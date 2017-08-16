16 ways QR codes are used in China

Yes the Chinese are ahead of us in many ways, here is one bit from an excellent article by Connie Chan:
#11 QR code as call box and information kiosk
Remember those emergency call boxes on the side of freeways? In Nanjing, China, smart street signs with QR codes provide the names and contact info for the local police. They also provide sightseeing guidance with directions, and information on how to handle a residence permit.
And:
Since people in China believe that QR codes are here to stay, even tombstones are engraved with QR codes that memorialize the life-story — through biographies, photographs, and videos — of the deceased. From the leadership of the China Funeral Association: “In modern times, people should commemorate their deceased loved ones in modern ways”.
There is much more at the link.
I feel bad for the deceased with QR codes engraved on their tombstones. In the not so distant future QR codes are going to look like VHS tapes, and there they’ll be with a ugly outdated garble of bits on their tombstone.
What is modern now will eventually become very dated, and nobody seems to think of that.
There was a chess grandmaster who put on his tombstone a brilliant winning move from one of his games…was it GM Averbakh? Let me Google it…no! Averbakh is alive at 95 years old, the oldest chess player at the moment! It was, says the authoritative Edward Winter, a certain obscure Dutch player (“Jacques Davidson, which has a problem engraved on it. It is mate in one. The solution is Kc9 or Kd9; the king goes to heaven, and his rival is mated”). Nowadays chess engines can find these moves almost instantly, but it does not diminish from the beauty of the move.
‘In the not so distant future QR codes are going to look like VHS tapes’
Maybe, maybe not. An ASCII obituary text file from the dawn of the VHS era is still readable today, after all. However, the infrastructure around QR codes is not as likely to survive in a similar fashion to the infrastructure surrounding reading an ASCII file. Not that anyone in China cares much about reading ASCII files from any time frame, since they are utterly worthless in connection with depicting Chinese ideographs.
Perigal had a mathematical proof on his gravestone. https://plus.maths.org/content/dissecting-table
QR cods on tombstones are nothing new,as this Atlantic article from 2014 shows:
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2014/05/qr-codes-for-the-dead/370901/