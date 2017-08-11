Not from The Onion

‘BitCoen’ to become first electronic currency specifically for Jews

While anyone can purchase tokens, the company will be managed by a ‘Council of Six’ made up solely of Jewish representatives. The representatives will likely be prominent leaders in both public and private sectors, though there is no word yet as to the planned demography of the leaders.

As the currency is aimed specifically at Jewish communities, there will be an automation option so that trading operations may take place on Shabbat, when the handling of money is prohibited by Jewish law.

Just to be clear, I don’t think that all or even most of these new coins are viable entities…

Hat tip goes to Irrelevant Investor.

1 nederlander August 11, 2017 at 2:37 pm

1636 is to 2017 as ___ is to cryptocurrency

2 Ray Lopez August 11, 2017 at 4:38 pm

Two lips? Seems that in real life (IRL), Poe’s Law applies.

http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Poe%27s%20Law

3 msgkings August 11, 2017 at 3:06 pm

Oh boy here comes a whole lot of {{{this}}}

4 NatashaRostova August 11, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Nested dictionaries are useful in python, but if you have that many nests you might want to think of a better solution.

5 NatashaRostova August 11, 2017 at 4:39 pm

Yes I AM a proud cuck!

6 Cliff Styles August 11, 2017 at 3:07 pm

My expectation is that decentralized, trustless tokens for any particular tribe of specialized trust will have a value because any tribe wants to reduce the cost of identifying, knowing and trusting other tribe members.

A Masonic coin is surely on the way?

I expect the Tyler & Caplan coins to follow since those of us influenced by them are another tribe.

So, most altcoins will probably have a non-zero value, it just may not be very much, though I expect there will be surprises.

7 The Cuck-Meister General August 11, 2017 at 4:40 pm

Those would be called CuckCoins

8 msgkings August 11, 2017 at 4:42 pm

Oh swell, he’s back

9 Ray Lopez August 11, 2017 at 4:41 pm

Psst! Google “Tyler cowan masonic” and click on the first link. Is it a coincidence that TC teaches at George MASON? I’m no Dan Brown but two points make a line and I can spot a trend…

10 Thiago Ribeiro August 11, 2017 at 3:11 pm

“While anyone can purchase tokens”
If I buy Jewish tokens, can they work on Saturdays?

“The company will be managed by a ‘Council of Six’ made up solely of Jewish representatives.”
Will they eventually call themselves “Great Sanhedrin” or “Elders of Zion”?

11 prior_test3 August 11, 2017 at 3:13 pm

Then there will be the fork leading to BitCohn, right? http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/08/the-bitcoin-fork.html

12 EverExtruder August 11, 2017 at 3:14 pm

“Not from the Onion”

Considering how things are going, why does the Onion even exist anymore. Life in 21st century America, thy name is satire.

13 msgkings August 11, 2017 at 3:26 pm

+1

14 Ben August 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

Waiting for the inevitable BitCowen. Anyone signing up?

15 Cliff Styles August 11, 2017 at 3:44 pm

Yup, and CaplanCoin, too….

16 msgkings August 11, 2017 at 4:01 pm

We could go all day with this: Bernancoin, Trumpcoin, Muskbucks, etc.

17 Thiago Ribeiro August 11, 2017 at 4:08 pm

RealRibeiroReais

18 Thiago Ribeiro August 11, 2017 at 4:13 pm

RibeiroRedRubles

19 Thiago Ribeiro August 11, 2017 at 4:39 pm

No rubles. You may be having problems, as an American, to tell rubles and scruples apart. I oppose Communism because its doctrine enslaves people.

20 Jason Bayz August 11, 2017 at 4:08 pm

Reminds me of this, another not from the onion story:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3310184/Tinder-Fighting-app-lets-challenge-people-brawls-Rumblr-pits-users-against-bare-knuckle-clashes.html

When the deadline when it was supposed to come out passed, no app was released. Consider:

The currency will be based on the value of the US dollar, with each BitCoen token available for one dollar. The plan is to initially issue 100 million BitCoens.The company hopes that they will be able to circulate up to $1.5 billion in the first two years.

That’s not the way a cryptocurrency is supposed to work, isn’t it?

21 Moo cow August 11, 2017 at 5:30 pm

Send me your dollars and I will send you a string of one’s and zeroes?

I think it is.

22 WC Varones August 11, 2017 at 5:22 pm

My heuristic for what’s an established, mainstream cryptocurrency is what Coinbase supports. So far it’s just Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. They say they’re adding Bitcoin Cash shortly.

