The slope gets more slippery

Apple, LinkedIn, Spotify and Twitter have joined a growing chorus of technology companies to hit out at the far right and Donald Trump’s attempt to put white supremacists and leftwing counter-demonstrators at Saturday’s Charlottesville protest on the same moral plane.
Following the lead of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google, Go Daddy and others, Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged $1m donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the Anti-Defamation League and sent a strongly worded memo to staff, quoting Martin Luther King, about the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday.
“We must not witness or permit such hate and bigotry in our country, and we must be unequivocal about it,” Cook wrote. “This is not about the left or the right, conservative or liberal. It is about human decency and morality.
Amid the ongoing fallout from the violence that saw a civil rights activist killed, music subscription service Spotify began removing so-called white power music, flagged by the SPLC as racist “hate bands”.
A Spotify spokesperson said: “Illegal content or material that favours hatred or incites violence against race, religion, sexuality or the like is not tolerated by us. Spotify takes immediate action to remove any such material as soon as it has been brought to our attention.
“We are glad to have been alerted to this content – and have already removed many of the bands identified, while urgently reviewing the remainder.”
Addendum: Some of you have given me grief over my posting of yesterday defending PayPal’s decision to stop serving some political groups. I see it this way: giving PayPal its way passes a freedom of association test, and it also passes what I call a “first order Coasean test,” namely that Paypal and its affiliates wish to stop the relationship more than the cut off parties are willing to pay to maintain it. Of course this development might have troublesome secondary consequences, due to slippery slopes, and also due to the spread of the practice to more monopolized sectors of the American economy. Still, until major negative consequences emerge in verifiable and durable form…I am going to stick with the Coasean and freedom of association metrics for policy evaluation. Should I have to deal with “extremist” groups if I don’t wish to? No. Is there a prima facie case for extending this same freedom to PayPal? Yes. But absolutely, I am all for vigilance to keep an eye on whether things start to go wrong in a big way. And no, I don’t count all these “day after” reactions as nearly sufficient to establish that conclusion.
Many on this page do not notice how their whines and whinges drive home the win. Or from your perspective, the loss.
It is not lost on the American public that you are not climbing to a higher morality. Just staying low, kicking dirt.
Nazis lost, let’s all show how sad that makes us!
We know that you intend to paint every Republican as a Nazi during your shame, assault, and murder campaign.
Again Thomas, I don’t. Some just do it for themselves. They can’t leave a “Nazis are bad” post alone. They have to “what about” or “both sides” it. In that process they, not I, make the binding that it is “their side.”
If you want to avoid that instead make a statement like every Joint Chief did, attaching yourself to the higher ground.
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/military-joint-chiefs-denounce-charlottesville-racism-n793376
Shocking to imagine that the American military is opposed to Nazis. Who would have guessed?
The statement by the head of the VA was particularly good.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/346884-shulkin-its-a-dishonor-to-veterans-for-nazis-to-go-unchallenged-in-us
anon,
Of course, Nazis and other haters are bad. To show how bad we think they are, of course, we must agree to drive them out of the public square. We aren’t going to let Nazis and haters go around voicing political opinions we don’t like. The SPLC and Antifa will help by telling us who the Nazis are and Antifa will help by physically attacking them. State and Local governments will help by letting Antifa attack the Nazis and social media companies will help by identifying the Nazis and driving them out of their jobs and homes. Look, the Joint Chiefs agree and veterans groups agree, and Tyler Cowen agrees, and Marco Rubio agrees. This will purify our communities and make sure that everyone has the same opinions.
I was going to say that we have seen this movie before and know how it ends but, in fact, the movie is already over. This year’s Portland Rose Parade was cancelled because Antifa groups determined that Republicans are really Nazis or, at a minimum, had been infiltrated by Nazis. Local government (like Tyler and Marco and Paypal) did not want to be in the position of defending Nazis and, although the Republicans claimed they were not Nazis, well . . . they would, wouldn’t they? The Republicans refused to do the decent thing, admit they were Nazis, and withdraw. So the parade had to be cancelled. The damn Nazis always ruin everything. I hate those guys!
