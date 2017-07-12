Minimum Wage and Restaurant Hygiene Violations

This is evidence from Seattle, from a new paper by Subir K. Chakrabarti, Srikant Devaraj, and Pankaj C. Patel.  Here is the abstract:

We assess the effects of rise in minimum wages on hygiene violation scores in food service establishments. Using a difference-in-difference analysis on hygiene rating of food establishments in Seattle [where minimum wage increased annually between 2010 and 2013] as the treated group and from New York City [minimum wage was constant] as the control group, we find an increase in real minimum wage by $0.10 increased total hygiene violation scores by 11.45 percent. Consistent with our theoretical model, an increase in minimum wage in Seattle has no influence in more severe (red) violations, and a significant increase in less severe (blue) violations. Our findings are consistent while using an alternate control group – Bellevue City, King County, located near Seattle.

Of course this makes perfect sense.  Even when minimum wages do not much decrease employment, they are not a free lunch, so to speak.  “There ain’t no such thing as a healthy free lunch” [TANSTAAHFL, the pronunciation differs only slightly] could be the new catchphrase.

For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.

1 chris July 12, 2017 at 8:11 pm

In the longer term (beyond 3 years), might there be a reverse trend? For example, as more hygienic robots and processes fill the gaps left by the short run decrease in human labor.

Reply

2 Bill July 12, 2017 at 8:11 pm

This is not a valid study.

They should have used my kitchen or restaurants in Mexico City as a control group.

Did you ever think there might be different levels of enforcement activities between cities?

Reply

3 Bill July 12, 2017 at 8:13 pm

How about taking Seattle and a Seattle suburb where, say, a county regulates both the city and the suburb.

Reply

4 Tyler July 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

> Our findings are consistent while using an alternate control group – Bellevue City, King County, located near Seattle.

Reply

5 Bill July 12, 2017 at 10:01 pm

Close, but not same regulatory authority across both groups. How about a before and after test where regulatory authority is the same.

Reply

6 Ray Lopez July 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

Yes, in the long run, the curve could shift out due to more professional people taking over, sterilizing machines taking the place of crude hand washing, and the like. Proves nothing, or whatever you want it to prove.

Reply

7 Thomas July 12, 2017 at 9:09 pm

Cost disease. There aren’t innovations in wiping down tables; less hands, less wiping.

Reply

8 Sam the Sham July 12, 2017 at 8:40 pm

Tahn staw-awful, instead of tahn stah ful?

Reply

9 Thiago Ribeiro July 12, 2017 at 8:44 pm

“Subir K. Chakrabarti, Srikant Devaraj, and Pankaj C. Patel.”

Reply

10 Really July 12, 2017 at 11:21 pm

Is that random or racist?

Reply

11 a counterclockwise witness July 12, 2017 at 11:34 pm

Waggles have always, since the poet Gael Marquez wrote time’s in memoriam, caused incidence. Notably in ripples but lets smooth that curve and discuss the ten cent word on everyone’s mind. Hygiene. Note it is the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Hygiene is the hyena in the Snows of Mount Kilamajaro. Hygiene is the plague in Camus’ the plague. I say let bygones be Watson and Crick’s to explore. Spoiler alert: “never believe any of that about a scythe and a skull, he told her. It can be two bicycle policeman as easily, or be a bird. Or it can have a wide snout like a hyena.

The improper disposal of feminine hygiene products is one of the greatest health risks to any female who uses a public restroom. Does any man know of this risk? For it is the basis of the dialogue in Snows of Kilmajaro. What of it, I say?

Reply

12 rayward July 12, 2017 at 8:49 pm

The average (mean) high temperature in Seattle on July 4th increased from 65 degrees in 2010 to 68 degrees in 2013, which no doubt caused the increase in hygiene violations. Why else would violations increase? Immigrants? Sun spots? Earth quakes? Population? Minimum wage?

Reply

13 Bill July 12, 2017 at 10:02 pm

It was caused by Obamacare.

Reply

14 Pshrnk July 12, 2017 at 8:54 pm

This isn’t a study. Its the biggest WITCH HUNT in history.

Reply

15 Thomas July 12, 2017 at 9:13 pm

“Supply and demand doesn’t apply where my political preferences find it inconvenient.”

Reply

16 Purple Mutt July 13, 2017 at 1:13 am

“My policy beliefs are derived from cherry-picked models and have no contact with reality.”

