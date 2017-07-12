Minimum Wage and Restaurant Hygiene Violations

This is evidence from Seattle, from a new paper by Subir K. Chakrabarti, Srikant Devaraj, and Pankaj C. Patel. Here is the abstract:
We assess the effects of rise in minimum wages on hygiene violation scores in food service establishments. Using a difference-in-difference analysis on hygiene rating of food establishments in Seattle [where minimum wage increased annually between 2010 and 2013] as the treated group and from New York City [minimum wage was constant] as the control group, we find an increase in real minimum wage by $0.10 increased total hygiene violation scores by 11.45 percent. Consistent with our theoretical model, an increase in minimum wage in Seattle has no influence in more severe (red) violations, and a significant increase in less severe (blue) violations. Our findings are consistent while using an alternate control group – Bellevue City, King County, located near Seattle.
Of course this makes perfect sense. Even when minimum wages do not much decrease employment, they are not a free lunch, so to speak. “There ain’t no such thing as a healthy free lunch” [TANSTAAHFL, the pronunciation differs only slightly] could be the new catchphrase.
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.
In the longer term (beyond 3 years), might there be a reverse trend? For example, as more hygienic robots and processes fill the gaps left by the short run decrease in human labor.
This is not a valid study.
They should have used my kitchen or restaurants in Mexico City as a control group.
Did you ever think there might be different levels of enforcement activities between cities?
How about taking Seattle and a Seattle suburb where, say, a county regulates both the city and the suburb.
> Our findings are consistent while using an alternate control group – Bellevue City, King County, located near Seattle.
Close, but not same regulatory authority across both groups. How about a before and after test where regulatory authority is the same.
Yes, in the long run, the curve could shift out due to more professional people taking over, sterilizing machines taking the place of crude hand washing, and the like. Proves nothing, or whatever you want it to prove.
Cost disease. There aren’t innovations in wiping down tables; less hands, less wiping.
The average (mean) high temperature in Seattle on July 4th increased from 65 degrees in 2010 to 68 degrees in 2013, which no doubt caused the increase in hygiene violations. Why else would violations increase? Immigrants? Sun spots? Earth quakes? Population? Minimum wage?
It was caused by Obamacare.
This isn’t a study. Its the biggest WITCH HUNT in history.
“Supply and demand doesn’t apply where my political preferences find it inconvenient.”
“My policy beliefs are derived from cherry-picked models and have no contact with reality.”
*Second biggest witch hunt in history.
Wow, the biggest in history.
So you’d be totally insane no?
“Consistent with our theoretical model, an increase in minimum wage in Seattle has no influence in more severe (red) violations, and a significant increase in less severe (blue) violations.”
So, if studying pro-sports, higher salaries will correlate with higher technical fouls, but no changes in personal fouls?
In CEO performance, higher compensation will correlate with higher guilty pleas for civil fraud, but no change in the rate of criminal fraud convictions?
Paying more leads to worse performance?
Shouldn’t conservatives be working extremely hard to force $15 an hour wages in Africa factories, Vietnam factories, etc, to make the quality of products exported from those nations extremely low quality, forcing clothing sellers like Gucci and the Trump’s to resort to US clothing factories to get quality products.
Trump would find his ties imported from Asia are either 6 inches long, or 6 feet long when tied. He would be forced to hire America garment union workers to make his ties for $12 an hour at high quality.
Paying more leads to less manhours which leads to busier employees which leads to the least pressing needs being neglected. This isn’t rocket science, this is somewhere around “anyone who has ever done employee scheduling”. Apparently you aren’t quite on the level of a McDonald’s supervisor.
OK, so the most hygienic place is India because they pay their workers less. So, I should not go to a high end restaurant in NYC which pays its professional staff well and should rather eat out at a food truck which hires illegals selling tacos.
The other part of the problem here is that all restaurants in the Seattle area have their wages go up, some reduce worker hours, others keep the hours the same. Did they examine changes in hours and compare before and after for those which changed hours? No.
First statement: “I don’t know what ceteris paribus means.”
“The other part of the problem here is that all restaurants in the Seattle area have their wages go up, some reduce worker hours, others keep the hours the same. Did they examine changes in hours and compare before and after for those which changed hours? No.”
I didn’t read the study, but assuming what you say is true, thank you for this actual objection to it.
Since you are doubtless aware that correlation does not equal causation, allow me to rub it in
What kind of dumb idiot would post something this stupid?
Red meat for the rubes, eh, TC?
Tummy Alert!!
Man a ton of you demand curve deniers really need to believe lefty dogma don’t you?
Don’t you know? Minimum wage increases pay for themselves. I mean, not $100/hr, or even $20/hr, or even anything which is easily measurable, like a non-phased increase, but yeah, we totally believe that S&D doesn’t apply in the market for labor.
This doesn’t make any kind of sense unless you believe that you can take a bunch of integers and produce a continuous variable model from them. Have you not been paying ANY attention to the replication crisis? Do you really believe that if you and I both circle a “4” on one of those hospital “which face shows your pain level” queries that not only do we have the same subjective experience of whatever it is we’re experiencing but that if you circle a “5” after a medication and I circle a “6” that the average American will therefor be “5.50000000” if he/she takes the med following diagnosis with the disease?
I know that your university demands that you deny God, but math? Really? 11.45%??? O-M-G. It’s come to this then.
Why would increases in minimum wage decrease cleanliness in restaurants? Any ideas?
Tyler,
