Thursday assorted links

1. Are people more likely to be accurate in providing information about their sex lives than their intelligence?
2. A new metric of sympathy and affection: “do you listen to me at 1.7x or 1.3x?”
3. Gangnam Style is no longer the most played video.
4. Eels.
5. “The consensus in Iqaluit seems to be that everyone with a credit card has an Amazon Prime membership. That’s because people can often find groceries cheaper online than in local stores, despite government food subsidy programs.
“Amazon Prime has done more toward elevating the standard of living of my family than any territorial or federal program. Full stop. Period,” a local principal, who declined to speak further, said on Facebook.” Link here, however they fear a cut-off.
6. “Economists are 37x more likely to have an economist father than a random dad draw would predict. For med doctors it’s 24x. Plumbers 14x.” From Susan Dynarski.
1. Do intelligent people have more or less sex than not intelligent people? There are lots of not intelligent people around, so I suspect not intelligent people have more sex (but it could be that, being not intelligent, they don’t understand birth control). Of course, the frequency of sex and the production of children may not be correlated, as it takes but once to produce. As for honesty about sex and intelligence, that isn’t quite a fair comparison. After all, one can objectively determine the frequency of sex but not intelligence: I know many (supposedly objective) intelligent people who are stupid.
Oft cited but very apt, Idiocracy the movie. Natural selection and the universe don’t automatically select for intelligence, only those traits most likely to be passed on in the future. If stupid people outbreed smart people, you can’t expect a miracle.
Well, I would suspect that test scores are correlated with income and educational attainment, and both are correlated with marriage. If married people have more sex than people who aren’t married, than it would seem that more intelligent people should have sex more often than people of average intelligence.
2. As usual, this is about Cowen. I’ve commented before about Cowen, the well-known speed reader, being a speed talker: anybody who has listened to him being interviewed knows what I mean. The problem with “listen fast and talk fast” is that the former is impossible to gauge: how can anyone know if another listens fast, or listens at all. Cowen is the exceptional case: sure, he listens fast, but that’s because he has already thought about whatever the speaker says.
A cynic might say that Cowen (or anybody else) doesn’t listen fast but only talks fast because listening is disconnected to the talking: ask any question you wish, but the answer will be the same. How can that be? People are easily distracted (or manipulated).
#6 – sons following fathers into the same trade was interesting. “The son also rises” Gregory Clark theme.
And politicians are a whopping 356x more likely to have their kids enter the trade! Makes sense, it’s the power of trademarks (common law marks, since they are not officially granted by the Trademark Office but they just exist). Familiarity bias, useful when people walked upright in caves and had to make quick decisions, “if it ain’t broke…”. Another reason we don’t have better patent laws (“people already invent for almost free, so why bother?, which is our host’s attitude as well as AlexT’s”). And another reason we just might see the hot Ivanka Trump as the first female president…if her dad plays his cards right. Taking out North Korea’s Kim would be a shoe-in for her, another would be if the economy continues to outperform and people give Trump credit for that (a post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy).
Names and politics are interesting. I was once told that judges with Irish sounding names were more likely to win elections (I don’t know if it’s true, but it sounds good). Even having a name similar to a politician helps. In Michigan, we had a Senator named Donald Riegle and one year a guy named Regel or something like that won a local election by being on the same ballot.
I worked for a judge who was elected in a statewide election – they talked a lot about the importance of their name and their opponent’s name and how it would appear to voters, especially in such a low-information judicial election.
That explains a lot.
Twain wrote something to the effect that there is no native, American criminal class except Congress.
Do economists also with unusual frequency marry other economists?
Nepotism or inbreeding?
Maybe this explains why economists are generally wrong about everything.
Re: plumbers vs economists – evangelical vocations vs pragmatic careers?
It could be illustrative to compare economists to rabbis or ministers. (There is a Truth known to the father, and it falls to the son to further impart the revelation…).
I listen to podcasts while driving, so most are at 1.3x. Any faster and I have to choose between driving and listening! Conversations with Tyler is the only one I have to listen to slower at 1.0x or 1.1x, depending on the guest.
