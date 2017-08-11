‘BitCoen’ to become first electronic currency specifically for Jews
While anyone can purchase tokens, the company will be managed by a ‘Council of Six’ made up solely of Jewish representatives. The representatives will likely be prominent leaders in both public and private sectors, though there is no word yet as to the planned demography of the leaders.
As the currency is aimed specifically at Jewish communities, there will be an automation option so that trading operations may take place on Shabbat, when the handling of money is prohibited by Jewish law.
Just to be clear, I don’t think that all or even most of these new coins are viable entities…
Hat tip goes to Irrelevant Investor.
1636 is to 2017 as ___ is to cryptocurrency
My expectation is that decentralized, trustless tokens for any particular tribe of specialized trust will have a value because any tribe wants to reduce the cost of identifying, knowing and trusting other tribe members.
A Masonic coin is surely on the way?
I expect the Tyler & Caplan coins to follow since those of us influenced by them are another tribe.
So, most altcoins will probably have a non-zero value, it just may not be very much, though I expect there will be surprises.
Psst! Google “Tyler cowan masonic” and click on the first link. Is it a coincidence that TC teaches at George MASON? I’m no Dan Brown but two points make a line and I can spot a trend…
“While anyone can purchase tokens”
If I buy Jewish tokens, can they work on Saturdays?
“The company will be managed by a ‘Council of Six’ made up solely of Jewish representatives.”
Will they eventually call themselves “Great Sanhedrin” or “Elders of Zion”?
Then there will be the fork leading to BitCohn, right? http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/08/the-bitcoin-fork.html
“Not from the Onion”
Considering how things are going, why does the Onion even exist anymore. Life in 21st century America, thy name is satire.
Waiting for the inevitable BitCowen. Anyone signing up?
Yup, and CaplanCoin, too….
Reminds me of this, another not from the onion story:
When the deadline when it was supposed to come out passed, no app was released. Consider:
That’s not the way a cryptocurrency is supposed to work, isn’t it?
Send me your dollars and I will send you a string of one’s and zeroes?
I think it is.
My heuristic for what’s an established, mainstream cryptocurrency is what Coinbase supports. So far it’s just Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. They say they’re adding Bitcoin Cash shortly.