Love, Africa*

The author is Jeffrey Gettleman, the subtitle is A Memoir of Romance, War, and Survival, and this travel romance of East Africa has taken a beating on Twitter and elsewhere, for its apparently “neo-colonial” approach. I bought the book, wondering if I might find a contrarian take to offer. I’ve only browsed it, but here was one random passage I ran across, noting the scene will culminate in the two making out (and perhaps intercourse?):
As my eye traveled across the faces, I kept coming back to the same one. It belonged to a girl with high cheekbones, wide-set eyes, heavy eyelids and dark hair; her features looked Eurasian, maybe even Eskimo. She was wearing a red dress that showed off her back; she was lithe and freckly. As she danced, the blacks of her eyes shone. There was something in them that I had seen before. She seemed deeply, freely happy, like those kids on Lake Malawi. I could tell she really dug dancing.
Now, I am not here to offer him a deserved bad writing award, nor to shame him, but still I consider this data and I am puzzling over what this data means. In a mere minute of browsing, I found several similar passages, and with a few more minutes they seemed to multiply endlessly. Nor was it easy to stumble across pages with lots of information about Africa on them. And yet he is a Pulitzer winner and a foreign correspondent for The New York Times, East Africa Bureau Chief for a decade.
But exactly which views do I need to revise? The NYT writers and journalists I have met are uniformly impressive. It is not easy to win a Pulitzer Prize.
Here is a review from Laura Seay, she is harsh but it seems to me probably fair. Is Derek Parfit right about the self after all? At the very least, my opinion of the political correctness scolds went up a bit today. And I once again ask myself whether I should spend more or less time writing negative reviews of books (mostly I don’t, though this week’s reading was pretty meh).
Please advise.
It is also telling that the author is clueless about the derogatory nature of the word ‘Eskimo’. In 2017, if you write about a people, you can (and must) be minimally knowledgeable about them. No excuses. So given this random example, what other careless mistakes has he made?
Spare us your stupid scolding. He’s not writing about Eskimos, he’s writing about his experiences in East Africa.
The link you provide notes, correctly, that Eskimo is not derogatory, and that it is by far the most common term used for the eye grouping of Alaska natives among that population. The word Inuit is not synonymous, and is only common in Canada because the Inuit were relatively more numerous compared to other northern groups in that country, and were able to push their preferred term into common parlance despite objections from other northern groups…
Don’t we all know by now that there is a percentage of the cultural left, NYT circle that is mainly deeply interested in themselves. Imagine Woody Allen or Phiip Roth without even a trace of a sense of humor. That culture runs deep and has strong auto correlation.
Less time. I read this blog in part to learn about new ideas that I might profitably consider. Positively reviewed books, at least for me, further that goal in a way that negatively reviewed ones do not.
Not sure I grok what you’re saying, Tyler. Isn’t the annoying thing about the political correctness scolds the fact that they would have condemned it regardless of whether it was well-written or not? So why would you reading a badly written book that they happened to condemn grounds for your revising your opinion of them?
As I read it, Tyler was perhaps predisposed to think that “most scolds are wrong,” and has updated to “scolds are not always wrong.”
That’s probably true, simply because no one is always wrong. It is an important thing to remember in political discussion. Insert your favorite enemy, and remember that they may not always be wrong.
Once you get beyond no one always being wrong, it moves on to batting averages. For that you probably have to decide which “political correctness scolds” you are even listening to. For me personally, it would be someone with a claim to broad national perspective, and not something narrow and stupid, like sex representation of a particular book panel. YMMV.
(I might as well explain my anecdote. I used to follow a very creative and I think insightful science fiction writer. He does go a bit off on the PC though. My ability to even follow his blog ended when he declared “I can be on no book panel that is not half women.” This coincided with another claim that “education panels should be half women.”
Dudes, I thought, aim for “good panels” if you are trying to accomplish anything. If you want ratios you are, by definition, reducing your emphasis on the content. You are setting an alternate goal. You are saying ratios are more important than books/education.)
No, European actually. But the person isn’t the thing as much as the idea, that all our goals should take a back seat to rails.
I don’t doubt that women are often excluded for bias, but de-biasing should be the goal.
https://twitter.com/JasonWilliamsNY/status/901192760840962050
“But exactly which views do I need to revise? The NYT writers and journalists I have met are uniformly impressive.”
Maybe you want to be impressed, or the dance of mutual flattery interests you. Certianly the NYT’s journalistic perfomance isn’t what you value. Possibly self-reflection in a status raising mirror?
If so, that is mainly the view that needs revision.
What tyler needs more than anything -like the general celebrating a triumph- is someone behind him whispering remember the awkward high school kid who was super shy around girls.
Being impressed by people with bad characters and ideas is sort of an academic pose, “a worthy opponent”, not something useful in the real world. Maybe Jeffrey Gettleman would be “impressive” if you met him. But he’s an asshole. You need to be able to distinguish the two.
Another eager journalist school kid the NYT rejected.
Actually HW few of the current crop are journalism majors. There are other requirements.
Does it make journalism majors more ressentful?
From the negative WP review: “Africa is merely the backdrop to Gettleman’s process of finding himself, deciding whom he loves and committing to a career in journalism. Africa also serves as a kind of totem, a stand-in for the vague aspirations of his early 20s and his zealous search for increasingly dangerous and sometimes illegal adventures to offset the emptiness of his comfortable, suburban upbringing and dragged-out struggle to fully commit to the woman he loves.”
My response: So? You’re allowed to do that in a novel. Actually, you’re allowed to do anything in a novel, as long as you don’t lose the reader’s interest. The man isn’t writing on “Africa” for the Encyclopedia Britannica. He’s writing in a form that gives the author or fictional narrator of the story enormous latitude for self-obsession and unconscious self-revelation. The reviewer disqualified herself from the beginning by admitting that she hated Gentleman’s NYT reporting on East Africa, and was very likely to hate his book. PS: I’m with Hmmmmm. I get more out of Tyler’s positive reviews. Please don’t increase the negativity.
“You’re allowed to do that in a novel”. But, is this a novel? The book jacket says “memoir” (quoted by Cowen in the very first sentence above) and the review’s summary of the contents is consistent with that description.
You are allowed to do it in a memoir too.
What separates this crap from Dreams of My Father is a Weatherman turned ghost writer.
Consider revising upwards your view of NYT editors. Some writers really need them.
“It is not easy to win a Pulitzer Prize.” Oh yes it is; just hire a good ghost writer and have the money and threats of old Joe Kennedy behind you.
Actually, only one person managed to do that. Compare and contrast the Nobel Prize, which more than five persons win every year!!
