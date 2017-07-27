Will robots really boost productivity all that much?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one bit:
…consider the general logic of labor substitution. Machines and software are often very good at “making stuff” and, increasingly, at delivering well-defined services, such as when Alexa arranges a package for you. But machines are not effective at persuading, at developing advertising campaigns, at branding products or corporations, or at greeting you at the door in a charming manner, as is done so often in restaurants, even if you order on an iPad. Those activities will remain the province of human beings for a long time to come.
How much is this shift of labor into marketing a step forward? To be sure, a lot of commercial persuasion is useful. Marketing informs consumers about new products and their properties, or convinces them that one product is better for them than another. It was marketing that got me to stop watching baseball and switch to the more exciting NBA. Sometimes the very existence of an ad — even apart from any direct informational value — makes a product more enjoyable. If a particular basketball sneaker is associated with LeBron James, through an endorsement and TV commercials, some people will enjoy wearing that sneaker more.
That all said, a lot of marketing is a zero- or negative-sum game. Each business tries to pull customers away from the other brands, and while the final matching of customers to products is usually closely attuned to what people want, more is spent on these business battles than is ideal for social efficiency. My bank might make me feel better about being a customer there, but its services just aren’t much superior to those of the nearest competitor, if at all. Maybe Coke really is better than Pepsi, or vice versa, but it’s not that much better — and billions are spent trying to persuade consumers to make one switch or the other.
I don’t take the Galbraithian view, but still consumers only enjoy extra marketing so much. I conclude with this:
Don’t be surprised if you see a lot of robots in daily life, and in news stories, but not huge productivity gains in the published statistics. That’s exactly the American economy right now.
Do read the whole thing.
Coke is definitely NOT a close substitute for Pepsi. Diet Coke, my primary beverage, is delicious, Diet Pepsi is way too sweet. Your point is well taken on your bank.
Except it probably isn’t. Anyone who works or studies at GMU can be a member of Apple Federal Credit Union, whose terms and conditions and service (a branch on-campus is nice) are likely to be significantly better than any bank’s.
Oddly, credit unions rarely are discussed when talking about banking – possibly because credit unions don’t bring in much advertising revenue for the media compared to banks.
Great article. There’s a lot of triumphalism from those who are woke about automation, they think it will be a great thing* benefiting the “knowledge workers” at the expense of the uneducated and the liberal-arts educated.(same as the uneducated lol.) In fact, in an automated economy it will be the hucksters who are most protected, those with the ability to schmooze the boss or convince the normies to pay 65$ for something that costs 10$ to make, because “I’m too high class to shop at Wal-Mart” or “it costs more so it must be of better quality.”
*They of course feign concern about the displaced workers for signalling reasons.
“We’re unlikely to see mass unemployment; rather, workers will shift into new economic sectors — albeit with transition pains — as has always been the case… Some functions of medical assistants are being automated, but hospitals and doctors are still trying to improve the patient experience and reach new customers.”
What hasn’t always been the case is having a large percentage of newly unemployed go through a very difficult and long transition process.
Wait until almost all medical jobs, doctors and nurses, are automated by 2027. That will look much different than just some medical assistant jobs currently being automated.
Never happen. At least not for decades. AMA way too strong, as proven by the state of health care in the US
And the blacksmith unions were way too strong in 1905…
The AMA will have no power once this goes into high gear by the early 2020s. The demand to see an accurate computer like Watson III for very little will far outstrip demand for doctors who make a lot of mistakes.
“… persuading, at developing advertising campaigns, at branding products or corporations, or at greeting you at the door in a charming manner …”
The world would be better with less of all of these things.
Marketers, supervisors, engineers, and an intelectual elite of scientists/scholars
While I have sympathy with the gist of this article, it is not clear it is correct. In all market (non-government) sectors, economic activity comprises both production and sales activities, with marketing one component of sales. Since all goods that are produced have to be sold, there is a Baumol cost disease effect in play: if you improve productivity in production activities more than in sales activities, labour will be diverted to sales activities (and the relative price of sales activities will increase); but if productivity of sales improves faster than the productivity of production, the reverse will happen. Since the mid 1980s it is possible that information technology has improved the productivity of sales activities faster than the productivity of production activities, which pushes labour towards production activities. This is certainly true for the US retail sector – it has had faster than average productivity growth over this period.
When sales activities are more labour intensive than production activities, if productivity increases faster in production than sales activities, the labour share will rise: this is true whether, within each activity, labour is a complement or a substitute for capital. Conversely, if productivity increases faster in sales than production activities, the labour share of output will fall (again, whether labour is a complement or substitute for capital within each separate activity.) This is one explanation why the labour share is declining: automation is improving sales productivity very quickly, reducing the ability of the labour-intensive sales sector to absorb workers. In this case, it is not the case that people increasingly become marketers, but people will increasingly get a smaller share of the economic pie.
The “personal touch” that appears to be desired in the United States can come across as very creepy in other cultures. If a worker in a restaurant I haven’t met before appears to be happy to see me, then they are either insane, or lying, because they have no reason to be glad to see me. When I went to the United States I felt as though every restaurant was full of nutters.
In societies that value emotional distance and politeness over disgusting human contact, I don’t see how humans can compete with machines, outside of niche markets catering to visiting Americans and people whose parents hugged them when they were children. But even there I don’t see how humans can compete for long. A machine can sense a human’s physiological and emotional state better than any human as they are not limited to human senses. They will have access to a huge and constantly updated data base that will enable them to select optimal responses based on probability, and they have the capability to remember details about individuals and tailor their responses to them beyond that of humans.