama-school graduates know the risks, and still, they keep heading west, because they believe that they are different. With some hard work, they’ll be the ones to make it big. The overabundance of young ingenues will continue in perpetuity.
“You have too many people trying, but that’s going to persist more or less forever precisely because the reward is high,” said Cowen. “The world of fancier restaurants” — and casual restaurants, too — “has become more of a winner-take-all world.”
And how is this for a blasé response?:
There may be plenty of openings, but “the lower echelons of the business, they’re tapped out. You can’t find people [staff],” said Paul Guzzardo, a restaurant consultant and partner in several restaurants, including Leopold’s Kafe . He thinks that indicates a bubble, but Cowen disagrees.
“It has not been a speculative fervor,” Cowen said. “The laws changed, prices went up, some places had to adjust.”
The article is substantive throughout.
Yes a good article, partly because the reporter consulted with a couple of economists. The market is not showing signs of a bubble, instead it’s showing signs of being a highly competitive market with largely free entry and exit.
However I’m not sure what Tyler’s referring to in this quote: “The laws changed …”
My nephew is a waiter in downtown LA at an expensive sports bar / restaurant near the Staples Center, home of the Lakers, Clippers, and Kings, various music venues, and the convention center. He said the waiters’ favorite type of customers are the hockey fans: big spenders, big tippers, polite.
My impression is that in the U.S., hockey fans tend to be successful business people and the like. The sport doesn’t televise as well as it comes across in person, so it mostly picks up new fans when old fans invite them to a game.
A major difference between hockey and other popular team sports is that hockey attempts as much as possible to provide continuous action. Play stoppages are ended within seconds by a face-off and the game continues. Basketball is a free throw shooting contest. The genuine action in a football game is a tiny fraction of a whole afternoon or evening. Baseball moves at a glacial pace.
Hockey relies more on gate receipts than television rights for their revenue. Subsequently tickets to games are very expensive. Those that attend games in person are likely big spenders and that likely has spillover into the neighbouring restaurants.
Restaurant meals have definitely gotten more expensive since, say, 2009. I can’t think of any reason to complain about that, however — it’s an overwhelmingly competitive industry — so I just wish everybody involved good luck and eat out less.
My impression is that restaurants have significantly improved in recent years in both the quality of their service and the food, or, to put it another way, the number of higher quality restaurants has increased. This is a good example of what productivity measurements miss – a restaurant meal is a restaurant meal according to productivity measurements, but if competition is requiring increased level of service at the same price, this will look like a reduction in productivity. It’s my view that increased ability using the internet to rank restaurants and hotels is what is driving some of the stall in productivity.
The influence (dominance) of media and celebrity in American life has a lot to do with young people pursuing careers in media (and choosing related college majors). As for restaurants, I would point out that the founders of Outback Steakhouse continue to open restaurants (with new and different themes) even as the number of Outback Steakhouses, Bonefish Grills, and other theme restaurants that experienced past success is in decline. Do they continue to open restaurants because that’s all they know or is it because they know something about the restaurant business others don’t? Cowen’s explanation for the decline is that laws changed (?) and prices went up. Food is made from what grows on the farm, and farm prices (as well as supply) are notoriously unstable. Retailers (Bezos) can create a supply chain to reduce the instability in prices (and supply), but has anyone in the restaurant business even tried to create a similar supply chain? Indeed, is it even possible? It’s possible for fast food (e.g., MacDonald’s) but not for full service restaurants. My father was a chef and owned restaurants, and we lived a good life but one punctuated with booms and busts. Fluctuating prices (and supplies), fickle customers, often undependable employees, aside from that the restaurant business is great.