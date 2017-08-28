Monday assorted links

1. Premium mediocrity: “As a result, as another buddy Rob Salkowitz put it in our Facebook discussion, premium mediocrity is creating an aura of exclusivity without actually excluding anyone.”
2. Machine learning and the new physiognomy. Interesting, and neglected.
3. Uncovering Somalia’s forgotten music from the 1970s.
4. Today the St. Louis minimum wage falls from $10 to $7.70.
5. “But in recent weeks, the monsoon rains have relentlessly pounded this part of Bangladesh. Rainwater from the Himalayas is travelling down through Nepal’s lower lying areas, through swollen rivers in north-east India and eventually through the floodplains of Bangladesh. Vast swaths of land across all three countries are under water.” Link here. In Bangladesh alone, 7.1 million people are affected.
6. The great Pessoa.
2. I bet you can beat this AI with a pair of nerdy glasses.
(Yes, there are deeper issues of overconfident researchers, often with datasets poorer than they imagine.)
1. The author suggests that premium mediocrity exists as a stopgap before some sort of futuristic Utopia. However, what happens if that future Utopia never comes and all the ICT advances turn out to be castles built on air?
Also,
“But face it: actually enlightened elite blog readers read Tyler Cowen and Slatestarcodex.”
Slate Star Codex might be for elites, but this blog is very much a premium mediocre blog. (Sorry Tyler)
This blog is read by actual elites like in-house bloggers at national U.S. newspapers; Slate Star Codex is read I’m guessing by men frustrated at their position in life => not elites.
We commenters are definitely premium mediocre.
The Indian guy of the blog seems also a premium-mediocre Ortega y Gasset (note the premium mediocrity of this last sentence, please).
Scott Alexander is a liberal and a fairly far out one, but not by the standards that matter for the left in 2017. Which is why he’s quickly becoming a star on the right (and among some technocratic liberals). Ann Coulter, Steve Sailer, and the folks at Weekly Standard are fans, making him more or less a center-right voice in 2017. Among the smartest they’ve got. In his bay area milieu his materialist, humanist, pro-science and pro-technology point of view puts him in an uncomfortable position vis-a-vis the left, and I suspect as his profile rises this tension will become more visible.
Scott Alexander might have good content, but his style (droll squared?) makes it hard for me to take.
1) is a ridiculous trend piece that involves massively overestimating the number of people who are just like the author. Since the trend described most applies to journalists and other wordsmiths, though, that’s not surprising. However, the number of people working freelance type jobs has barely budged. We’re not that far off from when people worried about the death of middlebrow which is, despite the author’s protests, the most similar thing. Every generation likes to imagine that they invented irony. A house as the “traditional gateway to wealth” only ever described an extremely small period of time and an extremely small number of places. (Land slightly more so, but it’s more obvious that it’s savings.) Long term public market returns are just about normal.
There may well be a greater number of people introduced to more expensive tastes (whether in college or online) and insisting upon them, and there definitely are a greater variety of choices and varieties in mass consumer goods. But the assertions in the author’s story are not backed by the facts, being mostly the story of journalists and writers.
#1 I still like my marginal mediocrity marginal…small steps towards a more mediocre world. No premium mediocre for me thanks.
#2 According to the “nose graph” in this article I have a very “vital” nose. Yay I guess?
#4 The real minimum wage is always 0.
#6… “Decadence was founded on an impertinent reversal of the values of the time: in place of hard work and moral earnestness, writers like Wilde and Joris-Karl Huysmans elevated imaginative indolence and provocative paradox.”
What we need is statues of people like Wilde and Huysmans, not dumbassed Confederate Generals. BTW, if these statues aren’t about glorifying the causes of the generals, why not have statues of them in their bathrobes or such. When a great stagnation occurs, decadents turn pro.
#4 Some flexibility would have been the compassionate approach, but Republicans are pretty adamant about making sure the rich grab as much of the pie as humanly possible (of course, the Dems are pretty much the same, which is why they spend 90% of their time on racial nonsense and sexual push-the-envelopism). I can see wanting to restrict cities from raising the minimum wage to absurd levels, like $15/hr, but they should be able to raise it above the national level.
#6 To understand Prophet Bandarra’s influence on Vieira, who influenced Pessoa’s immortal poetry, I strongly recoomend the reading of Dicionário de Pessoa e do Modernismo Português. Also, famous British newspaper The Guardian published an article about Pessoa’s heteronyms (one of them was an expert on English crosswords and words puzzles): https://www.theguardian.com/books/2001/jun/03/poetry.features1
https://www.google.com.br/search?q=bandarra&num=40&client=tablet-android-samsung&prmd=insv&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjx_qP8yvrVAhUii1QKHatLAqsQ_AUICSgB&biw=800&bih=1280#imgrc=diZ9dn0BsOnHuM:
1. Is a pretty amazing piece of writing. Kind of all over the place, but I think it hits much more than it misses.
#1 – wow…Lotta words.
Tl;dr – Olive Garden hahahahaaaaaahaha. Avocado toast. Maybe maybe not depending. Facebook is important non-ironic.
1. is hard to disagree with in the sense that it’s not a tangible or useful category. It’s just stuff that got unmeasurable quality improvements.