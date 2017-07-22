NYC pet-sitting is now illegal

Pet lovers are barking mad over a little-known city rule that makes dog-sitting illegal in New York.
Health Department rules ban anyone from taking money to care for an animal outside a licensed kennel — and the department has warned a popular pet-sitting app that its users are breaking the law.
“The laws are antiquated,” said Chad Bacon, 29, a dog sitter in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, with the app Rover. “If you’re qualified and able to provide a service, I don’t think you should be penalized.”
Here is the full story, via the excellent Mark Thorson. Ostensibly the purpose of the regulation is to ensure the health and safety of pets.
“Ostensibly the purpose of the regulation is to ensure the health and safety of pets.” No! No! No! The purpose of the bill is for liberals to support big business. Liberals in NYC are some of the staunchest supporters of the Taxi Medallion cabal – note the taxi medallion owners are rarely the drivers themselves. Just ask Uber how much liberals love to protect big business interests – in this case the licensed kennel owners.