This does not concern Tyler in the least because it is a “slippery slope” argument. Tyler is not a Republican and was not even planning on attending the parade anyway. Therefore, although technically this event has already happened, it is not evidence that something has “gone wrong in a big way.” Nor is what happened to Brendan Eich, or Milo Yiannopoulos, or Ayaan Hirsi Ali, or Charles Murray, or Ann Coulter, or Ben Shapiro or any of the other people whom Antifa and the SPLC have previously identified as Nazis and haters.
‘To show how bad we think they are, of course, we must agree to drive them out of the public square’
No, that would be wrong, and a clear violation of their 1st Amendment rights as American citizens. To the extent that anyone thinks that driving them out of the public square is a good idea, it publicly shows how little those people understand the 1st Amendment.
‘We aren’t going to let Nazis and haters go around voicing political opinions we don’t like.’
In the public square, of course we are. With the obvious reality that people opposed to those views are also allowed to use the public square to voice their opinions too.
‘The SPLC and Antifa will help by telling us who the Nazis are’
You are completely free to ignore them, just as they are completely free to ignore you. And really, anyone who cannot make up their own mind is probably not all that interested in the subject to start with.
‘Look, the Joint Chiefs agree and veterans groups agree, and Tyler Cowen agrees, and Marco Rubio agrees.’
These persecution fantasies are starting to get out of hand. Absolutely no one in authority, much less the military, is demanding that Nazis be driven from their homes. However, that the American military is not a welcoming home for Nazis really isn’t a surprise, is it?
‘I was going to say that we have seen this movie before and know how it ends ‘
With the Nazis crushed, and America rebuilding Western Europe after mass genocide and a devastating war caused by the Nazis?
Alarmed by fascism, Apple gives $1 million to the SPLC, which lists as hate figures Ayan Hirsi Ali and Maajid Nawaz, who risk their lives actually fighting fascism.
Either I’ve become really clever recently, or much of what passes for the elite has become gobsmackingly stupid.
America needs a solar flare to knock out the energy grid for a couple days to remind people how wonderful the world really is these days. This 24/7 hatefest is starting to look like a national psychosis.
Does the SPLC have to be perfect? Or does it just have to be better than the KKK?
(Feel free to suggest a better anti-KKK group to support as well!)
I think I want neither of them, and that SPLC are a lesser intensity but larger magnitude threat.
The SPLC has $303 million in the bank (although some of it is offshore in the Cayman Islands), while it is not clear whether the KKK even exists anymore.
I don’t think people are complaining about the ADL donation, for instance.
The SPLC has devolved (for it used to be a highly useful organization) to be the left-wing equivalent of the FBI anti-terrorism units that do produce research on real terrorist organizations (both Islamic inspired and white supremacist) but also suspects Black Lives Matters of incitement.
Ironically enough, the SPLC would be convicted under its own expansive definition, since a crazy person used the SPLC’s own lists to commit terrorism against the Family Research Council.
In this current paroxysm of Establishment-driven hate and fear, how long until a mob of good-thinkers lynches somebody?
I can already imagine the subsequent op-eds putting the no-doubt regrettable event into appropriate historical perspective: while the lynching of a suspected racist Nazi white supremacist hater was unfortunate, we must always remember the thousands of black men (not to mention Leo Frank) who were lynched by, no doubt, blood ancestors of the dead man, so when considering the long sweep of history, this erosion of white privilege must be tallied up as, on the whole, the arc of the moral universe bending toward justice etc etc.
Hilarious. A full on “my fever dream is worse than your reality so I win!”
Right, we should definitely not worry about the possible consequences of our actions. Reds and browns fighting in the streets; what could possibly go wrong?
Tell me another, Steve. Maybe one where Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela return from the grave to eat our flesh.
Oh, Mother Teresa did plenty of evil already in life. No need to resurrect her!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criticism_of_Mother_Teresa
Yeah, you are not some oppressed Christ figure. Come back when your fellow travellers stop ramming cars into crowds.
dont people like you have any sense of fair play? Steve has no closer connection with that guy than barrack Obama or joe Biden has with the Dallas terrorists.
You never want to be the first one to stop clapping.
As Uncle Joe said in 1929 in a phrase that explains today’s Higher Thought quite aptly:
“The fact is, we live according to Lenin’s formula: “Kto-Kovo?” [“Who? Whom?”]: will we knock them, the capitalists, flat and give them (as Lenin expresses it) the final, decisive battle, or will they knock us flat?”