Reply

17 zzz July 12, 2017 at 9:26 pm

*Second biggest witch hunt in history.

Reply

18 Really July 12, 2017 at 11:19 pm

Wow, the biggest in history.

So you’d be totally insane no?

Reply

19 mulp July 12, 2017 at 8:56 pm

“Consistent with our theoretical model, an increase in minimum wage in Seattle has no influence in more severe (red) violations, and a significant increase in less severe (blue) violations.”

So, if studying pro-sports, higher salaries will correlate with higher technical fouls, but no changes in personal fouls?

In CEO performance, higher compensation will correlate with higher guilty pleas for civil fraud, but no change in the rate of criminal fraud convictions?

Paying more leads to worse performance?

Shouldn’t conservatives be working extremely hard to force $15 an hour wages in Africa factories, Vietnam factories, etc, to make the quality of products exported from those nations extremely low quality, forcing clothing sellers like Gucci and the Trump’s to resort to US clothing factories to get quality products.

Trump would find his ties imported from Asia are either 6 inches long, or 6 feet long when tied. He would be forced to hire America garment union workers to make his ties for $12 an hour at high quality.

Reply

20 Thomas July 12, 2017 at 9:16 pm

Paying more leads to less manhours which leads to busier employees which leads to the least pressing needs being neglected. This isn’t rocket science, this is somewhere around “anyone who has ever done employee scheduling”. Apparently you aren’t quite on the level of a McDonald’s supervisor.

Reply

21 Bill July 12, 2017 at 10:23 pm

OK, so the most hygienic place is India because they pay their workers less. So, I should not go to a high end restaurant in NYC which pays its professional staff well and should rather eat out at a food truck which hires illegals selling tacos.

The other part of the problem here is that all restaurants in the Seattle area have their wages go up, some reduce worker hours, others keep the hours the same. Did they examine changes in hours and compare before and after for those which changed hours? No.

Reply

22 Thomas July 12, 2017 at 11:44 pm

First statement: “I don’t know what ceteris paribus means.”

“The other part of the problem here is that all restaurants in the Seattle area have their wages go up, some reduce worker hours, others keep the hours the same. Did they examine changes in hours and compare before and after for those which changed hours? No.”

I didn’t read the study, but assuming what you say is true, thank you for this actual objection to it.

Reply

23 carlospln July 12, 2017 at 10:43 pm

Since you are doubtless aware that correlation does not equal causation, allow me to rub it in

What kind of dumb idiot would post something this stupid?

Red meat for the rubes, eh, TC?

Reply

24 Bill July 12, 2017 at 10:54 pm

Tummy Alert!!

Marginal Revolution

Urgently urges all states and localities

Which have increased minimum wages

To increase regulatory surveillance of restaurants.

We need to increase regulatory oversight, a spokesman said.

OK, Ok, Fake News

Reply

25 Really July 12, 2017 at 11:21 pm

Man a ton of you demand curve deniers really need to believe lefty dogma don’t you?

Reply

26 Thomas July 12, 2017 at 11:45 pm

Don’t you know? Minimum wage increases pay for themselves. I mean, not $100/hr, or even $20/hr, or even anything which is easily measurable, like a non-phased increase, but yeah, we totally believe that S&D doesn’t apply in the market for labor.

Reply

27 Thanatos Savehn July 12, 2017 at 11:58 pm

This doesn’t make any kind of sense unless you believe that you can take a bunch of integers and produce a continuous variable model from them. Have you not been paying ANY attention to the replication crisis? Do you really believe that if you and I both circle a “4” on one of those hospital “which face shows your pain level” queries that not only do we have the same subjective experience of whatever it is we’re experiencing but that if you circle a “5” after a medication and I circle a “6” that the average American will therefor be “5.50000000” if he/she takes the med following diagnosis with the disease?

I know that your university demands that you deny God, but math? Really? 11.45%??? O-M-G. It’s come to this then.

Reply

28 Abelard Lindsey July 12, 2017 at 11:58 pm

Why would increases in minimum wage decrease cleanliness in restaurants? Any ideas?

Reply

29 Paul Barnsley July 13, 2017 at 1:37 am

Tyler,

With very occasional exceptions, I don’t know of anywhere else on the internet with as big a gap between post and comment quality.

It feels like a wasted opportunity – surely there are steps you could take to establish a virtuous circle of improved comment quality leading to increased audience engagement. Other sites seem to manage it…

Reply

