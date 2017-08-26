Indian caste system bleg

What should I read to better understand the Indian caste system? I thank you all in advance for your assistance.
by Tyler Cowen on August 26, 2017 at 7:19 pm in Books, History, Religion | Permalink
What should I read to better understand the Indian caste system? I thank you all in advance for your assistance.
Previous post: Saturday assorted links
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
Watch some Banger Bros videos, I just got a job driving the Bang Bus.
Congrats!
@Tyler: start with Marvin Harris’ Cows, Pigs, and Witches…
Is there anything on caste that focuses on analytically explaining the main patterns?
I always get lost in the endless minutia of most conventional accounts.
Fiction and 20+ years old, but “A Fine Balance” by Mistry is very revealing. I also assume you’ve already read it.
Perhaps Done Brown’s book? Hierarchy, History, and Human Nature: The Social Origins of Historical Consciousness
Sociologists have only interpreted the caste system, in various ways; the point is to change it.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00OMV5HOW?ref=aw_sitb_digital-text#productDescription_secondary_view_div_1503790607064
Dumont: Homo Hierarchicus
MN Srinivas: Sanskritization
Singer on Great and Little traditions
Ambedkar, The Annihilation of Caste, get the critical edition with the important introduction by Arundhati Roy. Important to understand contemporary events.
Try to find something by Jyotirao Phule, it’s quite difficult to get anything in English but there are some Dalit websites with material. Influenced by Tom Paine, he’s a remarkable character.
Deepak Lal, The Hindu Equilibrium–crazy in many ways but asking the right questions with the right tools.
William Dalrympyle, Nine Lives, not on caste per se but a great read on varieties of Hindu religious experience today. Good for context.
There is some good material also in Rama Ramachandra’s India after Gahdhi and Dalrympyle’s The Age of Kali on the rise of caste leaders like Mayawati and Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Where India Goes, by Coffee and Spears on open defecation and interactions with caste. Very good. I will review soon.
Ajay Verghese, The Colonial Origins of Ethnic Violence in India–there are a lot of bad books about colonialism and caste this one is quite nuanced and actually provides some testable theories and evidence. Some good references.
Not really reading, but a documentary following girls from the lowest caste who are given education at a special boarding school adresses some of this (and related social issues) It is called “Daughters of Destiny”
I am Dalit, I can help you understand the system.
I’m going to suggest something a bit different – Sujatha Gidla’s recollections of growing up as an untouchable in India: Ants Among Elephants.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/9383968192