Since capitalism has clearly defeated the Soviet Union, and American companies clearly enjoy a large amount of economic freedom, you are quoting from two of history’s most notable failures in support of what? That losers need to band together to commiserate about how the mean marketplace has defeated them?
Man, are you next going to start whining that the uniformed heads of America’s military branches don’t support racists, as they universally feel that the American values they defend are opposed to racists, in whatever guise they raise their contemptible heads?
Lenin and Stalin did okay for themselves, dying in their beds (or on their couches, as the case may be) as rulers of the largest territory in world history.
Think how even more successful Stalin would have been if he wasn’t saddled with Marxism, but instead was simply a “Who? Whom?” ruler.
Are you genuinely this obtuse?
A territory that was only held together by naked political violence, and which fell apart after being successfully challenged by the capitalist West following WWII. Though it is true, the Soviet Union was more successful than the Nazis, even if today’s Germany is more successful than either of those political units.
But please, keep telling about this alternate reality, where Lenin and Stalin were successful because they died in bed.
It helps to be an economics professor so that you can pretend that monopoly power and cartels are impossible.
GMU econ dept professor – they are a truly special breed.
Private sector always knows best.
These days they sure as hell know better than the US government.
For sure, and net neutrality was evil, remember?
No, just stupid.
Tyler, the Coasean/free association argument misses the fact that the value of transacting/associating is not fixed. For example, a campaign to “boycott business that hire blacks” may well decrease the value of hiring black employees, and lead businesses to (voluntarily and rationally) not hire them.
Yesterday it was PayPal. Today for the first time in history a website was completely removed from the internet because of hate speech. Hoping this blog will be allowed to exist tomorrow for some more next day reactions.
And adding to yesterday’s comment, here’s another hate thought this blog has exposed me to:
“Note that to the extent you treat parental IQ as affecting the IQ of the child through environment, these results are consistent with a wide variety of accounts of racial gaps in IQ. Still, there is no serious evidence, from these results, against the claim that the measured racial IQ gap is due to environment and environment alone.”
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2013/04/levitt-and-fryer-on-race-and-iq.html
I don’t want this blog kicked off the internet.
Tyler buries the obvious under a truckload of intellectual folderol. He doesn’t realize that insufficient zeal for social justice is grounds for suppression.
‘insufficient zeal for social justice is grounds for suppression’
No it isn’t. Ask the people involved with Hatreon, for example – https://hatreon.us/about.html
Or these people – https://gab.ai/about/pro
Lazy whining is never attractive, as it shows insufficient zeal compared to those willing to work for a vision that allows their will to triumph in the marketplace. And saying that the marketplace is to blame for failure is the sort of thing whining losers always turn to.
‘Today for the first time in history a website was completely removed from the internet because of hate speech.’
No, that is laughably wrong. They simply need to find a new host, which to be honest likely would not be that hard – maybe the developers of Gab have a few spare gigabytes available, after all.
This incessant whining really does get irritating. Get a Raspberry Pi, install Wordpress, and you too can feel like a Stürmbahnführer.
It isn’t as if a place like the pirate bay hasn’t been dealing with this for more than a decade, after all. This is not the time to get all drama queen about an utterly normal process, though to spare your tender feelings, I won’t mention several other examples of how difficult it can be to find a host that supports free expression.
Whoops – Sturm, not Stürm – and SS in this regard does not refer to ‘steamship,’ in case you were ignorant about that too.
It’s not as easy as that — to survive a basic DDoS attack you need someone like Cloudflare https://blog.cloudflare.com/why-we-terminated-daily-stormer/
Wait, you mean you have to actually work at doing something, and not merely whine?
And yes, DDoS can be a problem – one possible solution (just spitballing) might be something along the lines of assuming magnet protocol torrents that can block any IP address that exceeds various pre-set limits (which is what, 5? or 12? years old for DHT? – and would be a further example of routing around damage). Just don’t be surprised when you discover a surprising amount of technical talent and political power arrayed against making it even harder to keep information from being spread reliably and anonymously, without chokepoints.
It isn’t as if the torrent crowd doesn’t have long experience in dealing with implacable enemies, who in no sense shrink from jailing people.
