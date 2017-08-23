Canada fact of the day

That means the top 10 universities in the United States – a country of over 315 million people – at any given time are educating a grand total of only 62,150 students.
By contrast, here are the rough numbers of undergraduates at the top 3 Canadian universities:
McGill: 30,000
UBC: 47,500
UofT: 67,000
That is from Joseph Heath, via Alessandro S. Now, you might wish to argue that the United States is optimally anti-egalitarian in having relatively small classes for its best elite universities. But then I wonder how much more widely that logic might generalize. I, for one, still favor Harvard and other top schools trying to do 3x or 5x with respect to their admissions.
Canada ain’t the US.
What’s the top university in, say, Indiana? IU or Purdue or Notre Dame? What’s their enrollment?
The top 10 universities in the US are a lot different than any university elsewhere. Other universities are more like the big state schools.
Yes–and moreover the so-called elite Canadian universities are public, hence they need to admit a lot of students to some extent. The right comparison would be the best UC, or UVA, or Wisconsin Madison, UT Austin etc. These are very good, and they admit a ton of students comparatively speaking.
Yes… the correct comparison is: the rough number of students at comparable Canadian universities is 0.
Now having said that… I attended the University of Calgary, and my computer science training was clearly a lot better than the training received by Americans who attended state schools. As is often the case, in Canada the medians are higher but the averages are lower.
I collected the data on the extremely slow growth of prestige colleges in a 2013 column:
http://takimag.com/article/the_fence_around_the_ivory_tower_steve_sailer/print#axzz4qM8yXeGe
As the kids say: that’s a feature , not a bug! The top 10 elite universities are elite **because** they are so selective. Notice that Cornell, the only Ivy to admit a decent number of students, is also not in the top ten? Not a coincidence.
Cornell is also partially public, as some of its colleges are the land-grant university for New York. (Hence you can be a biology major in the Ag school, which is public, or a biology major in Arts & Sciences, which is private.) Exception that proves the rule.
Harvard could let in twice as many kids each year without a drop-off in quality of student. Their applicant pool is so off the charts impressive that the good rejects are indistinguishable from those accepted.
Their bottleneck probably isn’t students so much as it’s teachers. They’d need to double their faculty in order to double their student base and keep classes the same size/quality. Could they keep their faculty the same quality in that case? They’d have to compete even harder to poach the top people from other elite schools.
So, maybe one or two of the top ten schools could seriously expand, but it would be very expensive and more than that are likely to run into constraints on the labor side.
Given the disparity in size between our countries, shouldn’t we compare enrollment at the top x% of universities? I’m not sure this is meaningful.
I once took a trip to Toronto to meet with the Economics faculty and discuss my going to grad school there. One professor was flabbergasted at what I was doing. He couldn’t understand why I’d want to study economics at the University of Toronto when there are already so many great economics schools in the United States.
Don’t get me wrong, McGill and Queens are good schools, but you just can’t compare them to the top 10 US schools. It’s night and day.
Note that the US News rankings encourage professors not to teach many students, because high average class size causes lower ratings. In my father’s day, large lecture classes with Vin Scully or Cleanth Brooks were the norm, but now it’s all seminars, which are much more expensive. (And obviously, the star professors can only teach a few seminars every year, so many of the classes are taught by lecturers and VAPs. Or adjuncts, at lower-ranking universities, though that isn’t so common at the top ten schools.)
Indeed, I listened to many lectures by Vin Scully over the radio from 1965 to 2016.
The guy does not provide a source for the student count. According to the Times of Higher Education Harvard has almost 20K students or 2/3 or McGill. Is it really that different? http://alturl.com/w6mhr
Also, UC Berkeley with 35K students is 10-30 places above in the ranking compared to McGill, UBC or Toronto. Thus, comparing public universities with public universities gives another perspective.
Tyler’s numbers are for undergraduates only.
Which 15% of the readership will instantly realize, 30% will be befuddled by, and 55% will just accept, not realizing how misleading it is.
The US institutions ranked higher than U of Toronto (the highest ranked of the 3 Canadian universities per https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2017/world-ranking#!/) collectively enroll about 320k students.
Stop with the fake news!
