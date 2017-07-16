Sunday assorted links

1. Fractional-reserve surgeons.
2. Is yours a taco city or a burrito city?
3. The Graham-Cassidy health care bill.
4. Did the IRA take those stolen Boston paintings? (noisy video at the link)
5. Connie Chan on tech trends in China (24 minutes).
6. There is a great Epcot stagnation, but will turning it toward children solve that problem? (NYT)
It has been mentioned before, but the Mission Burrito was invented surprisingly far north, but come to think of it, “Mission” does refer to a Spanish Mission and early food fusion.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mission_burrito
The article is interesting enough, but “city” data is kind of poor for comparison. I mean, East Los Angeles is not part of the City. It is an unicorporated part of the County.
Tacos and Burritos are equally available in my part of Orange County. San Juan Capistrano is the nearest mission, and a good neighborhood for either.
I feel like these studies should use population centers and population gradients, disregarding political boundaries.
16 July 1769, Saint Junipero Serra founded the first Roman Catholic Mission is Alta California: San Diego de Alacala.
Santiago y Cierra.
There is no accounting for taste. I prefer burritos.
Right, because tacos and burritos are uniform goods.
(Sometimes I want a wet chicken burrito with two sauces, and sometimes I want a mess of al pastor street tacos. Or about 200 other variations.)
The Senate healthcare bills all seem good for no one’s health. Period. End of sentence.
They might be passed in spite (literally?) of that, but I would think the political rebound would come pretty fast. So why even?
How so? Explain with facts and figures how my health will be affected.
The GOP won the Congress (added 62 House and 10 Senate seats) and the White House by promising to repeal ACA. Each year, Obama vetoed a GOP repeal of ACA. The GOP has won each and every special Congressional in 2017. They had better pass a repeal light or you guys win. .
Your “no one’s” recalls The Odyssey (Book IX?) wherein Odysseus told the Cyclops, Polyphemus, his name is “No Man.” Is there nothing of value Homer can’t contribute? The cannibalistic Cyclops metaphor is apt for dirt-bag, stupid hypocrites, e.g., the left.
“Each year, Obama vetoed a GOP repeal of ACA.”
I thought there was something about replacing. Is this it? Can the replacement be judged by voters or is it the God Market’s reveaked Truth?
I thought there was something about replacing. Is this it? Can the replacement be judged by voters or is it the God Market’s revealed Truth?
Don’t bogart that joint, my friend. Pass it over to me.
That is, as one of the involved confessed, the repealing thing was not serious and there was no replacement planned (after 8 years!). Republicans always counted on the adult at the White House vettoing their irresponsible decision. Well, it is 2017 now, the adult is gone and Republicans can not dodge the blame anymore.
Should not the positive proof for improvement be on the designers, or backers, of a “health care” bill?
But for what it’s worth, I think we are now at doctors oppose, nurses oppose, patient groups oppose, insurers oppose, actuaries oppose, and hospitals oppose.
I hardly need to make an independent case when all those line up on one side. I have n fact, I would be foolish to do so.
https://twitter.com/TopherSpiro/status/886015376173268992
You got nothing.
I forgot the CBO, and the tragic comedy of “ignore the CBO!”
“Governors skeptical after ‘pretty atrocious’ session with top Trump health officials”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/15/politics/trump-health-care-governors/index.html
Arab food and the best of the world. Most people who visit praise the food and the music.
Better than Brazilian?!
The thing on China and WeChat was very good. I would use QR codes, what exactly is blocking them here?
A claim that they are coming to the US via a fresh standards group:
http://www.scmp.com/business/banking-finance/article/2102855/qr-code-takes-baby-step-world-conquest-group-adopts-global
EPCOT was my favorite part of Disney World growing. Lots of cool tech based stuff in Tomorrow Land and a chance to experience other nation’s cuisine and cultures.
Of course, that’s exactly what makes it unpopular. Not the age, but the fact that middle America lives in terror that they might have to spend a moment thinking about something or stepping a few inches out of their comfort zone.
It is sad.
#2 is interesting but skewed. Many places in Arizona call them “burros.”
Neither burritos nor tacos are preferable to hunger.