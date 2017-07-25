Tuesday assorted links

1. Live stream your life for China those new service sector jobs.
2. Why is there such a thing as “women’s chess”?
3. “When he wasn’t blackmailing lords and being sued for libel, William Playfair invented the pie chart, the bar graph, and the line graph.”
4. More on companies implanting microchips in their workers.
#4 “The human resource management required all people small and great, rich and poor, executive and peon, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, so that no one could be hired or promited unless he had the mark—the name of the business or the number of its business code”.
#2:
I don’t know. We should discuss this with John McEnroe and Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
Or GM Nigel Short…
#5: Woke is not cool and cool is not woke. That last sentence of Brooks’ is simply wrong. The results are in they are not good. There is no “rigor” in something like BLM or Intersectional Gender Complaining and the substance is largely limited to people trying to outdo each other for victim points in the oppression olympics. Opposite of cool. And Kid Rock…well, what more needs to be said, really?
Minor quibbles, as Brooks is saying “woke” is the new “cool”, and he’s probably right (he gets paid to put his octogenarian pulse on the mood of young America, and often gets it right, from what I hear, as I don’t read him often). Kind of like “nerd” in fashion is / was/ often is the new hot cool look, you feeling me man? (get your hand off me dude!)
#5: Just, lol
I enjoy reading your blog on the toilet as it helps with my bowel movement.
…thats good since it seems to help reduce the garbage in your system .
#4 I would very very much like to see how this would play out in the future with employment case law. I don’t think employers have thought through just how much liability they would be taking on especially if something went wrong with the technology. Goodbye civil. Hello criminal.
#5 I personally love the word “woke”. It is very helpful self-signifier to immediately determine the quality of the person and the quality of their argument. Into the trash it goes…
#5 The word “woke” probably derives from a mainstreamizing of a certain far-left paranoid style. I remember my delusionally left-wing sister telling me back in the 1990s that I was brainwashed by the corporate media, and then similar comments from left-leaning people online demanding that people “wake up” in the 2000s, to finally see how capitalist society was rigged to oppress them, etc. A lot of them subsequently announcing that people were “waking up” after the 2008 financial crisis. The current use seems to have more of a racial-awareness spin to it, but that’s consistent with the origins and the ever-present efforts by the radical left to inject their ideas into every debate. You can’t really be woke unless you’re woke to the whole system – get people on board via the racism angle and then hit them with the socialist dogma, tell them it’s all interconnected, or some similar gobbledygook that lets you segue directly from social justice to socialism.
None of this is particularly new is very interesting – it’s just a continuation of pre-exsiting mindsets and philosophies with a new catch-phrase.
“Alisa Melekhina is a FIDE master and one of the top FEMALE players in the United States. She won a gold medal at the 2009 WOMEN’s World Team Championships in Ningbo, China. Alisa has competed in the United States WOMEN’s Championships eight times, finishing third in 2009 and fifth in 2014.”
Fix your own house.
3. Male superiority. They won’t play against girls because it might unman them.
4. Giving up your privacy for convenience. Could your employer track you going to a liquor store, pot shop or a bad part of town?
5. Billie’s life might have appeared cool but it was anything but. Drug use, alcoholism, and prostitution. Racism. Perhaps we should stop idolizing and face the reality of what it means to be human. The Kardashians are considered cool by some but I see vapidness. To each his own. Labels and monolithic thought is unproductive.
I do agree that a frenzy has overtaken many Americans. As the great Cheri O’Teri would say, “Simmer….down….. now”.
#4 If you did nothing wrong, you have nothing to fear.
#3 – “When he wasn’t blackmailing lords and being sued for libel, William Playfair invented the pie chart, the bar graph, and the line graph.” – site was too busy but if true, it shows (1) Shakespeare’s ‘what’s in a name’ is wrong, think about it, and (2) if Playfair had a patent on these inventions, he’d not have to resort to blackmail to live in society. Sad that worthy inventors are forced into a life of crime due to bad patent laws, and people like AlexT and TC don’t even care…
Bonus trivia: Terpenoid cantharidin (Spanish fly) was used by French aristocrats during Versailles to get some guests horny, induce them into shameful acts of orgy, which could be profitably exploited for political purposes. Source: internet, somewhat apocryphal