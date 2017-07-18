Should the real debate be about robots in education?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one bit from it:
In a recent Financial Times interview, Sherry Turkle, a professor of social psychology at MIT, and a leading expert on cyber interactions, criticized robot education. “The robot can never be in an authentic relationship,” she said. “Why should we normalize what is false and in the realm of [a] pretend relationship from the start?” She’s opposed to robot companions more generally, again for their artificiality.
Yet K-12 education itself is a highly artificial creation, from the chalk to the schoolhouses to the standardized achievement tests, not to mention the internet learning and the classroom TV. Thinking back on my own experience, I didn’t especially care if my teachers were “authentic” (in fact, I suspected quite a few were running a kind of personality con), provided they communicated their knowledge and radiated some charisma.
My biggest concern about robot education, by the way, involves humans. Children sometimes trust robots too much. Teachers and administrators could use robots to gather confidential information about children and their families, as the children may think they are talking to a robot only, rather than creating a database for future scrutiny. This could be addressed by comprehensive privacy standards, probably a good idea in any case.
Well if TC is mildly autistic, don’t all people come across as robots? I’m taking the role of prior_approval here…
From TC’s Bloomberg column: “Though the American unemployment rate is less than 5 percent, there is nonetheless a skills gap, and our schools are underperforming: Isn’t this the actual AI debate we should be having?” – no, because if you adopt AlexT’s “all education is signaling” then after lerning the 3 R’s in grammer school, all of us are ready to enter the world of work. No need for further higher education.
No, you are not. I may use an adjective like grandiose to describe a certain type of writing/opinion style, but since I do not know Prof. Cowen, I have absolutely no framework in which to judge him, apart from what he writes.
And since you are extremely unlikely to actually know him either, you have no idea what sort of person he is, apart from what he writes. (Though for all I know, you have listened/watched him online – I haven’t.)
Besides, I would include a link or two, with some excerpted text, if you were to even pretend take on my role.
This doesn’t seem to be a well-reasoned argument.
First, she argues that robots lack authenticity.
“The robot can never be in an authentic relationship,” she said. “Why should we normalize what is false and in the realm of [a] pretend relationship from the start?”
But then they’re too authentic.
“Children sometimes trust robots too much.”
And finally the limp conclusion that if teachers ever abused their position to acquire info on parents, the problem is the tool they use and not the people wielding it.
“Teachers and administrators could use robots to gather confidential information about children and their families, as the children may think they are talking to a robot only, rather than creating a database for future scrutiny.”
In any case, the arbiter of moral behavior by a teacher (or robot) isn’t the children themselves. It’s the parents who would eventually find out. As it is now.
Lingo about “normalization” implicitly assumes that the thing being normalized is attractive but harmful. She wouldn’t warn against “normalizing” them if she thought they aren’t convincing in the first place – they are, so they have to be tabooed. So her authenticity objection refers more to something like “but it’s not a REAL relationship” (this phrasing has baggage but is the easiest way to dispel the ambiguity this professor introduced with her own word choice).
I think when people start arguing about whether something is a true real member of a category, their main objection is actually something else that they can’t phrase or don’t even realize. Maybe she feels queasy about robots. Maybe she doesn’t like a future where people don’t talk to each other in favor of robots. Maybe something else.
Incidentally, how can a professor of social psychology be a “leading expert on cyber interactions”? Does she help design the interfaces?
Those of us who fancy we’ve sired little Alexander the Greats can go online and give our sons (and daughters) the gifts of Parmenides, Zeno, Archimedes, Euclid, Plato and especially Aristotle. The rest are stuck in failing government schools that function no more and no less than a patronage system for underachieving white progressives with education degrees. I think we all know how this will end, robots or no.
You can lead a child to Ancient philosophers but you can’t make them think.
True then, true now. And true no matter who — or what — does the educating.
I’d be more interested in the views of Sherry Amontillado. Or Brandy Greekle.
Education is an inherently social endeavor. Robots can indeed “store…vast troves of knowledge”, but that’s not the majority of what teachers do. The fact that some teachers shade from classroom management to bullying is not a demonstration that human teachers are bad, but that providing that social framework is a hard problem. Robots are being proposed as a tool for teaching introverts precisely because they’re not perceived as human. While that may make sense for a small part of the population (not those that might prefer more impersonal learning, but for whom the lack of socialization is an acceptable price to pay).
AI will almost certainly replace humans in areas that humans understand best, whether because there are written rules (i.e. chess, law), or solvable physics (driving, mechanical tasks).
“Thinking back on my own experience, I didn’t especially care if my teachers were “authentic” (in fact, I suspected quite a few were running a kind of personality con), provided they communicated their knowledge and radiated some charisma.” I’m pleased Cowen included this sentence in his blog post, because it is the sentence that jumped off the page when I read his Bloomberg column yesterday. It reveals more about Cowen than his teachers: namely, Cowen my prefer robots, but only because he doesn’t seem to care for the real thing. In an interview about his book, Cowen as asked how he ended up attending GMU rather than a higher ranked college he could have attended. His answer: GMU didn’t have dorms at the time and, so, he would not be required to live in one and have roommates and hall mates that didn’t share his preference for being let alone. What’s odd about this is that Cowen can be charming (anyone who has seen his Conversations knows what I mean). I suspect it has something to do with Cowen’s intellectual and social superiority (over other people not robots). David Brooks’ column today, about the French intellectual Pierre Bourdieu, is about social inequality. Brooks applies the phenomenon as a way of understanding Trump. Here’s a quote from the column: “People at the top, he [Bourdieu] observed, tend to adopt a reserved and understated personal style that shows they are far above the “assertive, attention-seeking strategies which expose the pretensions of the young pretenders.” People at the bottom of any field, on the other hand, don’t have a lot of accomplishment to wave about, but they can use snark and sarcasm to demonstrate the superior sensibilities.” I assume that with robots there is no competition for social status, and no need for dorms.
Fo be frank, I find it sad that Americans are herded into dormitory rooms as if they were cattle. It is sad, too, that Americans like their teachers so little that they want to replace them with unthinking and unfeeling machines.
Honestly, living with a stranger, and in a community of strangers, is a life skill. Like interacting with teachers and classmates, it tends to be painful for introverts. However, those introverts will eventually live in a world dominated by extroverts, so it’s probably most useful for them.
A better Bourdieuian reading of Cowen’s college experience is that he lacked the social skill to live with other people in close quarters, and that cost him social status associated with attending a more prestigious university.
“However, those introverts will eventually live in a world dominated by extroverts, so it’s probably most useful for them.”
Most of them will not have to share a bedroom with perfect strangers. Education should be about educarion.
* education
AI learning would be advantageous for geographically isolated children where vouchers and charter schools are unrealistic.
Two additional concerns: the discernment algorithm and hackability.