I agree that the incessant whining is irritating – about as much as your ignorance. Daily Stormer doesn’t need a new host, they need new DDOS protection from coercion by DailyKos and their ilk. Or do you think DDOS is not coercion? Just voluntary packets traveling at will?
By the way Russia blocking Daily Stormer in Russia is funny in view of how many clueless (alt-)rightists pin their hopes on Russia. Here it is, out of the horse’s mouth: http://tass.ru/obschestvo/4487744
GoDaddy kicked them off – https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/08/14/go_daddy_takedown_notice_for_alt_right_site/
if they have a new host (which should not really be all that hard), please let us know (watch the filters here, though – certain links prevent a comment from appearing).
GoDaddy is not a host, idiot. It’s a DNS registrar.
You really don’t bother to read, do you? From the very first words of the linked article – ‘Domain name retailer and hosting outfit GoDaddy’
However, please do post some information concerning whose hosting that web site is currently using, or was using when GoDaddy stopped providing domain name services. To be honest, it all just sounds like whining about how the marketplace isn’t supporting Nazis, regardless of specific details.
And sure, maybe GoDaddy wasn’t hosting them, though this gets a bit tricky – when I run a website from my own laptop, I don’t need a host per se, but generally, the ISP/DNS company providing the DNS service was traditionally (though possibly sloppily) known as a host. As this would certainly not be the first mistake I’ve made here in this comment section, please prove me wrong with a bit of info from whois, Netcraft, etc. and I will make sure to only say that GoDaddy stopped providing DNS services, without adding the now proved incorrect claim of GoDaddy also hosting data.
DDoS is a crime, as is well established, by the way. One assumes you already knew that, of course.
So American citizens need to pay for private protection from crime if the media thinks they don’t merit government protection from crime. Got it. I think this can be fairly called “proscription”, and I hope you realize it is an act of war. I’m certain you’re certain your side will win, but what if you’re wrong?
‘So American citizens need to pay for private protection from crime if the media thinks they don’t merit government protection from crime.’
See below – cloudflare seems to be eminently in its rights. And it also seems as if things reversed. Cloudflare attempts to manage traffic (and hard as it might be to imagine, DDoS and sudden massive global celebrity have roughly the same effect on an ISP), no American citizen needs to pay them – if a DDoS event occurs, an American is still free to report that crime to the proper authorities (generally, the FBI).
Just clicked on the cloudflare link from above, which says this – ‘Our terms of service reserve the right for us to terminate users of our network at our sole discretion. The tipping point for us making this decision was that the team behind Daily Stormer made the claim that we were secretly supporters of their ideology.’
Yeah, sounds like cloudflare is being a big meanie because it does not want to be associated with a bunch of lying Nazis. Oddly, most Americans don’t, unsurprisingly.
First they came for the Nazis, and I did not speak out
Because I was not a Nazi
Then they came for the child molestors, and I did not speak out…
Yes, the Nazis must be stopped.
https://www.splcenter.org/20161025/journalists-manual-field-guide-anti-muslim-extremists
Interesting – need to pay the bills?
The real turning point will be when the ISPs start to block traffic to websites.
Tried to reach a certain pirate site using Cogent? – a site which cannot be linked here anyways, due to the filtering.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2017/03/23/popular-file-sharing-site-pirate-bay-still-blocked/99537418/
Forgot to mention the fact that this has been going on since the MP3 days – people are always calling on ISPs to block addresses, often with enough political clout to get laws passed mandating it.
After all, home taping will kill the recording industry, right?
I had no idea that all the “12” flags flying around Seattle were Aryan Nations supporters.
I don’t have an opinion on this, but want to hear other’s thoughts: how is this different from the baker who wouldn’t bake a wedding cake for the gay couple? Why isn’t that “freedom of association”?
I think the baker refusing service is not violating federal law but in some states like CA and NY , you cannot refuse service to someone based on sexual orientation. While the baker may object only to the fact that the gay couple is married but not to the fact they are gay, that state prohibition would probably still apply.
State law it seems to be, from the top 3 wikipedia google results –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sweet_Cakes_by_Melissa
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masterpiece_Cakeshop_v._Colorado_Civil_Rights_Commission
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arlene's_Flowers_lawsuit
The difference is that bakers have monopoly power, while Facebook, Google, Apple, Paypal, etc. do not.
