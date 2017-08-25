Productivity and market power in general equilibrium

Let’s assume away cyclical factors, so full employment always holds.
If every sector of an economy becomes monopolistic, output will contract in each sector, and it might appear that productivity will decline. But for the most part this output reduction will not be achieved by burning crops in the fields. Rather, less will be produced and factors of production will be freed up for elsewhere. New sectors will arise, and offer goods and services too, perhaps with monopolies as well. In any case, the consumer surplus gains from those new sectors might be especially high, because they will be selling to the highest points on demand curves that previously were unsatisfied altogether.
You can cite the deadweight loss of monopoly all you want, but we’re getting more outputs of other stuff. Value-added could be either higher or lower, productivity too.
The Schumpeterian tradition, of course, suggested that market power would boost innovation. There are at least two first-order effects pushing in this direction. First, the monopoly has more “free cash” for R&D, and second there is a lower chance of the innovation benefiting competing firms too. I don’t view the “monopoly boosts innovation” hypothesis as confirmed, but it probably has commanded slightly more sympathy from researchers than the opposite point of view. Bell Labs did pretty well. In any case, partial equilibrium output restrictions won’t get you to any kind of smooth conclusion about monopoly causing low productivity growth.
Let’s say instead that every sector is ruled by monopolistic competition, a’la Chamberlain. In the model, that puts firm production at points on the AC curves above minimum AC for each firm or sector. You might consider that to be a productivity problem, though of course you must compare it to the rise in product diversity that follows from monopolistic competition.
But under those same conditions, profits are zero and so the mark-up arguments from the DeLoeker and Eeckhout paper do not apply and indeed cannot hold.
I find most of what is written on monopoly and productivity these days to be under-theorized.
Still the August silly season for MR posts, it appears.
Is it MaiTais or Margaritas?
“the consumer surplus gains from those new sectors might be especially high, because they will be selling to the highest points on demand curves that previously were unsatisfied altogether.”
the reason they were unsatisfied altogether was because they were marginal to begin with. the kind of markets that feature regularly in the ‘markets everywhere’ section of this site, which have a total joint value of zero. Plus, under monopoly the direction of innovation and the direction in which new markets open do not lead to maximise gains from trade but rather gains for the monopolist. Markets with very few buyers who are willing to pay a lot rather than markets with tons of very price-elastic buyers.
TC: ” I don’t view the “monopoly boosts innovation” hypothesis as confirmed, but it probably has commanded slightly more sympathy from researchers than the opposite point of view” – but it is confirmed. The Founding Fathers of the US knew it: that’s why they put patents in the Constitution of all places.
Bottom line: if there’s no monopoly, legal or otherwise, there’s less incentive to produce. Nobody wants to be a marginal farmer growing wheat or rice at market prices for MR = MC = price of the commodity (except in the Philippines, where they still use water buffalo and most of the crop is eaten by the farmer’s family, or at least we eat most of what we grow there; compare to Thailand with the Thaksin’s sister rice price fixing scandal). Everybody who is anybody wants a monopoly. That’s why doctors have boards, lawyers have bars, and business-people lobby reps to establish licensing requirements. Even professors have their own caste system, with tenure disguised as academic freedom, for this very same reason. Monopoly = innovation = incentive to produce. I would argue most of the producer surplus goes to the owner of the capital rather than the innovator, under the present rules, and this is wrong, but it’s a necessary fact of life. The US north got rich in the 19th century behind a bunch of protective tariffs, also a form of favoring monopoly. Same in Asia (see Joe Studwell’s book).
I am an entrepreneur that often uses economics in his decision process, but also economists should use real world insights in their job. Competition is what brings innovation (especially process innovation) because the state of mind of somebody that competes is completely different by that of a monopolist. When I switch off the light and before falling asleep, I think on how I can shave a few tens of basis point in the cost of a process, and the same I do while I am having the first coffe in the morning in bed. And it is not only me, it is most of the high level of my organization, even a few salaried positions, because my main job is to build an organization that cares.There is simply no way you can have this type of focus if you do not have a continuos fire on your butt that is your competitors.
BTW, your example of Bell labs is weak, because there is not a counter-example. Actually, in my opinion, if there was today level of competition in the industry for all those years, it is very likely that the level of innovation would have been larger.
Bell Labs may have done OK, but how long did it take for their innovations to make it to the market? Bell deliberately stifled innovation, managing network and hardware standards to their advantage through regulatory capture, to maximize return from their investment in existing infrastructure. Bell also controlled licenses for their innovations ruthlessly, ensuring that they didn’t result in seemly non-telecom products that could displace their services or areas they hoped to expand into.
Whatever productivity might come from maximizing specific investments into obsolescence, would overall productivity have been higher if the markets were free to invest in them most productive innovations rather than being channeled away from the monopoly’s interests? For example, what other innovations could have made up for the loss of the Internet as we know it and the information revolution it spawned? Surely a telecom monopoly would never have allowed such a disruptive technology out of their control. The messy Internet revolution could easily have turned out as a stately roll out of products and services directed and approved by Bell’s notoriously conservative, centralized management. Try to imagine an Internet designed by the 55 year olds in Bell’s middle management.
It’s not an accident innovation took off after the break up. All the Bell Labs example proves is that investment in research can produce innovations, not that monopoly is a good or an especially productive model for funding it.
Tyler, your idea is essentially that you can rely on monopolies for innovation. That’s silly because monopolies are by definition protected from market forces.
As for comparing 100% monopoly to 100% monopolistic competition, there’s such a simple answer. Too much monopolistic power squelches productivity because no entrepreneur would come up with an innovation in an area where all the benefit will go to the monopoly. Also, too much monopolistic competition will disincentivize an entrepreneur from creating an innovation because they won’t get paid. Therefore, you need a middle ground where the entrepreneur gets paid but doesn’t have an absolute monopoly forever. Hence the logic of the patent system to grant monopolies for limited amount of time.