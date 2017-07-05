Why do the NYT wedding pages seem so upper crust?

Here is their own explanation:
One challenge, though, is that our published announcements are culled from the couples who submit their wedding to us through the online form. We would love to see more economic diversity and a broader range of careers represented. The biggest step in that direction would be for more readers to submit announcements, giving us a wider and deeper pool of candidates. Recently, we had a push for a more racially diverse submissions, and it has helped create a more inclusive section.
Every submission is read and seriously considered. Some weeks, we’ll have 125 to 200 submissions; other weeks we’ll have 20. It can be agonizing to pare down to only 35 couples during the heavy wedding season. (If you want to really increase your odds of getting in, try a Christmas week wedding.)
And, yes, choosing our couples is subjective. Factors, in no particular order, include life achievements, job information, how-we-met stories, ages of couple, college backgrounds or not, parents’ information and other interesting anecdotes. We also strive to have as diverse a selection as we can, based on the submissions for any particular week.
While I consider that a perfectly fair response, I wonder how an NYT labor market story would evaluate a comparable response from say a top tech company in Silicon Valley.
…:”wonder how an NYT labor market story would evaluate a comparable response from say a top tech company in Silicon Valley.”
I guess I knew marriages required work ; now I’m sure.
Video ads are more intrusive but viewers might actually prefer them to display ads. They carry a much higher CPM, and so naturally a better margin. That said they cost a lot to implement for want of engineering resources, which I assume the NYT is far lacking.
The home page takeover that won’t leave is a middle finger to the reader. But might actually be more profitable than the video ad in terms of signing up people. That hybrid model won’t be leaving anytime soon.
Video ads are only branding though so any marketer seeking a CPA arrangement will be less than satisfied. Video ads are easier to run in the background and even in-view, essentially fraudulently like in Facebook. This will further drive down the CPA. That’s why there is a disconnect between the gold standard in advertising called viewability decided by Group M and the creative side, lets call it BBDO, which resides in UBS.
What’s the economic/ethnic diversity of NYT readers? Seems that might answer most of it.
I doubt that the demographics of the tiny subset “people who request the NYT to publish about their wedding” are representative of their readership as a whole.
Though it might just be representative of the people that those at the NYT care about it.
This year 1807, pulled back the muslin curtain on the beginning of our last glorious act — a neutralized Prussia.
And a helmeted manakin from the Pantal flew over the copse of dogwoods.
Marriage costs money.
It has been severely damaged as an institution in this country, yet weddings cost ever more.
Their wedding pages will likely remain as they are, much like tech companies remain overwhelmingly male, despite everyone bending over backwards to change it.
My wedding was relatively inexpensive. I “made” money on it after gifts.
We went the Justice-of-the-Peace route. Under a tree in the courthouse yard.
When I die, I want to be creamated, because it’s cheaper.
Because the NYT has always pandered to the rich?
Or the slightly less cynical take might be that the sort of profitable advertising that high end wedding services pay for is money that the NYT is more than willing to accept, while adding an incentive to spend more to get a mention in the section.
Pathetic.
Well, it’s the newspaper of an above average city of one of the wealthiest nations on Earth.
What’s going on here? Does having money is a source of shame?
I imagine a big part of it is to whom such an announcement is seen as valuable. I would have paid to prevent my wedding from being announced in the New York Times.
An enterprising editor could start a business based on being paid to not announce people’s weddings in the New York Times.
A striking feature (or maybe not) of NYT weddings in the last decade is the number of Indian women (mostly Hindu but occasionally Muslim) who get married to White guys. I understand there is some kind of Coasean arrangement here, but I can’t quite figure out what is in it for the White guy? A virgin? A highly educated woman who still has domesticated tendencies? An opportunity for the White guy to appear to be cosmopolitan while marring someone who is or is close to Caucasian?
White guys are much more common than Indian guys in America. So it would follow that unless Indians actively selecting for their own ethnicity, such unions would be very common. There doesn’t have to be anything “in it” for the white guy.
“but I can’t quite figure out what is in it for the White guy?”
Love. Desire. Companionship. Sometime money and status.
The same things that drive all marriages.
Your speculation says more about you than the “White guys”.
And people say economists are soulless bean counters. “Coasean arrangement” LOL…
Surely this poster also posts about “opting out” of marriage because of those cunning womenfolk, to cover for his inability to connect with the opposite sex (even the White girls).
