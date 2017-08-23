Canada fact of the day

That means the top 10 universities in the United States – a country of over 315 million people – at any given time are educating a grand total of only 62,150 students. By contrast, here are the rough numbers of undergraduates at the top 3 Canadian universities: McGill: 30,000 UBC: 47,500 UofT: 67,000

That is from Joseph Heath, via Alessandro S. Now, you might wish to argue that the United States is optimally anti-egalitarian in having relatively small classes for its best elite universities. But then I wonder how much more widely that logic might generalize. I, for one, still favor Harvard and other top schools trying to do 3x or 5x with respect to their admissions.