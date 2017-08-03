The oddities of trademark law

Offensive words and phrases can be trademarked, and some people are trying to do this to keep such jargon out of broader circulation:
A spokesman for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said the office does not comment on trademark applications. Applications for trademarks flagged under a “scandalousness provision” can still be denied, the spokesman said.
Bordenave said he has filed many trademarks for phrases and logos that might prove profitable — radio frequencies, for example, and the phrase “New Orleans Tricentennial.” (The city will celebrate its 300th birthday next year.)
His idea: Build a brand around the n-word by including it discreetly — in T-shirt collar tags or fine print on water bottles, for example — on products emblazoned with larger, positive messages like “UNITY.” He said consumers would learn that, by buying such products, they were keeping the epithet out of more visible circulation.
This plan strikes me as ill-advised, and overly optimistic on the entrepreneurial side:
Maynard — of Snowflake Enterprises, named for a common insult of “someone with thin skin,” he said — planned to co-opt the swastika by including it on baby products. Such “social satire,” he said, could change its meaning and restrict its usage among hate groups.
“One of the hopes is that people look at the swastika flag in 10 years and think: baby wipes,” he said.
Or is there another agenda, hidden in its openness? Here is the full story, via M.
Fcuk You (TM) I’m patenting it!
The very premise of this plan (and article) betrays a gross misunderstanding of trademark law.
First, registering a trademark does not give the holder the ability to enjoin non-commercial uses.
Second, the mere fact of registration is not enough to prohibit other commercial use. Particularly for a non-distinctive mark like an epithet, the holders have to build “secondary meaning” (an association in consumers’ minds between the mark and the company as the source of the goods/services) via marketing, branding, extensive sales, etc.
Third, *even if* the holders manage to build strong, distinctive marks on the backs of these epithets, there are exceptions for others’ commercial use such as nominative or descriptive fair use.
All in all, a foolish, misguided plan.
Shut up, idiot (TM)
The symbol is thousands of years old and the trademark would not extend beyond baby wipes, and he would have 0% market share, even among Nazi babies. I think the other guy would lose at trial, but he is basically paying down the national debt in exchange for nothing, so it isn’t that harmful. He has to use the mark in commerce before registering it, otherwise he lied on his application and the mark is not enforceable.
‘He has to use the mark in commerce before registering it’
You mean he needs to put up a web site, then make a couple of sales? Sounds like an extremely difficult hurdle to jump, doesn’t it? Especially since he already has this part covered – ‘It is placed in any manner on the goods or their containers or the displays associated therewith or on the tags or labels affixed thereto, or if the nature of the goods makes such placement impracticable, then on documents associated with the goods or their sale’
It’s not always so easy in practice to make even “a couple of sales”. Reportedly even his mother was unwilling to buy a pack of nazi baby wipes.
Actually, in all honesty, I had been thinking about the t-shirts (my mistake). But assuming the Nazi wipes guys knows a couple of people willing to go along (think special introductory offer, 10 cents a pack, free shipping, etc.), it is not really all that much a problem. I’m fairly sure that the USPTO is unconcerned about straw buyers, and the value of the commerce is not determinant – at least when reading around this link https://www.uspto.gov/trademark
After all, the fees – https://www.uspto.gov/trademark/trademark-fee-information – are going to cost considerably more than the cost of selling a few packs over the web.
Privatized censorship? What will prevent hate groups from merely developing new symbols. The ideology seems to be significantly more problematic than the specific symbols used to communicate it.
+1, hit the nail on the head.
‘Privatized censorship?’
‘Just Don’t Do It (TM)’ will undoubtedly allow Nike’s lawyers the opportunity to have more success in shutting that down than Radio Shack’s in this case – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bianca.com