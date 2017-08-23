The Rise of Market Power?

I am referring to the new Jan De Loecker and Eeckhout paper that is starting to get some buzz (ungated versions here). Their major result, quite simply, is:
In 1980, average markups start to rise from 18% above marginal cost to 67% now.
That sounds like big news, and probably it is. But I don’t think the authors are doing enough to interpret their results. There are two ways these mark-ups go could up: first there may be more outright monopoly, second there may be more monopolistic competition, with high mark-ups but also high fixed costs, and firms earning close to zero profits. The two scenarios have very different distributional implications, and different policy implications as well.
Consider my local Chinese restaurant. Maybe the fixed cost of a restaurant has gone up, due to rising rents and the need to invest in information technology. That can mean higher fixed costs, but still a positive mark-up at the margin. The marginal meal ordered there probably is taken from food inventory, representing almost pure profit. They are happy when I walk in the door! Yet they are not getting super-rich, rather they are earning the going risk-adjusted rate of return.
Now, if the economy is moving more toward monopolistic competition, higher mark-ups don’t explain other distributional changes in the macro data, such as the decline of labor’s share, as cited by the authors.
The authors consider whether fixed costs have risen in section 3.5. They note that measured corporate profits have increased significantly, but do not consider these revisions to the data. Profits haven’t risen by nearly as much as the unmodified TED series might suggest. I do see super-high profits in firms such as Google and Facebook, however. Those companies for the most part have lowered margins compared to the status quo ex ante when the relevant service cost infinity. “Mark-ups over time” measurements become very tricky when new products are being introduced.
The authors argue that the rising value of the stock market (plus dividends) is further evidence for rising profits. Maybe, but keep in mind that the public market is less and less representative of corporate America. It also has significant survivorship bias, based on size, as superfirms are rising and the number of small and mid-sized companies listing has plummeted since the 1980s. I suspect what has really happened is that large firms are way more profitable, partly because of globalization, not because they are doing such a major rip-off of American consumers. In most areas we have more choice, maybe much more choice, than before. I would be very surprised if it turned out that most good ol’ normal mid-sized service sectors firms saw a nearly fourfold increase of the profit rate relative to gdp since 1980, as the authors are suggesting might be true for the American economy as a whole. Health care, maybe, I grant that.
Or consider old-style manufacturing. The authors report that “Markups have gone up in all industries…” This is in an environment where numerous other highly credible empirical pieces, backed also by good anecdotal observation, cite rising competition from Chinese and other global suppliers. How does that all square? I side with David Autor on that one, yet it is reported that those mark-ups, in the sectors where American business now competes with the Chinese, are rising as measured. I am worried the paper does not at all try to square this tension. Surely it means the measures are significantly wrong in some way.
Similarly, the time series for manufacturing output is a pretty straight upward series, especially once you take out the cyclical component. If there is some massive increase in monopoly power, where does the resulting output restriction show up in that data? Once you ask that simple question, the whole story just doesn’t add up.
Or ask yourself a simple question — in how many sectors of the American economy do I, as a consumer, feel that concentration has gone up and real choice has gone down? Hospitals, yes. Cable TV? Sort of, but keep in mind that program quality and choice wasn’t available at all not too long ago. What else? There are Dollar Stores, Wal-Mart, Amazon, eBay, and used goods on the internet. Government schools. Hospitals. Government. Did I mention government?
I do think concentration in the American economy is up modestly, as I argue in The Complacent Class, and probably profits are up too, including relative to gdp. Hospitals are the most significant practical problem in this regard, and again that squares with the anecdotal evidence. As it stands, I don’t yet see that this paper has established its central claim that measured rising mark-ups indicate truly higher profits in a significant way.
Addendum: The section on macroeconomic implications I think is premature (they cite the declining labor share, declining capital share, decline of low skill wages, declining LFP, declining labor market flows, declining migration rates, and slower productivity growth). They should try to calibrate this, to see if the postulated effects possibly might work out as suggested, and by the way RBC research really is useful. And timing matters too! Given the mechanisms the authors cite, what kind of timing lags are possible? It would seem for instance that when mark-ups rise, real wages fall right then and there, due to the higher prices. Is that what the data show? Do the productivity growth effects, and their weird timing with 1973 and 1995-2004 breaks, fit into the same framework? And so on. I would be very surprised if the pieces fit together in even a crude sense.
And here are remarks by Rohan Shah. I thank Alex and Robin for useful comments and discussion, of course without implicating them.
I was in B school from 1980 to 1982 and then in the market research business.
My general impression is that, on average, business is wildly more profitable today than when my expectations were established in the first half of the 1980s.
