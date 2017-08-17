PayPal changes its terms of service

PayPal, the popular online payment platform, announced late Tuesday night that it would bar users from accepting donations to promote hate, violence and intolerance after revelations that the company played a key role in raising money for a white supremacist rally that turned deadly.
The company, in a lengthy blog post, outlined its long-standing policy of not allowing its services to be used to accept payments or donations to organizations that advocate racist views. PayPal singled out the Ku Klux Klan, white supremacist groups or Nazi groups — all three of whom were involved in last weekend’s Charlottesville rally.
“Intolerance can take on a range of on-line and off-line forms, across a wide array of content and language,” the company wrote. “It is with this backdrop that PayPal strives to navigate the balance between freedom of expression and open dialogue — and the limiting and closing of sites that accept payments or raise funds to promote hate, violence and intolerance.”
Here is the full Wonkblog article by Tracy Jan.
So far I see the backlash to recent events as very much harming the noxious elements behind the Charlottesville protests. I wonder how many businesses — including those who do not supply essential services to such groups (or maybe not any services at all) — will move to make similar announcements. I feel the country has reached a tipping point where businesses will not find neutrality across extremist or fringe or possibly violent groups a profitable or acceptable attitude in the public eye. I applaud this move from PayPal, as I don’t think we are close to a “slippery slope” point where it becomes problematic to decide who should be banned from PayPal services and who not. Nonetheless I do wonder what it will look like when American business gets to the more difficult cases of judgment. Sooner or later, the ideological computational burden placed on businesses will rise considerably, as Twitter and Facebook and YouTube discovered not long ago, and are still struggling to deal with. It will be a kind of mandate placed on business, but put there by public opinion and social media, rather than government. I’ve yet to see a good, data-based research paper on that topic, but it seems that boycotts and refusal to deal are headed back into the public limelight.
I think the slippery slope has already been slipped. The very fact that they are making decisions not on content but on ideology should be frightening. Luckily, I think it is far easier to employ content neutral policies than to hire a bunch of people to identify and toss the outgroup. On the other hand, to use AI to kick out the out group is bound to catch a lot of false positives in the net.
When the political leadership is such a shitshow, corporate America has to set the tone, establish the norms, basically run shit. This would be similar if Hillary were president.
It’s not ideology here, it’s competence. There is no one worth a damn in charge of anything (Dems or Reps), people trust and wish to emulate corporate/capitalist leaders more. This is what America has become, as someone would say around here.
This sounds good but I’m skeptical because it seems to be cynical reaction. It’s like congress passing a law based on one high profile outrage.
Why would the cynical reaction NOT be the most likely in this day and age?
“First they came for the Communists…”
Over the years, this very blog has exposed me to many new ideas. I am very grateful for that. But the left deems many of these ideas hate speech.
Not even a month ago he drove traffic to this Hitler sympathizing Dunkirk review: http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/07/saturday-assorted-links-120.html
Does this site promote hate speech?
Maybe a running list of that “unacceptable” content from this blog would help remind Tyler to how plausible it is for him to be lumped in with these Alt-right Nazis.
Who knows if this site promotes hate speech? However, the owners of this web site are quite diligent in removing any speech they consider unacceptable, as is their perfect right as private citizens.
‘Hate’ speech is not (and hopefully never will be) a crime in the U.S. Other American citizens expressing their opinions and basing their private actions on what other people say is exactly what the 1st Amendment defends. Only losers complain about how their fellow citizens, enjoying their own 1st Amendment rights, treat them with contempt and disgust for their opinions.
There will be no need to make hate speech a crime if corporations succeed in eliminating it all together.
If there is any profit in ‘hate speech’ (however one tries to define it, which is not really important, as however defined, it is clear that hate speech is fully defended by the 1st Amendment), I have no concern that an American company will take full advantage of its economic freedom to make a buck off of it.
Like these people, who are likely, at least in part, motivated by a desire to make money – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gab_%28social_network%29
The marketplace of ideas and services and goods is really, really large – one just needs to work a bit more than merely whining that people aren’t treating you like you want to be treated.