The only ones I listen to slower are shows for a foreign language I’m trying to learn. For those I listen at 0.8x or 0.9x. If I ever get around to speaking the language, I will sound like I’m drunk all the time.
That’s because people can often find groceries cheaper online than in local stores, despite government food subsidy programs.
I order a lot from Amazon and they have decent but not great prices on food IMO. I can buy stuff a lot cheaper at Winco or Aldi’s and their prices about even with Stater Brothers. So I am not sure what this good prices are coming from other than the prices are compared to Kroger’s. (And what does the government food subsidy have to do with anything.)
Someone didn’t read the article.
The prices are at the edge of civilization. I don’t think Aldi has made it out there yet.
“Someone didn’t read the article.”
Yes, in a similar vein, I once was selling an item on Ebay and had a high bid from a person in Canada. I emailed him, thinking he had made a mistake and not wanting to cheat him. I pointed out that his bid was higher than he could buy it directly from an online store. He replied back, that those stores wouldn’t ship to him at the given price.
So, location does matter.
5.) I’ve occasionally seen comments from Canadian friends lamenting how awful (and probably racist) prices are in the Far, Far Native North, with photos of, say, very expensive packages of steak. (And to be fair, other products ain’t cheap there, especially fresh vegetables.)
Two problems with that, of course.
First being that when I checked the cut of meat and size, the prices ended up being barely more than they were in Vancouver; meat freezes well and thus transports and keeps better than, say, lettuce*.
Second being that when everything has to be flow in on a jet plane, there’s no alternative to “more expensive”.
When everyone else in Canada lives within 20 feet of the US border (I kid, but barely), they lack perspective on transport costs and infrastructure issues of living in, oh, Nunavut.
(* See the other perennial food bete noir, “why is a salad more expensive than a hamburger?!”, which ought to be obvious to anyone who takes 30 seconds to think of possible reasons.)
5. This makes me have a little more pride in what I do as a programmer. It is real “tech”, not like Facebook or video games. They are helping us expand the frontier. Go Amazon!
No, everybody in the article seems to agree that Amazon is making a mistake by doing this and will soon realize and correct.
6 – America’s caste system is laid bare to all see.
#2 I had that problem when I was doing Stanford’s free online machine learning course. The one instructor was so boring I had to listen to him at 3x normal speed. He would go on these long digression about some extraneous mathematical point that had nothing to do with the material.
To me the lesson was to be concise, to fill each sentence with as much interesting new information as possible so that people would not want to skip past the “boring parts”.
3x is impressive. I find it very difficult to understand the words at that speed, much less comprehend and process.
I’ll add that 1.3-1.5 is generally a comfortable playback speed for most podcasts I listen too, although the lower end of the range if the topic requires more focus. For some podcasts going higher to 1.7x can be done, but it’s specific to the speaker’s pace and the content density. The good stuff generally requires me to slow it down to the 1.3x-1.5x range. I find 2x difficult to follow without effortful concentration.
While I would prefer a story about seals, or even salmon, this eel thing will do.
A strong government is sometimes required to ensure greedy humans do not destroy an otherwise sustainable resource.
Would it make a difference if the eels were consumed (eaten) here rather than being shipped off to Asia where they are eaten. It’s like the oil that is produced here only to be shipped off to far off places. It’s one thing to produce cars here and ship them elsewhere but natural resources are a different matter. Of course, that’s the hallmark of a colony: the colony provides the natural resources for the colonizer to turn into finished goods. As for eels, ick! Oysters, on the other hand, they are both delectable and produce nature’s finest gem, the pearl.
It’s a classic tragedy of the commons.
You assign rights to fishing grounds and the problem goes away. Seems like the baby eels breed in inland waters close to shore so this should be easy.
6: I’m not sure if “dynastic bias” is a good term to use here. It’s a good fit for politics, but we see that there is a correlation albeit a smaller one between parents and children in other occupations.
I read somewhere that female engineers have one thing in common: they had a parent who was an engineer (which pretty much means their father, although that’s slowly changing). It’s clearly not a sufficient condition for a woman to choose engineering, but allegedly it’s very close to being a necessary condition.
#5 — free enterprise makes people’s lives better than government. Full stop.