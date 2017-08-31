Excellent points about the changing nature of mark-ups

Do read the whole post (who wrote it?), but here are a few choice excerpts:
My take is that large US firms with dominant brands/market positions have always commanded monopolistic rents. What has changed is that the rents, which used to be more broadly shared by stakeholders, are now predominantly flowing to shareholders and top management. The change has been driven by the interplay of several developments–shareholder revolution, globalization, rising equity valuations, diminished growth expectations.
And:
…the categories of variable and fixed costs are not iron-clad. Obviously, over long enough time frames, all costs are variable. Leaving that aside, even production-line workers have firm-specific capital. So, the costs related to training them or firing them are not entirely variable. More important, the question is how businesses view employee costs. There is circumstantial evidence that businesses have gone from treating most employees as relatively fixed costs to relatively variable costs. Note that since 1980, the proportion of job losers as a share of those unemployed has risen, suggesting that firms increasingly view employees as a variable cost.
And:
Interestingly, note that depreciation as a share has really flattened since 2001–the period in which the NIPA data show the biggest rise in mark-up!
And:
Moreover, industry concentration is only back to the levels of early 1980s.
And:
Globalization probably has played some role in the increase in mark-up. First, the shift of low-end manufacturing means that what is left is high-end manufacturing with greater monopolistic power. So, mark-ups should increase simply from that shift. Unsurprisingly, the NIPA mark-up show that the rise in mark-up coincided with China’s entry into WTO and is also consistent with Autor’s findings about impact of Chinese competition. Second, if firms already have some pricing power, reducing costs through outsourcing should result in higher mark-ups.
You can see that there is much more to be contributed to this debate.
“What has changed is that the rents, which used to be more broadly shared by stakeholders, are now predominantly flowing to shareholders and top management.”
Top management, like janitors and secretaries, are employees of the shareholders, even if they are awarded significant stock options that make them shareholders as well. For some years now top management has been able, through inter-locking directorates and financial chicanery, to literally loot corporations of the profits due to shareholders.
But those top directors have tended to operate with shareholders, specifically hedge funds and other investors.
Right!
Hedge funds are minority shareholders; [ & 0.01% of all shareholders in headcount terms]
“hedge funds & other investors”
Heh heh heh
Basically, the Michael Milken Revolution.
So, who did write it? Anybody we know?
A quick google search brings up this guy https://twitter.com/teasri
Globalisation = more competition from other countries. How does that mean that profits rise?
Also in terms of larger firms being more able to extract monopoly rents, I thought this result of improving margins was also a trend in smaller firms, so that can’t be an answer.
I suspect this result is one of those, like the stalling productivity, that people can simply ascribe their particular hobby horse to, like Chuck and Steve above who seems convinced that greed only started in the 1980’s.
My guess is that this is an emergent result of a different economy – more differentiation in speciality products and services as people get richer meaning that fixed costs are being spread over less volume. I.e. the opposite of mass production. To take an obvious example, margins on Rolls-Royce’s are going to be higher than those on a Honda Civic. If we start to all buy Rolls type cars, margins are going to go up.
Okay, but how are Rolls Royce sales compared to Honda Civic sales today vs. 1982?
I’m not denying this theoretical explanation, but am I suggesting that somebody should try to come up with a few plausible examples to illustrate it.
For example, do more people wear more custom-tailored suits today? Personally, I get most of my clothes from Costco these days.
Steve – just compare at your local supermarket the range of cheeses and breads, compared to what was available 20 years ago. People are probably eating about the same amount of cheese and bread, but the variety (and quality) has substantially increased. Another example close to our host’s heart is ethnic food, even small flyover places now have multiple single site ethnic food restaurants in addition to the large (low margin, high volume) chains of before.
Mark ups on imported cheeses are probably lower than branded fake gourmet cheeses.
Ditto real craft beers vs fake craft beers, like the two hundred or so beers sold by the dominant global beer brand conglomerate of now mediocre beers, Anheuser-Busch InBev SABMiller.
Both suffer from the cost of delivering high quality with artisan methods, primarily in highly skilled artisans.
In the US, skilled artisans were scarce because the US had limited numbers of immigrants determined to introduce European guilds in the US because most immigrants had no entry into the guilds, or were in a hurry. So, making cheeses from the old country was an amateur affair that failed to include the key steps that ensured food safety. Ultimately, government required technology be used, like pasteurization for all dairy that is Interstate. Cheese that is aged long enough can be imported without pasteurization, and so getting FDA approval for traditional cheese making is possible, but it will be labor cost intensive with a limited market similar to imported cheeses. Thus, technology is cheaper in getting a fake import at lower labor costs using existing equipment that can have a high mark up.
For different reasons, abinbev limits it’s imports of key ingredients like hops to a few and then uses chemistry and flavors to produce the fake craft beers without needing broadly skilled brewers. In contrast, brew pubs got special laws based on stories that got codified in the laws lowering their taxes and other restrictions like sourcing hops within the region. Growing hops in New England isn’t hard, but harvesting them is. If you must pay the high labor costs, you want hops that are special not the generic kind abinbev buys in high volume.
But the abinbev fake craft is priced about the same as the beer at the brew pub.
Beer and cheese were local products even after the train make transporting ingredients and the final product long distances. But that has changed in my lifetime. I see the irony of my boomer generation driving demand for Cooks in the Midwest and east while there were lots of old local breweries struggling to compete with Bud, and then especially Bud Lite.
Steve – you used the example of clothing. Absolutely it is amazing how cheap clothes are at mass retailers nowadays due to the high volume overseas manufacturing model. But the result is that clothing is becoming a smaller and smaller part of the economy and people spend the money saved on other things, like homes, vacations and electronic toys, that have higher margins.
http://nypost.com/2017/04/18/americans-are-spending-more-on-their-homes-than-their-clothes/
Okay, but how much of home costs are now land compared to, say, 1982?
The article I linked to is referring to spending on home improvements, not buying of houses. I think it is pretty obvious that homes are nicer, bigger and more bespoke than before. But in case you still object to the idea that as people get richer they seek higher margin goods, let me use the example of bottled water vs water from the faucet. Which has higher margins? If you measured the growth in margins on water used for drinking over the last 20 years, what do you think it would show?
“More important, the question is how businesses view employee costs.”
Employees are viewed as pure deadweight losses the economy.
Businesses now rely on government cutting taxes to put money in consumer pockets, or failing big enough tax cuts that result in tax refunds much bigger than taxes paid, at least government debit cards to fund consumer spending, eg, food, health care, housing.
Ideally, all workers would be eliminated and government delivered only consumers with hundred thousand household incomes in tax cuts to pay 100% markups on essentially zero labor cost goods.