Cowen wishes to shift the supply curve for the elite colleges. It’s a magnanimous gesture since it would likely hurt GMU (because more of the best students would attend the elites rather than second tier (but very good) colleges like GMU). I am ambivalent. One could argue that by limiting enrollment, the elites will in the long run reduce their influence (fewer of the swells) even as they increase the value of their degrees in the short run. But enough about the elite education. Of greater concern are the schools with very good athletic programs. What if college athletics become a casualty of the culture wars. I can foresee a future in which Berkley refuses to play Alabama, LSU refuses to play Michigan, and everybody refuses to play Duke, resulting in right wing athletic programs competing against right wing schools and left wing schools competing against left wing schools, similar to the split-off of the elite schools who only compete in athletics against each other. Now, that might be a good thing, or it might be a bad thing, but it definitely will be a thing. Getting a good education is one thing, but being able to watch a good college football matchup is far more important.
But think of the potential for a New Year’s championship, pitting the Red Champion against the Blue Champion! The Color Bowl.
Cal hasn’t played Alabama since 1973 (one of two total matches). LSU has never played Michigan. Duke is schedule filler.
Could you start pulling some numbers out of your butt? I might play Powerball and need to know what numbers not to use
But if Harvard enrolls 5x as many students, they’ll need ~5x as many economists …
Whether Canadian or American, who will come out and dare make higher education more of a joint venture issue?
https://perkurowski.blogspot.com/2007/01/should-not-higher-education-be-more-of.html
Elite Universities is a title of the 1920’s. We have hired people from elite universities and they perform no better no worse than others, except for attitude.
Just remember that Jared Kushner attended an elite University.
So did Obama. And Bernie Sanders (U of Chicago).
Well, it did keep them off the street. We should celebrate that success.
In Barack Obama’s case, off of Ala Moana Beach.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Punahou_School
Florida has some huge state schools and state contribution + tuition per student is much lower than most states. Economies of scale?
And BTW UF is quite selective for a state university.
Is it really the US that’s exceptional here more than Canada? There are plenty of other places with percentages more similar to the US (Oxbridge, top Grand Ecoles, IIT, etc.).
Yeah, if you look at say the Times Higher Education Rankings, you quickly see Toronto is the fluke:
https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2017/world-ranking#!/page/0/length/25/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/stats
So that is what America has become: an elitist heaven where university spots are kept artificially scarce, so that the rich and well-connect can grab it all.
I think you should publish a book with a new “So this is what America has become” on each page, and I’m not even slightly kidding.
Yes, we can’t wait to read all these TRib ulations.
Basically, it has been done. Famous American Socialist Michael Harrigton showed the plight of the poor Americans in The Other America. American leading religious intellectual David Kupelian has proved that America has become a bizarre country, “America the Bizarre”, he calls it. American (Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred) Nobel winner Paul Krugman has found that America may already have become a failing state. French intellectual Emmmanuel Todd, who predicted the Soviet collapse, believes that America has become the 21th Century Soviet Union and may collapse soon.
Not a failed state, a flailed state, but not a failed state.
He clearly said “failing”: “Is America a failed state and society? It looks truly possible.” He is a (Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred) Nobel winner, he must know what he is talking about.
No man, it has not been done. I mean exactly that, a new one on each page, all starting with your perfect phrase, with you (use either of your names) as the author. Help us Thomas Taylor, you’re our only hope.
Still, it would going down the beaten path. There is already much gloom and doom about America due to the last months unpleasantries. Most Americans are desperated, angry and tired with what happened to their country.
And you can be the one to help them rise up to a glorious new dawn! Isn’t that the fate of Brazil, to lead mankind into its triumphant future? Just one book Thiago, please. You must help us.
“Famous American Socialists” — one of the shortest books ever written.
Well, according to many here everyone who ever pulled a lever for a Democrat is one, so….
Thiago,
>”…America has become…elitist…”
Yes.
Woe to you, America!
Because i’m not well educated this idea of University ranking is alien to me.
99% of learning is in your own mind and the work or reading you perform. Other than as a signalling mechanism that you are a bright overachiever, or were coached to be one, what difference does it make where you went to school? I don’t think calculous is different at Harvard than it is at the local community college. In what way is someone at an elite school better educated? Can someone explain it to me?
Also, if online education becomes rigorously credentialed doesn’t most of this squabble over rankings vanish?
Your mistake (and Tyler’s mistake) is to assume in the first place that any of this is actually about learning things or Human Capital.
Go to EconLog for the more accurate signaling model of higher education.
Yep. Legacy students and signaling.
Eventually, the higher ed bubble will burst, but the elite schools will be untouched. Ferraris don’t go on sale.
Why do you think it will bust? Sure, it’s an incredibly stupid system, but are people going to just stop being stupid?
Also, if online education becomes rigorously credentialed doesn’t most of this squabble over rankings vanish?
Of course not. It’s mostly in the selectivity in getting in in the first place.
