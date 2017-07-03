Zach Lowe invents a new wage hypothesis

The league and union introduced the super-max to give incumbent teams more of an edge in retaining superstars. If the Bulls indeed felt queasy about the possibility of spending it on Butler, he becomes the second player — alongside DeMarcus Cousins — dealt at least in part because the incumbent team didn’t really want that advantage. Paul George may mark case No. 3, though Kevin Pritchard, Indiana’s GM, sounded heartbroken Thursday about the inevitability of George playing elsewhere. The super-max may be having almost the opposite of its intended effect.

The Bulls were rather publicly uncomfortable with the idea of Butler as foundational player.