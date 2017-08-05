The most expensive countries for buying an iPhone

1. Turkey $1200
2. Brazil $1,115
3. Russia, $1,086
4. Greece $1,028
5. Poland $1,005
6. Italy $995
7. Czech Republic 4994
8. Norway $993
9. Denmark $986
10. Sweden $982
See the whole list, but the United States is cheapest at $815, tied with Japan, with Hong Kong next at $821. One lesson is that having crummy, overregulated retailing is worse for some of your prices than being an expensive country.
Wait, an iphone STILL costs 815$ in the US? I guess there really is a sucker born every minute.
And once again, no mention of the fact that in every country you can get an objectively much better phone for far less than $815.
Yes, I got my “Cherry Mobile” smart phone in the Philippines for something like $60. It’s a piece of junk, but it does the jobs that I want (make calls, calendar, a cheap camera with no flash, which I don’t mind, an alarm clock). But smart phones are status symbols, so my hot 20-something Filipina half my age wanted a Samsung (Galaxy I think, forget the model) so I shelled out the $500 to $600 to get it about two years ago. Now she says it’s not the latest model and has some software bugs so we’ll give it to her mom and maybe get an iPhone. Here in the USA, I like an old AT&T “flip top” 3-tap dumb phone that also does what I want, with a cheap no-flash camera that makes a loud ‘shutter clicking sound’ LOL, design from the 1990s, but has a 4G or whatever CDMA chip in it that has excellent reception even indoors. For the USA I suggest going to a generic carrier like Cricket Mobile, where you pay one-fourth the price of Verizon, AT&T, etc every month. You can’t make international calls but that’s what PCs and Skype are for IMO.
I also prefer a dumb phone. My company gave me a new iPhone and I keep it turned off more than 99% of the time. Only time I’ve used it is on business trips to find new locations on maps using GPS.
Ray, I have to ask you something personal. You live in a very cheap country, with cheap, available girls, yet you have what sounds like a high maintenance girlfriend. Why??? Why bother with buying gifts, dinners, trips, etc, when you can get almost any chick for a relatively low price without the conversation, dates, baggage and headaches?
Luckily, the article itself details why this listing is not exactly accurate – ‘It should be noted that the comparison is based on prices quoted on Apple’s website, and different tax treatments in different countries mean that the numbers are not always directly equivalent. U.S. prices don’t include sales tax, which would be payable by most buyers, while U.K. ones do include VAT – making the USA price appear lower than it really is.’
Yes, and I wonder if exchange rates are also an issue, a sort of “Apple” index to rival the Economist magazine “Big Mac” index?
And do you know what TC means by this: “See the whole list, but the United States is cheapest at $815, tied with Japan, with Hong Kong next at $821. One lesson is that having crummy, overregulated retailing is worse for some of your prices than being an expensive country.” -??? I happen to know that Greece is not “overregulated” by any stretch of the imagination–for example there are no right to return any product (same as in the Philippines, also not ‘overregulated’) and you have to go back to the manufacturer if anything breaks once you walk out the retail store, so what does TC mean? In Greece they do have anti-competitive laws with certain stores like drug stores (you cannot by law open another drug store in the same block) but not in the Philippines. Further, in the Philippines ‘new’ stuff is sold often with defects (it’s a dumping ground for any defective merchandise from First World countries–*all* ‘new’ things in PH are defective–ALL–no exceptions). So what are the ‘overregulated’ aspects of these countries? I think what is going on for high prices is the same reason food is so expensive in Arizona: there’s no volume, and they truck veggies from California, and no water, and thus prices are expensive–as they are in New Zealand–because it’s in the middle of nowhere. That’s my best guess for the high prices. That and in Greece you need in import permit that requires a large bribe which is added onto the price of the retail goods. But that’s not ‘overregulation’ IMO, just corruption and low volume, and high transportation costs.
‘And I wonder if exchange rates are also an issue’
From the article – ‘The combination of political instability in Turkey and the big ramp in US dollar appreciation against global currencies […] smashed the Lira late last year. As a result, Turkey has replaced Brazil as the most expensive place in the countries surveyed to buy an iPhone.’
Also many countries have a VAT which is included in the price but sales taxes are not.
In Europe, I believe most cell phones are through pay-as-you-go plans. Whereas in the US, most iPhones and other high end smartphones bought through multi-year contracts through carriers that subsidize the cost of the phone. Does this take that into account?
carriers aren’t really subsidizing the costs of the phones anymore. They just put the cost of the phone up front in an installment plan. $25 a month for 2 years, etc
U.S. price doesn’t include sales tax
And VAT in Sweden is 25%. Whereas if one were to buy an iPhone in NYC, the price would include a sales tax of 8.875%.
This is actually pretty typical for how American reporting works – the local patchwork of sales tax rates makes it common to simply ignore the sales tax when reporting on prices. And it makes things seem cheaper in the U.S. in comparison to other countries, which always plays well when reaching an American audience.
Uhhhh…what’s up with the Czech Republic? That 4994 number stands out like an elephant hiding in a chicken coop.
Obviously a typo, 4 instead of $.
Wait, why is the iPhone 7 cheaper than the 6S in India – and only in India?
So for most countries that’s a little over 3 months of good employer subsidized healthcare in the U.S.
“One lesson is that having crummy, overregulated retailing is worse for some of your prices than being an expensive country.”
Why is it that we talk about distributional impact of tax policies but not regulations? Don’t most regulations that increase consumer prices have similar distributional impact to regressive sales taxes?
I would claim that’s a pretty narrow range all things (like tax) considered.
The law of one price holds tolerably well here.
Consider for example the range of cost for the same model new car in different countries before tax. Much bigger range.
Time for an iPhone index.