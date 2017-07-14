A short interview with me about writing

It is with Writing Routines, here is the interview, here is one bit:
When you first sit down to write, how do you start?
The keyboard is the most useful part, though I will check my email and maybe Twitter first, so I don’t miss something big.
What’s your process for editing your own work?
I repeatedly edit it many times, at least ten. I just keep on doing it, until I can’t think of further improvements. I can’t say that is a process in any formal sense, simply a recognition that the “process” to date hasn’t worked very well and so it must continue. I don’t pretend this is efficient.
And this:
For better or worse, I just don’t have that many modes.
TC practices rewriting, good on him. But in my field, as a consultant, if you rewrite a work product too many times the client will not pay you and/or think of you as incompetent, even though the work product, like steel being annealed, is superior every time it is reworked and reworded. True, true. So you have to try and “get it right the first time” even though it’s nigh near impossible to do so. Or close enough for malpractice and business purposes.
So, I resisted commenting on that interview the first time it appeared – http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/07/saturday-assorted-links-118.html – but it seems as if when offered a second chance, it is impossible to turn down.
Much the way is seems linking to an article that describes you as a ‘Superstar Blogger’ was impossible to resist linking to twice also.
“The keyboard is the most useful part”: and there was me thinking that you reached for your trumpet, the better to blow it.
“The keyboard is the most useful part”
after that, its grammar.
It’s important, no doubt.