Those 4 kinda sorta do though, especially FB and Google
Sarcasm, you heard of it?
So justice and inequality concerns matter now, cool.
“What would Camille Paglia say?”
Whatever she says will probably strike some sensitive souls as hateful speech that should not be tolerated, followed by pious calls that her books should be removed from e.g. Amazon, and that Amazon should re-direct readers to acceptable literature written by black lesbian dwarfs.
How much is the threat of government prosecution and persecution influencing private companies decisions?
did those companies do it because they are all in ideological lockstep about the limits of free speech and politics or did they do it because they fear a DOJ or FCC investigation or regulation?
and I think its telling that an economics blogger like Cowen would suddenly forget about incentives when analyzing this trend
Maybe they are concerned about the possibility of customers’ personal social data, the monopoly on which is their source of profit, being legally established as the customers’ property, to which they are obliged to give access to whomsoever customers may see fit, and themselves being regulated as public utilities. Such ideas have been aired recently even in the NYT.
The slope gets slippier because a company donates money to the Anti-Defamation League after a torch lit parade with the participants chanting blood and soil, and Jews will not replace us?
How much slippier does the slope need to get? Until a president that publicly supports such an event and most of its participants is in the White House? Oh, wait ….
‘Still, until major negative consequences emerge in verifiable and durable form’
Come on, just be pithy – ‘economic freedom über alles’ covers it a nutshell. Besides, it was always clear through which specific lens such beliefs would be focussed in these discussions, most certainly including employer freedom.
Donating money to ADL is a good way to take the wind out of the sails of the people chanting about Jews. I must have missed it when they donated money to police and the NRA after the Ferguson and Baltimore riots.
The slope is already slippery. I had a hard time finding a home for an ‘anti-obesity’ blog, because of organized email campaigns from ‘fat rights activists’. Obesity kills 300,000/year in the United States, yet you can’t tell fat peopke to put their forks down, or suggest that insurers shouldn’t have to pay for fat people.
Coasean thinking, which depends on Coase Theorem, does not work in the presence of coercion or threat thereof. To quote the central points,
If threats of boycott and threats to fire and make persons unemployable are not coercion and extortion, then I don’t know what is.
‘are not coercion and extortion, then I don’t know what is’
Well, assuming you live in the U.S., you seem to be unaware that calling for a boycott is covered by the 1st Amendment, and that a person like Prof. Cowen believes in economic freedom, which includes the right of an employer of an at-will employee to immediately terminate an employee for no reason at all.
The problem seems to be that you believe that people exercising their 1st Amendment rights and employers enjoying their economic freedom is the same as coercion and extortion.
Meaning that apparently you actually don’t know what coercion and extortion actually is.
You assume too much.
If you don’t live in the U.S. and are not an American citizen, then why bother to reveal that you don’t know what you are talking about?
However, if you think private American citizens making decisions based on their basic rights as American citizens is coercion or extortion, please just stay wherever you live, and don’t worry yourself about watching how a free society functions. And though not in reference to you personally, it isn’t as if Nazis have ever approved of a free society, even before they lost a war to one.
No one in America needs to give a job to anyone else, nor keep them employed beyond the terms of whatever a contract/labor law says. And no one in America needs to support a business, nor justify to anyone else why they are calling for that business to be boycotted.
Keep your civics lecturing for your American 8th graders. Private companies firing people is one thing, organizing witch-hunts to get people fired and never hired again in a professional capacity (a favorite tactic of CPSU with recalcitrant professionals who didn’t merit imprisonment, by the way) is another. I suppose it’s too fine a distinction for somebody who never went beyond eigth-grade civics, though.
If no one in America needs to give a job to anyone else, then what do you have EEOC for? Is it OK if a business never hires African Americans or gays? Is it OK for a business not to sell to people it doesn’t want to sell to? If not, how does it square with your other statements?
Pfui.
‘organizing witch-hunts to get people fired and never hired again in a professional capacity’
Almost as if you know absolutely nothing about labor history in the U.S. for the last century and a half.
Do you perhaps mean the communist script-writers of Hollywood?
‘If no one in America needs to give a job to anyone else, then what do you have EEOC for?’
The EEOC has become a socialist authority mandating employment for each and every American citizen? I certainly missed that memo.