Oh, I’m sorry, am I “nerd-shaming” again? No, racist/misogynist-shaming.
Also, spare me the PUA reply calling me a “white knight” or whatever, I’m a well-adjusted, successful, happily married hetero dude with plenty of fun history with women. You aren’t.
You’re an idiot.
LOL, you are so easily triggered.
Great example of overcompensation. In a good mood today?
Very, I love when the misogynist/racist nerds come out for me to torment. I figured you’d be by soon enough.
And I love your nerd shaming. We need the nerds on our side, and your behaviour is helping that.
LOL! “the nerds” on “OUR” side? As if you aren’t King of the Nerds.
King? It’s a elective office.
Suffice it to say I’m not the guy who feels the need to bring up my “fun history with women” in a completely irrelevant context.
Sometimes people marry their spouses because they love them.
That idea is pretty hard for these types to grasp.
Love doesn’t just spontaneously appear.(and it’s related but distinct to the question at hand, marriage) He’s asking why there are patterns, but I guess it’s a triggering question for some people.
Actually it kinda does. If you had ever felt it you’d know.
I can’t understand this. Show me your model. Does it account for endogeneity? Are you sure the errors are distributed homoskedastically?
LOL, +1
In my observation it’s mainly a second generation thing, the immigrant women are usually endogemous, as would be expected by their culture. But their American both children behave more like whites or Asians. Since they are recent immigrants, it’s only in the past decade that there’s a large second generation.
I would guess it’s more that Indian women are more traditional big wedding types who think a newspaper announcement is important, whereas white women are more likely to think a formal announcement is unnecessary.
You notice the same trend elsewhere…for example, in Singapore you see lots of Caucasian guys married to Asian women. I guess it works well for both of them. The Asian wife may be more comfortable in playing the traditional wife role than a Caucasian woman. That suits the Caucasian guy. The Caucasian husband may be okay with a less traditional wife role than the Asian husband. That suits the Asian girl.
We would love to see more economic diversity and a broader range of careers represented.
Doubt it.
In fact, I think this is the actual opposite of what they want. My understanding is that the wedding industry is heavily aspirational (how could it be otherwise?). People want to read about perfect people with perfect lives stretching ahead of them. They want just enough reality to bolster the daydream, without enough reality to shatter it.
My prediction is that racial- and sexual orientation diversity will be welcomed by their readers, and economic diversity / economic reality will not.
And, yes, choosing our couples is subjective. Factors, in no particular order, include life achievements, job information, how-we-met stories, ages of couple, college backgrounds or not, parents’ information and other interesting anecdotes. We also strive to have as diverse a selection as we can, based on the submissions for any particular week.
The exception that proves the rule. You can be as poor as you like if your life achievements, job information, how-we-met story, ages, college background, family history, or anything else is sufficiently aspirational.
But I’m guessing that young couples with great college backgrounds, cool jobs, noteworthy life achievements and important families who met in an interesting or impressive way tend to be upper class, since basically every one of those criteria tend to be class signifiers.
“Doubt it. ”
Yeah, they would love it in the same way they seek out diversity in the real estate they feature or the ads they accept.
You have to make 500K + a year to afford anything they advertise in the Sunday magazine.
I make that and I *still* cannot afford that after I pay for rent, private school for kids, etc.
I guess it’s in large part a question of the motivation for posting announcements to begin with. Are they an attempt to portray a journalistic cross section of “marriage today”, or are they an attempt to document for the historical record unions that are expected to have societal impact and importance. I suspect it’s the latter, which serves as justification for including more Goldman Director marries Cravath Associate than Cab Driver marries Nanny announcements.
They should just cut the whole wedding announcement section entirely, or charge people for the ad space.
Um, they do charge for the ad space. And I bet ads in the wedding section go for a premium too.
Who still has giant weddings with formal announcements in the newspaper? I think there’s your answer.
I doubt that many people outside of the upper, upper crust really think the newspaper announcement is an important part of formal wedding arrangements. Nobody reads print media anymore anyway. The Facebook update is sufficient.
Dear Lakshmi, a message from Hanuman.
Yes, as noted above, the other group is immigrants from cultures where weddings are huge extravaganzas, like India.
And what subset of those people would consider the New York Times to be the best or most appropriate forum for such an announcement?
Upper crust people who live in New York, and really really upper crust people with enormous egos.