>It will be a kind of mandate placed on business, but put there by public opinion and social media
Nice cop out. Of course you would’ve supported such an action against, say, Trump and his “noxious” elements early in the campaign and you would’ve rationalized it the same way. Turns out he had quite a bit of support. How much of the “attitude in the public eye” is actually there and how much of it is wishful thinking and expedient contrivance on your part? The “alt-right” certainly did themselves a disfavor by associating with the Nazi flag wavers but this is just an convenient opportunity for left leaning tech corps to do what they’ve been chomping at the bit to do all along, on ideological grounds.
Dude’s got way less support now, as most of it was simply him being Not-Hillary. That’s gone now, and so is at least half his support. Even the mopes here who are so psyched he won, all they can say is “better than Her”. Maybe so, but now what?
Disagree. Based on my reading of Midwestern family and friends posting on Facebook, they are more fond of Trump now than ever. I think the GOP knows this thru their internal polling, and that’s why so few reps/senators are willing to call out Trump by name.
I guess we’ll see.
“Based on my reading of Midwestern family and friends posting on Facebook” LOL Nate Silver watch your back.
You just offshoot the decisionmaking over who is Good or Bad to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Morris Dees is infallible.
Letting someone utilize a service you provide is just as much of a decision as forbidding them from doing so. The fact is, so many people hate you that it is literally more profitable to slam the door in your face. Why don’t you stop crying about it and instead try building out an internet infrastructure that caters exclusively to white nationalists. At least that’ll be funny to watch
+1000 year Reich
The ideological computational burden will be outsourced, as it already generally is for treatment of animals, ethical investment, fair trade – all the virtue signal marketing services.
Here is my prediction of how the slip plays out. Company abandons a “neutral” tos in order to signal disapproval of certain group. Company now implicitly condones the politics of every customer it takes money from. Activist groups attack company any time they get wind that a group they don’t like is using company’s services. Activist groups research this stuff as a weapon against groups they don’t like. Equilibrium is somewhere to the right of WaPo and way to the left of, say, Vdare. The sad but hilarious irony would be if MR got caught in the dragnet. Give it 3 years.
Disruptj20.com is already in the mix. Trust a few notorious MR commentators, DNC members, and Tim Kaine’s son to come up in the criminal conspiracy.
That conspiracy in the pizza place you mean? Or the Seth Rich one? Or….
It’s been astounding to me to witness public intellectuals, many of whom are significantly older than me and who have witnessed massive social change in their lifetimes, readily abandon the principles of free speech, free thought, and free expression because they don’t like the content of what’s being expressed. Free speech is precisely about allowing unpopular views to be aired, and the way the Left has shifted the Overton window has caused many people to forget this. White nationalist movements are mirroring what the Left has done for decades with its focus on identity politics and aggrievement-based policies and rhetoric, conducted beneath the gilded mask of ‘social justice.’
The demographic replacement of European-Americans (and the concomitant changes in social values, social trust, productivity, and government policy that have already occurred and will continue to occur as a consequence) is a serious issue, and the way it’s taken off the table for debate and labeled ‘noxious’ or ‘hateful’ is incredibly unhealthy to public discourse. Driving the issue underground, ignoring scientific facts and letting extremist groups have a monopoly on the truth will only drive people into their ranks, increasing the possibility of violent conflict and civil upheaval in the future.
I’ve made millions of dollars through investing in the past few years by being the first to spot several trends which later became big. I’ve been contemplating purchasing real estate in South America or Southeast Asia as a getaway plan in case the shit hits the fan in the US, because I see no signs of de-escalation or willingness to engage in dialogue from the Left, which will only prompt the presently underground alt-right to grow even bigger.
This is loss of version. The Communists have supported free speech and tenure because free speech and tenure tended to lean toward communism. When one side believes that a specific set of morals is correct and another side believes that no set of morals is correct, you can always depend on the former being principled and the ladder being dishonest. The idea that the same people who argued that 9/11 was justified care about 1 murder is laughable. NPR and CNN sent their assassin 2 months ago and he failed
I don’t understand this comment. Communist regimes have historically been avid opponents of free speech – hence, gulags, secret police, state-enforced ideologies, etc.
Also, to NPR and CNN’s defense, I don’t think they’re necessarily communists (left-leaning, yes, but not in favor of full government-mandated redistribution – perhaps you could call them cultural Marxists) or that they thought 9/11 was justified. They’ve certainly played up the woman’s death because it fits their narrative of the alt-right being ‘violent thugs’ (while conveniently ignoring the extreme violence directed at Trump supporters during his rallies) but I think their views are just expressions of a wider-scale memetic/ideological underpinning that permeates ‘elite’ coastal cities.