‘Is it OK if a business never hires African Americans or gays?’
Of course it is – exceptions include churches, and small businesses. Hard quotas for employment are not allowed in America, though if your company has 10,000 employees and does not employ a single woman or black person in any position, the EEOC/Labor Dept. will probably be having a word with you. Just ask google how that works in less extreme terms – https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/17/google_told_to_provide_details_of_8000_employees_in_gender_discrimination_case/ (Pro tip – there is a difference between a black person and a non-black gay person in one glaring way – care to guess which? Maybe you can see it by looking hard enough.)
‘Is it OK for a business not to sell to people it doesn’t want to sell to?’
Depends – that no shoes, no shirt, no service example is still valid, along with a business saying that a drunk or armed customer may not enter their private premises to start with. However, it is not legal for a tiki torch seller to not sell a tiki torch to a customer who just happens to be talking about their next night time blood and soil event. One hopes this is not in dispute.
‘If not, how does it square with your other statements?’
Well, since I actually agree that a church or small business (say a family run bakery with 7 employees) has every right to not hire a black person or gay person (while acknowledging in an extreme example that a company with 10,000 employees and not a single woman or black employee is clearly using some filter for employment that has nothing to do with ability), and it is clear that a tiki torch seller not selling to a customer intending to use it in a torchlit procession while chanting Jews will will not replace us is breaking the law, it seems like those beliefs square pretty well with my other statements, actually.
‘Do you perhaps mean the communist script-writers of Hollywood?’
No, I mean union organizers in the 1880s to 1910s. A number of them who were permanently blacklisted through being killed, by the way.
America actually has a history older than Hollywood, hard as that may be for some to imagine..
> it is clear that a tiki torch seller not selling to a customer intending to use it in a torchlit procession while chanting Jews will will not replace us is breaking the law
So tell me again why CloudFlare not selling DDoS protection to a customer intending to use it to organize torchlit processions while chanting Jews will not replace us is not breaking the law.
‘So tell me again why CloudFlare not selling DDoS protection to a customer intending to use it to organize torchlit processions while chanting Jews will not replace us is not breaking the law.’
Of course, as it seems you are not really interested in reading.
Here is the beginning of the statement from CloudFlare itself – ‘Earlier today, Cloudflare terminated the account of the Daily Stormer. We’ve stopped proxying their traffic and stopped answering DNS requests for their sites. We’ve taken measures to ensure that they cannot sign up for Cloudflare’s services ever again.
Our terms of service reserve the right for us to terminate users of our network at our sole discretion. The tipping point for us making this decision was that the team behind Daily Stormer made the claim that we were secretly supporters of their ideology.
Our team has been thorough and have had thoughtful discussions for years about what the right policy was on censoring. Like a lot of people, we’ve felt angry at these hateful people for a long time but we have followed the law and remained content neutral as a network. We could not remain neutral after these claims of secret support by Cloudflare.’ https://blog.cloudflare.com/why-we-terminated-daily-stormer/
Selling a physical good in a physical store is essentially a public accommodation issue – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_accommodations
Providing a service under terms of service that a customer must accept before that service is provided is not the same as selling a physical good in a physical store, particularly when the contract reserves the right of the service provider to terminate that contract at any time for any reason (see at-will employment for how that concept works when applied to employment). Further, that physical store is also welcome to have something which could be called terms of service – no drunk customers allowed on the premises, for example. Do note that such a term of service is non-discriminatory – all drunk people are treated equally, whether white or black, gay or straight, male or female.
One would have thought that this is really not hard. If one does not wish to abide by CloudFlare’s contractually established terms of service, one is free to find an alternative in the marketplace. Whether you find such a thoroughly typical example of economic freedom on the part of a company providing service as another example of the oppression inherent in the (marketplace) system is another question, of course.
My god you’re a prat. Even those rare times when you aren’t incorrect, you’re just the worst.
+1. I don’t like it. But it’s important to uphold the right of free association here, even if used for virtue signalling cant. +1.
Sorry, but I reject the idea that supporting the 1st Amendment in its true glory is virtue signalling. And if it is, well, it is a virtue I am proud to support as an American citizen, as it represents one of the greatest achievements in human history.
