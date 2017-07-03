Zach Lowe invents a new wage hypothesis

The league and union introduced the super-max to give incumbent teams more of an edge in retaining superstars. If the Bulls indeed felt queasy about the possibility of spending it on Butler, he becomes the second player — alongside DeMarcus Cousins — dealt at least in part because the incumbent team didn’t really want that advantage. Paul George may mark case No. 3, though Kevin Pritchard, Indiana’s GM, sounded heartbroken Thursday about the inevitability of George playing elsewhere. The super-max may be having almost the opposite of its intended effect.
The Bulls were rather publicly uncomfortable with the idea of Butler as foundational player.
Here is the full article, by Zack Lowe, one of the best writers around. Quick, what is the dual wage hypothesis for CEO pay? For academic hiring?
NBA is the funniest way to learn about unintended consequences of regulation.
I actually think more about this in production terms. Teams are like products beloved by consumers, and players are the raw material. Sometimes, by cost increase of some raw material, production becomes too expensive and it is better to change the ingredients to produce a similar kind of product that is not prohibitive to produce. However, fear of consumer anger forces to keep selling the original product despite incurring in losses.
At least in NBA you can predict when the cost of raw material will increase.
” However, fear of consumer anger forces to keep selling the original product despite incurring in losses.”
Losses in owning a professional sports team are hard to figure out, however, and not just because of the very shady book keeping that most teams engage in. (A normal example: same person or group of persons own the team, and the building the team plays in, but under different corporate entities. The owner of the building charges the team for rent, leading to “expenses” for the team, even though it’s just moving money from one pocket to the other. Another way to do this: same person or group owns the team and the parking lot, but the “team” gets very little out of the parking lot, leading to claims that it has a bad revenue stream, even though revenue for team and parking both go to the same person or group. There are many, many other variations. It must be a fun area to be a smart accountant.)
The more important feature is that the increase in value of the teams has been tremendous, so that even a team “losing money” can be sold, at any time, for a huge profit. It’s been extremely lucrative, even considering operating costs, to own a pro sports team, even less attractive ones like the Milwaukee Bucks or something. Perhaps this won’t go on much longer, if the impending crash in TV money caused by changes in cable TV consumption comes about. But, in recent years at least, owning a pro sports team has been one of the most profitable things a person can do, even if the team is bad, poorly run, and shows operating losses. Too bad it costs so much to get in on the scam!
Ancillary revenue streams are usually reflected in the price paid for the team.
Sure – I’m not disputing that, just pointing out two different ways that claims about “losing money” in relation to owning sports teams typically reside somewhere between grossly over-put and flat out BS.
The main reason the franchise value increased is because they kept finding new revenue streams and the league shared those revenue streams. Has that growth peaked? or slowed? What is the rate of return on their investment? What if billionaires find new toys to buy (less ego and more profit)?
The NHL is only profitable, I have read, because of the sale of new franchises. The growth of other revenue sources is nil.
ESPN is bleeding money. Is that a sign that sports marketing is reaching saturation with slowing growth or that other media is reducing revenue?
Will player mobility increase interest in the NBA or weaken bonds?
Even owning a sports team involves risk and if you turn almost as much profit with a $100 million dollar payroll as a $400 million payroll how long will you spend the extra money? $100 million here, $100 million there, pretty soon you’re talking real money.
Should I hope for “Conversation with Tyler” with Zach?
Begging your pardon for parading my ignorance. Can someone explain to me in one paragraph what Lowe’s wage hypothesis is? And why Tyler calls it a “dual wage hypothesis”?
I guess he means when there is some regulation that causes that wage to pay for a worker is different depending on the employer. For example, setting maximum salaries for some kinds of job makes employers not able to retain talented workers.
It would seem, as hard as it is to imagine, that true NBA superstars are underpaid. And that the next level of players are overpaid as teams without true superstars overpay for the rights to very good but not great players. How to calculate MC equals MR in this marketplace is difficult. Some teams seems to base it on the MC of wins, others on profits. The MC to retain players for Golden State, given the luxury tax, seems to make the cost of additional wins very expensive. San Antonio seems to get a bigger bang for their buck and more consistent year after year returns.
LeBron James seems to have hit on the new market ideal. Superstars max out the salaries at one location then move to another location before the luxury tax penalties make quality supporting players too difficult to sign.
BTW that implies that we should see more 2-4 year contracts for players and a lot more player movement. With shorter careers for players with average talent.
As Tolstoy said about unhappy families, each star-team relationship is different. Players want status primarily, and, once one has made SOME money, getting the max amount confers the next bump up. But winning championships adds status as well, and that introduces a tradeoff. The player has to assess the team’s ability to win one with him, which likely requires he take less than a max contract so as to attract more talent. A third status factor is market glamour which is why Miami and the Lakers have advantages especially in a winter sport.
The team in turn has to make its own calculation about those last two factors (can we compete at a championship level with him and how likely is it we can attract high caliber talent to replace him or complement him).
I hear that players will take a pay cut to play for a winner. Seems pretty rare. Sometimes a player will go to a team on a short contract if that team can showcase his talent and allow him a bigger contract later. Most careers are short and involve risk, they make what they can while they can.
I don’t see LeBron taking a pay cut to join Golden State.
LeBron’s profile is more than big enough where he is. Would he sell more shoes if he moved to the Warriors? I doubt it. But he sure could use a better supporting cast.
I also suggest there is no comparison to compensation matters in large organizations, although there may be to startups. An NBA star plays roughly 1/7 of his team’s minutes and is responsible for 1/5 or more of its scoring. A different order of magnitude than any employee in a large organization.
However, I do think Pareto’s 80/20 observation is generally true in the NBA and generally reflected in compensation, which I think has interesting implications for income inequality.
Superstar players have some leverage over the owners. Superstar CEOs, Steve Jobs for example, hold some leverage over the board of directors. LeBron James can convince management to overpay for JR Smith and Thomas because he has leverage.
Superstar faculty influence hiring decisions, especially if the superstar generates revenue for the school. (Prestige increases revenue in many, but not all, fields.) In addition Superstar faculty can attract better quality graduate students and additional faculty who want to link their reputation to the superstar. While it is more enjoyable for most professors to teach higher quality students, I’m not sure how they balance salary demands with that opportunity. If the school has more prestige, demand increases, tuition or ancillary revenue can increase.
BTW the clearest example of the above is in the highest compensated department in colleges, the athletic department
It seems to me, based solely on listening to sports talk, something changed in the playoffs. The Warriors were so stupidly dominant, that all strategies other than “superteams” were suddenly abandoned.
It is not enough to have a team built around one “superstar” (and Jimmy Butler is a Scottie Pippen style No. 2, not a Jordan style superstar anyway.) You need to have 3 bonafide superstars to compete for a championship in this league, minimum.
Next year, you are going to have a couple few teams trying to be “superteams”, and all other teams trying to pull a “76er”, being so terribly awful that they load up on draft picks, trying to build the next “superteam” from scratch.