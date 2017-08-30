China retailers face food vigilantes

1. Xue Yanfeng has now filed 40 lawsuits against supermarkets and retailers for violating food safety laws.
2. Under Chinese law, it is no longer the case that a victimized customer has to prove personal injury or loss to receive compensation.
3. Xue has found raising with no nutritional labels, potato chips with proscribed additives, and biscuits with multiple production dates.
4. In the past 18 months, he has been awarded somewhat over $10,000 in compensation, plus there are 18 other settled cases where compensation was not disclosed.
5. Some provincial reports indicate that 80 to 90 percent of food safety complaints are from “specialist” plaintiffs.
China, of course, has had notoriously lax food safety practices in the past. So might the actions of these individuals be efficiency-enhancing? But more than 2/3 of the cases are based on labeling mistakes.
The above is from Bloomberg News.
‘biscuits with multiple production dates’
That is a bit more than a labelling mistake, actually. At least in any country where food safety is treated seriously, since it shows the manufacturer lacks the ability to actually control production lots reliably – including tracking recalls for lots that are not safe for human consumption (current example in Europe – https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/11/tainted-eggs-found-in-hong-kong-switzerland-and-15-eu-countries ). Unless, of course, the mistake involves confusion between the production date and expiration date, but considering that such detailed labelling is rare enough in Germany, it seems less than likely to be the source of the problem in China.
Germany has strict food purity laws and consequently food is expensive in Germany. I doubt anything concerning food in Germany applies to China, so any analogy between Germany and China is misplaced. In China probably the dates are all fake as well as the contents inside the package.
‘consequently food is expensive in Germany’
No, food is cheap in Germany, compared to the U.S. ‘Groceries Prices in Germany are 21.86% lower than in United States’ – https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/compare_countries_result.jsp?country1=United+States&country2=Germany or
I kindasorta like what this guy was doing in China, but I don’t like the guy who has been travelling across California looking for 2-inch failures to fully comply with ADA type requirements and squeezing hotels and restaurants. I think the difference is that I see the Calif guy as making a lot of money pestering people who are operating in good faith and largely in compliance.
I often use anecdotes to make a larger point, for which I would be ridiculed if I were a student in Cowen’s or Tabarrok’s economics class. Yet, both often use anecdotes to promote their version of anti-government libertarianism. Okay, I understand that this blog is part entertainment and that the snarling dogs must be fed. Besides, I enjoy their anecdotes. I hope they enjoy mine.
I doubt that the melamine in the milk was in the label. I suspect that you can catch the serious violations only with serious lab analysis or because somebody gets sick for it. The best defense for consumers is brand reputation, rather than regulations.