Yeah there actually IS a lot of free speech going on. Stuff gets said, some more free speech happens in the reaction to it, including corporate reaction. Free speech has never been freer, including reactive speech. Government is not involved, as they are forbidden to be.
Your comment is superficially correct. However, suppose I’m a corporation and refuse to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple; I can be prosecuted by the judicial system for refusing to do so. The same principle applies for any number of traditional socially conservative actions a corporation might want to undertake. What if PayPal had cut off donations for organizations that give hormones to children for gender reassignment? I have a feeling the public (and possibly, federal/legal) reaction would be quite a bit different.
‘However, suppose I’m a corporation and refuse to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple; I can be prosecuted by the judicial system for refusing to do so.’
Do you bake wedding cakes for anyone else? This then is no longer a free speech/free exercise discussion, it is one involving public accomodation essentially – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_accommodations
People certainly have different opinions, but the history behind this framework is quite clear, as around 50 years ago, a baker was completely within their rights to not sell a wedding cake to a black person. Even if their reason for not selling was based on their own interpretation of a biblical text, such as not wanting to sell to any son of Cain.
Probably so. Corporations decide what will make them the most money. Paypal tries to figure out which way the wind blows and acts accordingly. So they do this and not that, we’ll see if they played it right. I’m guessing yes.
Problem is the right is its own worst enemy. There may be plenty of people in a silent right who share some of your views, but the handful of extremists and weirdos take over the debate or get the attention, and make any right wing expression unacceptable.
The scariest thing is that Tyler is very smart and he just wrote this post. He knows. Straussian reading and new book: “The really, really complacent class.” Michel Houellebecq sues for copyright infringement.
I suggest the US government provide a public good to reduce business costs and routinely investigate and charge people who make multiple threats of violence. (Threatening to kill, rape, etc. is a crime where I am. I assume it is also a crime in the US.)
The question is whether hate speech is being banned. Already every single high-level Democrat has circled the wagons around the black-clad antifa communist revolutionaries. The ignorant media is comparing communist revolutionaries two World War II soldiers. It’s time to end the Democrat slush fund that is the CFPB.
Look into “Operation Choke Point.” The Department of Justice in the Obama administration utilized the banking industry to “choke off” the ability of certain “fraudulent” businesses in “high-risk” sectors to operate by cutting off their access to financial services. They went after legitimate legal businesses like firearms manufacturers.
Obama was the chosen one, if the Trump Administration did this, leftists would try to bomb the White House.
Will PayPal ban transactions for hormone replacement for children? Of course not. This is how crazy society is right now. Child abuse is perfectly acceptable in the name of liberalism but one diagnosed schizophrenic who had pepe memes on his Facebook page murders someone and first centuries of 1st amendment rationale go out the window. Tyler you know better than this and I hope you come around to realizing how dangerous your acceptance of this corporate behavior is.
“Children can decide their sex” bigot -> ” children can decide to have sex” bigot
‘So far I see the backlash to recent events as very much harming the noxious elements behind the Charlottesville protests.’
One does hope you fully approve.
‘I applaud this move from PayPal, as I don’t think we are close to a “slippery slope” point where it becomes problematic to decide who should be banned from PayPal services and who not.’
Yes, you do fully approve – of a private company being free to do as it pleases. Economic freedom über alles.
‘the ideological computational burden’
Well, that is a new term. It used to be called editorial judgment, back before the entire world became its own publisher, particularly online. Such platforms are caught in crosshairs of their own making, after all – anyone can buy a Raspberry Pi and run WordPress. Pretty much returning to those unimaginably primitive old days before Twitter and Facebook and YouTube existed. After all, it remains true enough that anyone able to actually understand how to use the Internet can still interpret censorship as damage and route around it, with a minimal ‘ideological computational burden.’ Especially when the motivation is something other than the direct pursuit of profit, as in the case of Facebook or Google’s YouTube. If such social media companies were not interested in profit, boycotts would have no effect, after all.
Is this all an elaborate plan to establish that the Bill of Rights applies to private companies? No. Try another terrible argument.
These are people, as corporations are people says the highest Court in the land. Why wouldn’t the Bill of Rights apply?
