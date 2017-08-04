Was the Grand Canal a substitute for Chinese ocean exploration?

Why their sudden inward turn, and why the Chinese state’s abandonment of the oceans? Some historians, like Bruce Swanson, cite a power struggle within the bureaucracy between eunuchs and conservative neo-Confucians, dubbed “continentalists,” with the eunuchs ultimately losing out. Another important factor was probably China’s reopening of its enlarged and completely renovated Grand Canal, an extraordinary feat of engineering that connected northern China to the increasingly populous breadbasket of the south. At eleven hundred miles long, the canal was controlled by numerous locks, much like New York’s Erie Canal, which measures only one-third its length and was not built until four hundred years later. In 1415 the state banned the shipment of grain to the north by sea to compel use of the canal, for which thousands of barges were built. Such a decision would have dramatically reduced the need for shipping, and hence shipbuilding and the maintenance of fleets, leading to the halting of oceangoing ship construction altogether by Yongle’s successor in 1436.
That is from the new and interesting Everything Under the Heavens: How the Past Helps Shape China’s Push for Global Power, by Howard W. French. I believe the definitive economic history of the Grand Canal remains to be written, it will be a major achievement when it happens.
The Chinese had more state bureaucratic competence than the Europeans, in part due to civil service testing.
Perhaps feudalism in Europe made internal projects politically and legally complicated, while the oceans were kind of a political blank slate for ambitious royals like Prince Henry the Navigator.
I think the main difference between China and Europe was the large offshore power called England, which was constantly interfering in European integration attempts (even too today). Anytime anyone started to become too strong in Europe with a chance of unifying it, the English would support the weaker power. But no-one could really take on the English as they were too strong due to the moat of the English channel. So Europe never unified, so individual Kingdoms, like Portugal, had the opportunity to diversify into exploration. Japan never really performed that role for China, maybe too far offshore or too inward looking?
But I think the Erie canal might be more impressive because of elevation rises: you’re going into the mountains from sea level, whereas Beijing and Shanghai are both at sea level. I don’t have Google Earth handy so I can’t test this hypothesis but that’s my guess.
Bonus trivia: the Chinese canceled the Nicaragua (New Panama) Canal! .
The construction of the Erie Canal was certainly impressive engineering wise and was a huge boost to NYC economically. But what impresses me most was that it was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.
Wikipedia confirms this is true: the Erie Canal has a rise of 565 feet, the Grand Canal only 138. It also had some impressive technical achievements, like crossing a viaduct in Rochester.
However, the available technology to build it was much superior. According to wikipedia, “Using a scraper and a plow, a three-man team with oxen, horses, and mules could build a mile in a year.” While the Grand Canal was built with the labor of hundreds of thousands.
For what it worth, I am ordering the book because I liked the authors last book on Chinese involvement in Africa, which I thought was balanced and informative.
https://www.amazon.com/Chinas-Second-Continent-Migrants-Building/dp/0307956989
The Grand Canal originated 1400 years ago when the two east west rivers, Yellow and Yangtze rivers, were connected south to north, to speed river trade in the interior to support the army. The first section pretty much turned small water ways, marches, and wetlands into navigable water ways and canals.
As transport promotes trade which develops cities, development along the connected waterways promoted more trade, driving the need to expand the transport system.
Even in the several periods of collapse of a dynasty and chaos, existing transport shapes the economy and government, and governments need transport to maintain control.
I’m sure the requirement to use the Grand Canal was to collect tolls/taxes and regulate trade, rather than any policy of abandoning ocean trade.
And the Silk Road was overland from around the time of the beginning of what became the Grand Canal, so, the ocean required going the wrong direction.
At the other end of the Silk Road, Europe, water access to China and India was difficult, leading to the search for a direct route by heading west across the ocean. Unfortunately, the Americas were in the way. Thus either around the horn of Africa or overland. Until the Suez Canal eliminated the need to go by train to access the Indian Ocean.
The many waterways and the Grand Canal allowed China to develop like the US developed with rivers as far as they reached, and then the railroads.
Trade within the US is not by ocean. Why would you expect trade within China to be by ocean?
“Trade within the US is not by ocean. Why would you expect trade within China to be by ocean?”
This is deeply ignorant of history. Before railroads in the mid-19th century, land-based transport of goods was uneconomical, and almost everything traveled by water. Coastal ocean shipping routes were critical to US trade well into the 19th century. Banning shipment by sea routes was very unusual in the 15th century, to say the least.