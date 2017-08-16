Restaurant matching markets in everything those new service sector jobs use my ethnic dining guide instead

This very nice article covers “…a line of people wrapped around the block outside a newly opened restaurant”:
…Surkus, an emerging app that allowed the restaurant to quickly manufacture its ideal crowd and pay the people to stand in place like extras on a movie set. They’ve even been hand-picked by a casting agent of sorts, an algorithmic one that selects each person according to age, location, style and Facebook “likes.”
They may look excited, but that could also be part of the production. Acting disengaged while they idle in line could tarnish their “reputation score,” an identifier that influences whether they’ll be “cast” again. Nobody is forcing the participants to stay, of course, but if they leave, they won’t be paid — their movements are being tracked with geolocation.
Here is the WaPo Peter Holley piece, interesting throughout. Note that women are often paid more than men, and comedians are starting to use it to fill seats in the nightclub.
Why not use this app to stage political rallies and protests too?
“Note that women are often paid more than men”
If it occasionally happens the other way around, the women should sue for gender discrimination.
This is rich. Remember when Trump campaign was alleged to have paid actors $50 a piece to show up when he announced he was running for president. The FEC dismissed the case, not because the Trump campaign didn’t intend to have its campaign consultant pay actors to appear at the announcement, but because the Trump campaign hadn’t paid the consultant for the effort. I suppose one couldn’t be convicted for a bribe when the bribe wasn’t actually paid.
“In Los Angeles, Surkus has allowed one up-and-coming comedian to fill shows and refine material. The comedian spoke on the condition that their name and gender not be used because of fear that using the app would tarnish their professional reputation.”
Jig’s up. Obviously a ventriloquist and his/her dummy.