The 1st Amendment does not apply to private companies. That is not an argument, that is a fact.
Time to again cite one of the greatest known sentences in human history – ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.’
Note that not a single word means that a company with a ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service’ sign is acting against the 1st Amendment, even if nothing in the Constitution or Bill of Rights says you must wear shoes and a shirt, and even if some companies will provide service to someone not wearing shoes or a shirt.
Russ Roberts had a great talk with NNTaleb a couple days ago and they spoke of the minority rule (what Moldbug called the law of sewage). Businesses are kosher now.
This will be a fascinating set of comments to read – so many commenters here apparently hate America’s proud tradition of economic freedom, and seem to have a real problem with letting the marketplace, and not only that of ideas, decide who wins and loses. Buy a Raspberry Pi and set up WordPress if you feel that Facebook et al are anti-speech meanies (which they have been for years anyways). It’s the way that people used to do things back in the bad old days of 1999, after all, without needing to worry about Paypal. Or Peter Thiel’s secretly funded anti-media lawsuits, for that matter.
That many commenters apparently do not understand that America’s proud tradition of free speech and free expression is based on preventing the government from deciding what is and what is not allowed, and instead relies on individuals to express themselves freely was clear from the very first comments concerning the google memo writer, where they seemingly were ignorant enough to believe that a private employer has any obligation to consider itself bound by the 1st Amendment, especially during working hours in the employer’s workplace.
Speech has consequences, and that is precisely the point of the 1st Amendment. It does not shield whiners complaining that they are being treated unfairly by everyone else who are also exercising their 1st Amendment rights. Hard as it might be to imagine, most American citizens still believe this when it comes to neo-Nazis – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MReV9dkAVhY
An excerpt from that classic song –
‘When der Fuehrer says we is de master race
We heil heil right in der Fueher’s face
Not to love der Fuehrer is a great disgrace
So we heil heil right in der Fuehrer’s face
When Herr Goebbels says we own the world and space
We heil heil right in Herr Goebbels’ face
When Herr Goring says they’ll never bomb this place
We heil heil right in Herr Goring’s face
Are we not he supermen Aryan pure supermen
Ja we are the supermen (super duper supermen)
Sadly, the lyrics cannot adequately express how most Americans heil Nazis – anyone interested will just have to listen.
What are you talking about? Who are you responding to? I haven’t seen a single post in this thread suggesting Pay Pal was out of bounds. America has a long tradition of “free speech” (arguably not real but that is a long conversation). It is an interesting question what corp America will do here. Will it be a good thing? Free Speech is a big thing in the USA. People are going to want to talk about it and every person who does knows that “speech has consequences” and the rest of the glib catechisms the Dour Authoritarians like to recite. Of course you are right that American’s also don’t like Nazis. That said, I doubt they feel the need to pick between the two. Most will be perfectly happy loving freedom and hating Nazis.
The first two lines from your very first comment – ‘I think the slippery slope has already been slipped. The very fact that they are making decisions not on content but on ideology should be frightening.’
‘and the rest of the glib catechisms the Dour Authoritarians like to recite’
No, the fact that the 1st Amendment allows everyone to directly express their opinion is not the sort of thing a Dour Authoritarian likes to cite, because Dour Authoritarians want to make sure that only their viewpoint rules, regardless of what anyone else thinks. Which just might be why several groups of people – those who believe that hate speech should be illegal in America, and those who feel that their speech should be consequence free – have such a hard time understanding why the 1st Amendment exists, and how it works.
My claims are positive. Not normative. I’m just predicting what I think will happen at least in the short term. As for Dour Authoritarians. That was a cheap shot in response to the consequences remark. Everyone knows speech has consequences, but what those consequences are is a big part of what free speech is in America. The constitution is just paper. What free speech really means lives in the hearts of the people. I hate the idea of hate speech, for instance, but given the acceptance of the concept in so many “free” nations, I think it could find its way into America. I don’t think that is a good thing. My suspicion is that the current SCOTUS is a hard block against government attacks on free speech but the culture is always leads the way.
‘I’m just predicting what I think will happen at least in the short term’
No, you used the past tense with ‘slippery slope has already been slipped’.
‘The constitution is just paper.’
No, the Constitution is the law of the United States of America, as noted in Article VI – ‘This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land; and the judges in every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the Constitution or laws of any State to the contrary notwithstanding.’ It is considerably more than paper, though you are of course free to believe that. It is the words themselves that matter, not what they are printed on.
