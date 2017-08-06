Model this is songwriting becoming more complex?

In the 1960s, an average hit song on the Billboard Top 10 had an average of 1.87 writers and 1.68 publishers each year. Songwriting duos were common, and creativity a simpler endeavor…
During the LP era (60s-80s), the number of songwriters and publishers on hit songs didn’t rise as dramatically. Based on the Songdex analysis, in the 70s, hit songs on the Billboard Top 10 had an average of 1.95 writers and 2.04 publishers each. During the 80s, the number of average publishers in top 10 songs slightly rose to 2.06. The number of writers remained the same.
In the 90s, the number spiked to an average of 3.13 writers and 3.49 publishers per top 10 song. Incidentally, the change coincides with the rise of digital music formats, such as the MP3. Napster also launched in 1999. All of which ushered in an era of massive data overload (and that’s before streaming took hold).
Consumers quickly adopted digital music formats, resulting in a “market need for registration, licensing and reporting systems,” says Music Reports. In the 2000s, Billboard Top 10 hits had an average of 3.50 writers and 4.96 publishers each year.
This past decade, streaming has emerged as a major source of revenue for record labels. Using its Songdex catalog registry, Music Reports noted that Billboard Top 10 hits saw an average of 4.07 writers and six publishers.
I am glad Beethoven never did much co-authoring, with apologies to Diabelli.
Unlistenable drek produced by committee. I wonder if this has anything to do with the depression in youth described in an earlier post?
I don’t think it is a committee per se, but that anybody who punches it up a bit is demanding to be recognized(and paid).
Kind of like how many “Executive Producers” there are in the credits of a successful TV series.
+1, a sort of vanity assignment. Instead of a behind the scenes assignment, the frontman puts their name on the credits as a collaborator, for vanity and publicity purposes. Since pop music these days is synthesized in the studio and lip synced in public performances, it makes sense for the singer to try and get false recognition for being a creative talent.
“In the 90s, the number spiked to an average of 3.13 writers and 3.49 publishers per top 10 song.”
Todays’s music is stupid, a product made by committees and focus groups. Call me a relic, call me what you will,
say I’m old-fashioned, say I’m over the hill. Today’s music ain’t got the same soul. I like that old time rock ‘n’ roll. Still like that old time rock ‘n’ roll . That kind of music just soothes the soul. I reminisce about the days of old with that old time rock ‘n’ roll.
Two technological shocks: Samples add authors. Hip hop / rap writing is more complex, based on combining drum machine beats with a lyric right from day 1.
Why are publishers lumped together with writers? Should they not be independent entities?
I mean, the number of publishers can be explained by the increased number of mediums. Internet, streaming, Apple store, foreign markets, etc. But I don’t see what that has to do with writers of songs.
On average 1.67 of the writers per top 10 song are simply there to roll joints and 2.03 of the publishers order pizzas and serve ice cream.
How does this account for sampling? That might be what’s going on here, rather than complexity.
As an example, the songwriting credits for the Kanye West song “Famous” include Jimmy Webb, who wrote the Nina Simone song sampled on the track, and Winston Riley, who wrote the Sister Nancy song sampled: https://www.kanyewest.com/credits/
Empirical analysis of a million pop songs disagrees.
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2012/07/music-2/
(Tyler commented on this post IIRC)
I don’t understand the vitriol when it comes to today’s pop music. How much is that doggie in the window. I’m Henry the Eighth I am, Henry the Eighth I am I am. I’m amazed at the variety and quality of today’s music, all within reach of consumers for a small monthly fee. In the past, quality and variety of music wasn’t even available to most consumers (other than those residing in places like NYC). Everybody, no matter where they reside, has access to variety and quality. As for pop, is Taylor Swift worse than the idols of the forties, fifties, sixties, seventies, and eighties? Not really. The difference today is that consumers don’t have to listen to Taylor Swift. Not that they don’t want to not listen to Taylor Swift. Criticism of pop music today is actually criticism of peoples’ taste in music. Today Big Data is used to capture what will appeal to lowbrow taste in music. And lowbrow taste in books, magazines, film, politicians, clothing, religion, you name it. Criticism should be directed at the so-called tech sector for this advancement.
Agreed. I didn’t appreciate a lot of the effort that goes into some of these songs until I started listening to Switched on Pop. I was too lazy to apply the disciplined listening I used on classical to he stuff on the radio. Some of it is crap. Some of it is quite good. I don’t think collaboration is a bad thing.
Then again, listen to Crosby, Stills & Nash from the late 1960s. Absolute perfection, in the music, the lyrics, the harmony. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGtFRsCXRcc
…or the Mills Brothers. Or Ludwig van Beethoven. There is such a thing as quality, and it isn’t produced in focus groups or by committee.