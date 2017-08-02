My favorite things Austrian, part I writers

Yes, I am in Vienna, but I will take this country in discrete chunks because the contributions are so significant. Today is literature, here are a few remarks:
1. Thomas Bernhard. One of the very best post-war writers, obsessive and funny and extremely neurotic. The Loser [Der Untegeher] is the one that works best in English, though his unique style is not at its most fevered pitch. Wittgensteins Neffe [Wittgenstein’s Nephew] is my favorite, one of the smartest and funniest novels I know, close to perfect. Das Kalkwerk is entrancing, though I suspect unreadable in English. He remains grossly underrated in the English-speaking world, mostly for linguistic reasons but also he is a rebellion against the idea of a culture of entertainment. In my personal canon he is one of the more significant writers.
2. Hermann Broch. Death of Virgil is a 20th century classic, again much under-read amongst the American educated classes. Die Schlafwandler [The Sleepwalkers] is impressive, and perhaps seen as his major work, but it is more uneven in quality and eventually it falls apart.
3. Robert Musil. There are wonderful and historically significant major passages in The Man Without Qualities, but the drama loses its interest, the loose ends are not tied up, and ultimately I will call him overrated, especially compared to Bernhard or Broch.
4. Peter Handke. In German only, I say, and in any case not my taste. He is serious about politics in exactly the wrong way, and I hope future generations reject him.
5. Elfriede Jelinek. Many were surprised when she won the 2014 Nobel Prize in literature, and you are most likely to know her for writing the book behind the movie The Piano Teacher. Like Wagner, you could say her work is “better than it sounds,” but still it doesn’t sound that good. I find it irritating and offensive, plus she is a communist. Nonetheless, irritating fiction is better than boring fiction, see “Günter Wilhelm Grass.”
6. Karl Kraus. I used to think his work would eventually “come together” for me, but the more of it I read, and the more I read about him, I conclude he is a figure of historic interest only, and a good aphorist, but not an enduring literary artist. He was a keen satirist of the mores and totalitarian tendencies of his time, and that is to be appreciated. But if you try reading the rambling 500-page The Last Days of Mankind, in either English or German, you will conclude it was a work of its time only.
7. Arthur Schnitzler and Hugo Hofmannstahl. Both remain underrated, and don’t forget Hofmannstahl’s libretti for Richard Strauss, including Der Rosenkavalier.
8. Christoph Ransmayr. He is popular in contemporary Austrian literature. I was not convinced, but will try again, if you love The Last World let me know.
9. Heimito von Doderer — I have not yet read him but am hopeful.
9b. Ingeborg Bachmann. I just bought some this morning.
10. Johann Nestroy. From the Enlightenment, mostly a playwright, worth spending some time with to get a perspective on Austrian literature before the 20th century.
11. Sigmund Freud and Ludwig Wittgenstein are both often best read as literature.
12. Stefan Zweig. The World of Yesterday is a favorite, sad and bittersweet, and it treats the European civilization that was passing away at the time of the Second World War, still relevant. Zweig committed suicide in Brazil, here is an excellent biography. The rest of his fiction still is read around much of the world (not so much America, famously in Russia), but I find it pretty ordinary and of its time.
I’m not counting Canetti, Kafka, and the like, who are not properly Austrian, though they lived in the Empire. Rilke does not count either, though he is one of the greatest of poets. Joseph Roth was born in Galicia, yet I think of him as an Austrian rather than Polish writer, again still somewhat neglected in the English-speaking world. Try Radetzky March. Franz Werfel I find ordinary, though I have not yet read Forty Days of Musa Dagh, for some his masterpiece, I did buy a copy of that one recently.
The bottom line: There are amazing wonders here, and yes “weird stuff.” Most of the educated people I know are not clued into them.
You didn’t include Adolf Hitler in your list, obvious example of signalling.
Mises, Hayek? Part zwei
I strongly recommend Stifter, a major inspiration for Mann and Sebald among many others and quintessential Austrian. Nachsommer is perhaps the most famous.
I do not know precisely where Roth was born, but you pose him as being Austrian or Polish having been born in Galicia. But much of what was Galicia prior to 1918 is now part of western Ukraine, including the city of Lviv, formerly known as Lvov with both Russian and Polish pronunciations, as well as being Lemburg when it was part of Galicia. A large part of the population of Lemburg was Jewish, which Roth was, with that part of its population pretty much entirely gone now, either killed by Hitler or migrated elsewhere.
To claim that Musil is “overrated, especially compared to Bernhard or Broch” is an outrage of incomprehensible proportions. Compared to Broch? Are you kidding me?? Broch is the B-movie version of Musil. Broch is Musil for Dummies.
A quote about Broch from Musil’s diaries, complaining about how Broch had begun deliberately aping his style, has stuck with me for years: “If you stand too close to the wall, you can’t help being splattered by paint.”
Weininger would interest someone like Tyler.
Nice and opinionated, I like it. Peter Handke, very accurate, can’t stand him either.
The Death of Virgil is a great book.
Of course Kafka is Austrian. And he is considered as such by Austrians. Would you argue he is Czech?
Taking Musil to task for “not tying up the loose ends” of an unfinished book that was never completed because he was forced into flight by the Nazi takeover? Something tells me you haven’t read any of Musil’s other work beyond Man Without Qualities. I would start with the “Three Women” stories, they’re incredible, blow anything by Broch out of the water. Agree about Handke and Kraus.
I think one should count Kafka as well as Roth as Austrian. For Roth, the decline and fall of the Austrian Empire is also one of the main topics of his work.
There are of course some problems with assigning writers which were born before World War I in the Austrian Empire to today’s nation states.
One should be aware that both had Jewish origins which definitely influenced their writings. But with both writing in German they also showed their affiliation to the Austrian culture within the Empire.
Being German, I’d say one cannot overrate Kafka, but Roth is definitely one of the most underrated 20th century German writers.
I can also recommend “Die Strudlhofstiege” by Heimito von Doderer, but I’m not sure if it works in English. With its opulence it is very different from Kafka and Roth, however.