‘What free speech really means lives in the hearts of the people.’
Especially when they disagree with you.
‘I think it could find its way into America’
Not as long as the 1st Amendment exists in its present form (clearly, the Constitution can be amended, but what I would consider the United States of America would die if the 1st Amendment was replaced).
Other countries are other places – I am not arrogant enough to tell Russians that banning Stalinists calling for a return of the gulags, the KGB, and mass starvation of Ukrainians is a violation of some right to free speech, as the Russians have already experienced exactly those things, and are completely within their rights to try to prevent it from happening again.
The textualism rings a bit hollow (and of course is entirely devoid of the acerbic wit of Scalia). Our black-robed masters could easily gut the 1A in the name of our living, evolving Constitution–no amendment required. And it is only being hypocritical if exceptions are made to the principle (not merely the tradition) of free speech simply because bad things happened in the past in Russia, Germany, or the USA.
‘Our black-robed masters could easily gut the 1A in the name of our living, evolving Constitution‘
And space aliens could appear tomorrow. Things do change, so in that sense, you are not wrong. You are also not right merely by observing that something could happen at some point in the future.
For example, Americans could elect a president who, to use a German expression, is blind in his right eye when it comes to watching torch lit parades, with the marchers chanting such charming things as ‘blood and soil,‘ and pointing out what nice people they are, in the main.
One can wonder what all the Mormons who voted for Trump are now thinking, to be honest. Though one expects they are likely to have more faith in the Supreme Court than you.
This is hardly a new idea. Way back in 1999 the Wall Street Journal ran a lengthy front page article denouncing Morgan Guaranty Trust for not embargoing a client’s money back in the 1960s when a client had the bank transfer some of his own money to a legal lobbying effort on The Wrong Side of History.
I dug up the article and it’s as bizarre as I remember:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/wsj-in-1999-banks-should-embargo-their-clients-money-if-they-are-racist/
Of course, in the future, it will seem perfectly reasonable that your bank won’t let you have your own money to spend on purposes it disapproves of.
Maybe the alt-right can help make Bitcoin happen.
this rules, and is a good idea. if the bank took your money and didn’t give it back i would laugh
“Way back in 1999 the Wall Street Journal ran a lengthy front page article denouncing Morgan Guaranty Trust for not embargoing a client’s money back in the 1960s when a client had the bank transfer some of his own money to a legal lobbying effort on The Wrong Side of History.”
My first reaction to this statement was “what was the WSJ doing “denouncing” Morgan in an article on the front page”? After all, it’s not the opinion page (and, I’m aware journalistic standards have been slipping, even before 1999). So, I read the article as reproduced at the link you provided. I’ve come to the conclusion that the article fairly reported both sides of the issue (but most extensively Morgan Guaranty’s rationale) without passing judgement on, much less “denouncing” anything.
The biggest problem I have with large public corporations being the gatekeepers of public “morality” and speech–be it a refusal to (legally) transfer money to arguably racist causes or a refusal to bake wedding cakes for legally married gay couples– is that they are not operated in a particularly democratic manner and the views of management don’t necessarily reflect those of its shareholders.
It appears that big business leaders are the new darlings of the progressive movement and, having hit an electoral roadblock, the primary vehicles for furthering their social agenda. Forget about the evil Koch brothers (who at least don’t play politics with other people’s money) and evil big business generally. Now we’ve got Bezos and Zuckerberg, et al. So, it’s all good now. At least I feel much better now that I know we’ve got plenty of time to hit the brakes before we hit that slippery slope…….
The OFAC, depending on US treasury, ensures money is not spent on the wrong side of history such as: early 1800s England, the Confederacy during US civil war, the original WW2 Nazis, etc.
“I don’t think we are close to a “slippery slope” point … Nonetheless I do wonder what it will look like when American business gets to the more difficult cases of judgment.”
“When”, not “if”? What, do you think we’re on some sort of slippery slope towards them?
“I don’t think we are close to a “slippery slope” point … Nonetheless I do wonder what it will look like when American business gets to the more difficult cases of judgment.”
Does the Damore firing show that we have already slipped down the slope and are already at (or beyond) more difficult cases of judgment?
‘Does the Damore firing show’
No.