“Other than as a signalling mechanism that you are a bright overachiever, or were coached to be one, what difference does it make where you went to school?”
Yep, it’s mostly signalling. But it’s the only “acceptable” way to discriminate by IQ, so it’s not useless signalling.
” I don’t think calculous is different at Harvard than it is at the local community college. In what way is someone at an elite school better educated? Can someone explain it to me? ”
Well, start with the fact that most community colleges don’t teach calculus.
Is there evidence that a student who would make it into Harvard (or one of the other elite private schools) given the proposed expanded enrollment would be better off at Harvard than say Berkeley, Michigan, Texas, UVA, or other top 10 public institution? Does the school really add value to the students or do the elite schools simply draw the best and brightest? How much of the benefit of going to an elite school is socialization with other elite students? Is the education provided by Caltech diminished by adding weaker students?
Are the elite institutions really interchangeable? If Harvard were to increase enrollment, wouldn’t that mostly draw students currently headed to other elite private institutions? So a lot of students currently at Penn, Dartmouth, Colgate, Duke, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Rice are now attending Princeton, Harvard, Yale, MIT, Caltech, Brown, and Columbia. Have we really gained much? Is there evidence that an education from Texas, Berkeley, UCLA, UVA, Michigan, or GA Tech is really inferior to the “elite” private schools with additional space created by the brain drain to the top schools?
> Princeton, Harvard, Yale, MIT, Caltech, Brown, and Columbia
One of these things is not like the others…
Which one?
CalTech students don’t need to buy winter coats?
(But are required to buy athletics shoes)
There’s abundant evidence that Ivy schools pick winners rather than making them [1][2].
[1] https://www.economist.com/blogs/graphicdetail/2015/10/value-university
[2] https://www.brookings.edu/research/using-earnings-data-to-rank-colleges-a-value-added-approach-updated-with-college-scorecard-data/
Heath thinks the elite US colleges should enroll more students. Among his reasons is that they allegedly have the capacity (in terms of land area and instructors) to teach more students:
“Again, the faculty at these universities could easily teach 5 to 10 times more students – there are important economies of scale in university lecturing.”
It’s the low-tech version of the same mistake that Tyler and Alex constantly make, thinking that MOOCs and online classes are good substitutes for face to face classes, or in Heath’s case that large lectures are good substitutes for small seminars.
They are similar but not the same.
Aside from the degradation of the classroom experience, the large student faculty ratios that Heath envisions exacerbate what’s already one of the areas where the actual college experience falls short of the advertised experience: a top research university such as Harvard has plenty of top faculty, winners of Nobel prizes and MacArthur grants and the like. But how many students will actually work with one of those big-name professors? A few will, but not many on a percentage basis. And fewer still if Harvard were to increase its enrollment as Heath recommends.
It’s hard to have a “best in the world” university with 70k students. If you look at U.S. universities that are comparably ranked to McGill, U of T and UBC, there are some big ones.
In the 2017 the Canadian universities are ranked: Univ. of Toronto #22, UBC #36, McGill #42.
Some large U.S. universities in the same range:
UC Berkeley, #10, 35k students
UC Los Angeles, #14, 38k students
Michigan, #21, 42k students
Washington, #25, 45k students
NYU, #32, 43k students
Illinois, #36, 43k students
UC San Diego, #41, 28k students
Wisconsin, #45, 40k students
And here are the top non-U.S. universities in the world and their student counts. Note that none have much more than 20k students:
Oxford, #1, 20k students
Cambridge, #4, 19k students
Imperial College London, #8, 15k students
ETH Zurich, #9, 19k students
I suspect that an “easy” way to boost one’s standing in these rankings is to admit fewer students and become more selective. This has a multiplicative effect. You eliminate your lowest performing students, and by becoming more selective you encourage more high-ability students to apply, simply because you’re perceived as being “more selective”. If CalTech were to grow its student body from 2k to 20k it probably wouldn’t remain #2 in the world per these rankings. Ditto for Stanford if it were to grow from 15k to 30k.
Most, if not all, of the 10 US schools Heath considered are “residential” schools, in which the vast majority of undergraduates live together on campus (e.g., in colleges at Yale, houses at Harvard, etc.) during their tenure. The relationships among students created by that setting are among their benefits. The Canadian universities differ in that respect, and it’s doubtful that these 10 US schools could retain that character for most students at 3x or 5x current undergraduate enrollment.
As usual, Tyler has it backwards.
“Elite” schools are not elite schools because of what they provide. They are elite because of whom they select in the first place.
They pick either geniuses (20%) or people who are already guaranteed to succeed because of their pre-existing social connections (80%).