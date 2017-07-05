Wednesday assorted links

1. A new theory of language evolution: “A critical feature of our model is the core principle of reversal, whereby deceptive signals aimed originally by a coalition against an external target are subsequently redeployed for honest communicative purposes within the group.”
2, How similar is sex over the centuries? (not at all obscene, but very frank language at the link. Btw, I am not convinced by the argument but interesting nonetheless).
3. A short history of for-profit scientific publishing.
4. Is Just-in-Time inventory one reason for growing corporate cash hoards?
5. “Our results demonstrate that substituting one food for another, beans for beef, could achieve approximately 46 to 74% of the reductions needed to meet the 2020 GHG target for the US. In turn, this shift would free up 42% of US cropland (692,918 km2).” Link here, via Kevin Lewis.
6. The syllabus of Junot Diaz at MIT. Weirder than you might think, in a good way.
7. “Further, we find no relation between menstrual cycle phase and economic preferences in the placebo group.“
#2 – Well, I wish there was more data given on the Greek sex except a ‘big picture’ overview. The author could have mentioned there’s a famous vase showing a Greek orgy, with various positions and partners, mostly men, but perhaps this would have violated the ‘anti-prurient’ tone of her post.
I don’t like “big picture” narratives without facts, it’s like those middle-school and increasingly common history textbooks that deal in generalities, especially bogus “world history” textbooks that fill in blanks in data by talking generalities.
#2 – Doesn’t that imply that sexual preference is (at least in large part) a choice (influenced by society) rather than a genetic trait? I actually think that people in general know this, but prefer to deny it because it advances their cause for acceptance…
Of course back in the ancient Greece days sexual preference was social, not genetic, as it was with ‘right of passage’ male-male rituals in the Pacific islands. I deduced this years ago when I learned Aristotle pointed out some Greek city-states widely practiced homosexuality (always an older man with a younger man, since same age homosexuality was considered ridiculous) while neighboring city-states did not. If it was genetic, you’d not have such variation between neighboring city-states. That said, in Macedonia and in Rome, later, homosexuality was a standard charge for depravity and looked down upon. When in Rome? Hat-tip: Peter Gay (sic), the excellent Columbia U historian in his one-volume edited Columbia History of the World.
In section II-C-1, Dover discusses that ancient Athenians had an understanding of sexual orientation, it just wasn’t nearly as salient or as associated with behavior as it is in our culture.
The Romans drew a distinction between active and passive partner. It was a scandal for a citizen to be penetrated, but not to penetrate. The upshot being that whereas a 4th c Athenian man could legitimately be penetrated if he was young and uncompensated, in Rome only lower status men could be legitimately penetrated.
In my view sex continues to be a mix of “preferences”, both social and genetic. You can see it by comparing older societies to ours but also by comparing current societies across the world. My point is that for gays to claim that “it is not a choice” is just silly. It’s like me telling my wife that I had no option in having an affair or not. So yes, there is likely a genetic component in sexual preference but that is not an imperative. It would be easier (from a political view point for acceptance of gays) but that is not how we work. So why the left, the so called “pro science” political group, accept such clearly false premise to promote a social goal? Why not call out things as they are here?
So do you have a choice about liking men in a sexual way? I confess I lack it – homossexuality is alien to my psyche. I admit I think most gays has a s much choice on it as I have. If you mean gays have the option of avoiding sex or being really, really discreet about it … As I said, Catholic priests and other groups are expected to do the former and lots of gays do/did the latter. I am not sure most heterossexuals would fare so well under the same circumstances as Catholic priests (a tiny group of society witht he eventual cheater) do.
Apparently, the real issue here is you not believing some men are really attracted to women in a fundamental way and failing to apply (mutatis mutandis) such an insight to gays.
Evidently, you have a choice about not cheating (for most people, not cheating is not even a dramatic challenge specially if they are satisfied with the primary relationship), you probably has little choice about being a heterossexual. You have little choice about being hungry (yes, there is some space for habit-formation, ascetism, etc.) after some time without food, but you are to starve to death (for moral reasons, to make a point, etc.) instead of stealing food or breaking a hunger strike. Does it mean hunger has no biological basis? Quite the opposite, indeed.
Even among the ancients there were exclusive homosexuals, at least among men (we know a lot less about women). Generally they were not well thought of since they did not take wives and have children to continue their family lines.
Obviously, there is choice (some at least) as how sexuality is treated (some people even make celibacy) vows, but you have two big groups in the same society. One of them not only is pretty satisfied with sex with the opposite gender, its members may even obsess about it and may even consider sex with people of their own gender as something that would only happen under coercion (hence all “funny” jokes about prison rape – not to mention actual prison rape as opposed to, I don’t know, prison daring). On the other hand, you have people who have, along the years, led double lives or faced societal disapproval because they prefer sex with people of their own gender (yep, there is some overlap between the two groups). It is obvious there is something fundamentally diferent between those two groups. Maybe it is genetics, maybe it has something to do with how much they liked their moms or disliked their dads or whatever, but it is clear they are pretty different. If you have a better explanation than genetics to explain why Guy Burgess was gay and Klaus Fuchs was straight..