Similarly, rich guys today are much, much richer than rich guys in, say, 1982.
Has anybody trended Forbes 400 data over the years since it debuted in 1982?
I notice that Piketty hates the Forbes 400 list because he thinks his famous formula must prove that the rich are even richer than the Forbes lists say they are. He has this weird conspiratorial theory that the Old Rich (presumably, such as the Rothschilds) are much richer than the Forbes lists say they are.
That would seem like an interesting topic for academics to explore. But instead there doesn’t seem to be much academic interest in the super rich, one way or another.
Inequality expansion is very real. The gap between the rich and superrich and the middle class is exponentially higher than 1982.
Six days a week that doesn’t matter.
I just drove by a billboard in Missouri which said “USA for sale, contact Bill or Hillary.”
We won’t have a better politics until the right-wing can learn to connect cause and effect.
No doubt, look at how much the stock market has increased since 1982. That was the beginning of the super bull run from 1982-2000. And we’ve come a long way since 2000.
Because there is no official filing requirement for the
privately held firms, our data does not include any privately held firms
I think this is the problem. There are almost two economies at play. Of the publicly traded firms I deal with they tend to have quasi monopolies due to size and reach. There was a very recent refrigerant ruling and the large public companies sided with the government to ban low cost commodity refrigerant in favor of more expensive and encumbered technologies.
So one side I see manufacturers and distributors, private ownership or equity, in a competitive market, vs the publicly owned.
So if the paper didn’t include the private, they are missing a very large part of the picture.
Imagine a world where a t-shirt costs the retailer $15 and it sells for $20. Markup is $5, 33%.
Now the t-shirt costs only $6. Markup is still $5, 100%
In reality, although the t-shirt costs less, the cost of labor and land and so-on goes up. As physical objects become cheaper and labor does not, isn’t this exactly what you’d expect? How much of what the authors describe could be due to this?
I can see you have never worked in retail – the mark up is 25%, of course. Because you use the retail price as the basis for the mark up percentage in any public discussion of your mark up.
The same applies to how retailers (and others) refer to their losses from something like theft – the public figures are always figured at retail prices, and never at the actual price paid by the retailer for the stolen goods.
It makes these sorts of discussions extremely hard to keep precise – after all, in just this example there is an 8% divergence in how to describe the mark up, even though we both agree that it is $5.
Oddly, mid cap stocks have outperformed large caps for the last 20 years or so, which seems odd if this has been a period of consolidation.
‘Or ask yourself a simple question – in how many sectors of the American economy do I, as a consumer, feel that concentration has gone up and real choice has gone down?’
What? No invoking airlines or Big Pharma?
UPSHOT: corporate profits as a % of [US] GDP are at an all time high [as is the case in Australia, as well]. For the lowly citizen, wages as a % of GDP are at an all time low.
Does this explain your penchant for obfuscation?
The same applies to how retailers (and others) refer to their losses from something like theft – the public Future Technology figures are always figured at retail prices, and never at the actual price paid by Cancer Information the retailer for the stolen goods.
As a consumer? How much of the economy is consumer-facing? What about freight, legal services? I doubt they’ve become more competitive and distributed. Media distribution?
How expensive are the fixed costs really? At the margin, the fancy computer system lets you sell more. (If you’re just the Chinese restaurant, you don’t buy it.) Yes let’s do drive-by critiques, but shouldn’t we evidence our competing hypotheses?
The civilian labor force has also gone straight upward and has increased more than the manufacturing output.
Wall of text and no mention of the dramatic change of intangible assets as % of value ?
As a business dude, let’s get real. You can’t push the blame just on hospitals here.
1975: 17% of S&P value is intangible assets.
2015: 84% of S&P value is intangible assets.
That’s the story. Oligopoly, monopsony in labor markets, globalization, IP, network effects, choose your explanation. But that ain’t hospitals and education.
With regards to “concentration”:
I have noticed how it is getting increasingly difficult to communicate with companies and other agencies. Many have the telephone call center as the **only** link with their customers, and that is irksome and expensive and time consuming to use. I suspect that this may be intentional. For example, the hold music is interrupted every 20 seconds by a mendacious speech recording that sounds as though an operator is going to speak, and then it is just some rubbish about the customer’s call being important. (If it was important they would have provided a proper telephone line with a person at the other end.) The purpose of this may be to prevent the customer getting on with something else whilst the music is tinkling away in the background.
Another thing I have noticed is that technology goods, such as TV tuners, (“set top boxes”) don’t have the maker’s name on them. This makes it almost impossible to contact the manufacturer if something goes wrong and you have lost the sales details. Sometimes even the instruction leaflet doesn’t have these details either.