Why some heterosexual men cheat on their wives and others don’t? Is that explained only by genetics? I doubt it. All human characteristics and choices are a mix of social norms, genetics and personal history. So yes, I do believe some people have genetics that somehow lead to homosexual preferences, but to say that these people have an stoppable urge and therefore have no choice is silly. So much so that you have many cases where those preferences change over time… and we end up using the term “bisexual”, which is really another proof that homosexuality is a choice, just like heterosexuality is.
@FYI: you are mistaken in this metaphor. Your sexual preference is what is innate, and not chosen. You can choose to have sex with someone of the same gender or not, but you can’t choose whether you WANT to, whether you are even attracted to that gender. The best studies seem to indicate that like most things, homosexuality is not purely genetic. You can have a genetic predisposition which may or may not be expressed through epigenetic phenomena.
But no one chooses whether they want to have sex with boys or girls. The heart (and naughty bits) wants what it wants.
Have you noticed that all millennial males are gay? How can this be explained by genetics? It’s social norms, of course.
I most definitely have not noticed the trend you mention.
2. Anything that conflates Athens with Greece when talking about homosexual sex is already hopelessly wrong. Think Thebes – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sacred_Band_of_Thebes
Yes, which is why I related Dover’s caveat that we mostly know about upper class Athenian men c 4th and 5th c BCE. Dover does discuss other Greek cities/times when possible.
Well, sort of, as here is a direct citation – ‘Dover’s Greek Homosexuality uses detailed interpretation of comedies, legal speeches, pornographic pottery, and similar sources to provide a thorough picture of sexuality in 4th and 5th c BCE Greece, especially among Athenian upper class men, but not limited just to the idiosyncratic and often idealized views of philosophers.’
Dover’s book is considerably more comprehensive than that. When just dealing with the Athenians, he draws (based on a reasonable amount of evidence, admittedly) conclusions that are fairly narrow.
And let us be extremely frank – fellatio is one of the earliest and most durable marketable skills known in the marketplace, regardless of what society thinks about it, and slaves have no rights anyways.
2. Senator Sasse: “Turned out sex was really similar in most centuries.” Turned out the Senator was correct but likely for the wrong reason.
2. In ancient Greece what we might call bathhouses were called “gymnasiums”. The term comes from “gymnos, which means the naked place. They were more than bathhouses (although they included a bathhouse): originally used for athletic activities, over time they came to be used also as a place of study and philosophical discussion, not to mention a place for having sex. The thought of Senator Sasse and his Senate colleagues sitting around naked having philosophical discussions while occasionally engaging in sex acts with one another is more than I can take.
5. Strengthens the utilitarian case for Hindu evangelism.
2. What is the argument that Tyler feels compelled to dismiss? The post reads as an uncontroversial point of clarification.
#1…Which validates Frank Gorshin’s theory that impressionists were the first entertainers. ( Source needed )
4. The cash hordes are the result of not paying customers to work.
Thus customers need to be the source of ever increasing debt by government action to increase aggregate debt, ie, allowing consumer debt that will never be repaid and government borrowing debt it will never repay to fund consumer spending.
JIT reduces the cash on hand of customers limiting what they can buy without debt as most customers have little cash to use as inventory capital.
Business income taxes are the “punishment”, if you think taxes are punishment, for not paying workers. Conservatives think taxes have not been cut enough on not paying workers, that the cost-reward to managers of paying too much too workers is not high enough so the cost of paying workers must be increased by cutting taxes.
Ideally business taxes are eliminated so not paying workers is maximally rewarded, and paying workers cuts profits dollar for dollar.
Maybe the stage beyond JIT is businesses pay no workers but charge customers to bring the raw materials and do the work making the good they want, thus never holding inventory and generate 100% profit.
For-profit scientific publishing has many problems. But the two strengths you can’t overlook are the brand names and the associated audience. Even if Nature is objectively ripping you off by demanding the copyright to your article, the benefits of publishing in Nature are high enough that you’re going to do it, regardless.
Open access journals are much cheaper, and the arxiv is free. But nobody reads fly-by-night journals, and people overlook them on your CV when you apply for a job. So there’s a powerful incentive to stay with the tried-and-true, unless you have compelling reasons to do otherwise.
#5: How much extra support for the now unemployed corn growers and beef raisers?
https://health.ucsd.edu/news/releases/Pages/2014-12-29-sugar-molecule-in-red-meat-linked-to-cancer.aspx This is the real reason to avoid beef, unfortunately, as those flank steaks, tri-tips and rib-eyes are so delicious!!!
Chicken is not that great either, due to high Omega-6 fats. Go for Pork, Lamb and Fish.
#2 – A lot of the variation in the appearance of homosexuality could be explained if permanent homosexual orientation were caused by the repression of homosexual activity in youth. Rather like how going hungry in childhood affects attitudes towards food for the rest of your life. These days, I’m absolutely 110% gay – you need Duck Dynasty level manliness to get my attention – but my intuitive sense is that if I could have “scratched that itch” at a much earlier age, my sexuality might have gone in another direction. Having had it denied, condemned, and persecuted might have been what turned it from a “phase I was going through” into a life-long obsession. Wouldn’t THAT be ironic.
Not really. You had that itch without any real choice in the matter. You’d still be gay even if society was more welcoming back then, it wouldn’t have been a “phase”.