I’m going to make a prediction. I hope I’m wrong, as I was with my last prediction that we would see a nuclear detonation during the Obama regime.
We are going to see a Democrat Mayor of a northern city murdered for the apparent racism that they tolerate within their cities. This isn’t some minuscule group of lowlifes, but the machine of Democrat politics that has successfully managed to keep African Americans in their ghettos, poor and ill educated.
The overeducated twits weaned on the marxist garbage emanating from the Universities will after demolishing a few more statues and ruining a few more lives realize that the segregated privilege they grew up in resulted from policies and practices exquisitely maintained by the party that screams racism the loudest.
The hungry dogs are being fed and trained to love the taste of blood. Their current targets will show their abundant weapons at one point, and they will turn against the soft belly of those who gave them birth.
Everything this week was throwing meat to the hungry dogs to distract them, to turn their attention away. We will see how long this lasts.
Cocaine is a helluva drug
It’s getting weird out there. I wonder if the 60s felt like this? Or is this a new thing, internet dread?
The drug-addled hippies made more sense. America was fighting in Vietnam so people protested the government.
Today, the radical left is killing police, shooting politicians, destroying colleges and regularly taking the bat to people in the streets – so who are people protesting – a puny rabble of nazis who actually applied for a permit to march.
It doesn’t make sense unless you realize that this is just another stage of the resistance against the last election. They rode the Russia nonsense much longer than they hoped, so now we’re on to nazis. From former KGB agent Putin to Nazis – Trump’s nefarious connections are truly remarkable.
As for the confederacy, if their symbols go shouldn’t the Democrat Party be next? After all, the confederate south contained some people who opposed slavery and not every confederate soldier died happily for the right to own people – while the Democrats – both south and north – supported it as party policy. Klan member Byrd was getting highways named after him all the way up till 2009.
One of your guys drove a car into a crowd. You could at least say sorry before you go off whining about other people for not liking enslaving blacks enough.
Obama’s Mandela tweet about hatred being learned was one of the most retweeted ever. And yet liberals, many of whom likely favor drug rehabilitation over punishment, prefer chest-puffing punitive action on bigotry rather than an attempt to understand and address its causes.
Understanding and addressing its causes would be too uncomfortable and require dealing with hatefacts. Chest-puffing punitive action on bigotry is much easier, much better for one’s moral self-satisfaction, and, frankly, much more fun.
The time for hand-holding you snowflakes is over. Either you are with or against the Nazis. You guys like Thiel wanted your manchild Trump to bring about Manichean moments of choice like these, but then you cry and hide when they come about.
Nah, it’s about winning the war not the battle. It’s not obvious to me that the current reaction is the best strategy for winning that war.
If the left in the US had paid more attention to class and less to race and gender, would things have worked out better?
Hate groups are breeding ground for terrorism. This goes for every group, may it be Christian, Islamic, Nazi, or some other Fascist (Communism included) group. There’s no slippery slope here. The only argument against a service denial to hate groups would be that they might go dark and be harder to track by law enforcement agencies.
Will you support a campaign to kick Daily Kos off the internet?
The Israeli PM’s son ( Yair Netanyahu) says the leftists are more dangerous than the Neo- nazis. I agree: I am not worried much about fascist ideology growing. I think their importance is way overrated and they are better ignored. NPR is going crazy this week as though a White supremacist insurrection were imminent. These bogeymen/ nazis have become a convenient vehicle for the far left to present themselves as honorable defenders of universal rights and to extend their censorship to all areas of life, subtly enforcing only speech that agrees with their ideology. We’re slowly entering the Stalinist/ Maoist world of denunciations, public shaming for non left sanctioned opinions, denial of service, firings based on political affiliation. The result is looking over your shoulder , self censorship , saying the right thing and walking on eggshells in many environments because who knows who is listening. The fascists may get to the Gulag first but the rest who did not buy into the leftist groupthink will be next. it’s the logical outcome of this ideology. A lot of us like James Danmore will need to be sent to the countryside for re- education. Let a 1000 flowers bloom.
http://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-junior-says-leftists-more-dangerous-than-neo-nazis/
Why don’t the FBI and DHS agree?
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/08/14/fbi-and-dhs-warned-of-growing-threat-from-white-supremacists-months-ago/
They are communist too, everyone is.
The middle is shrinking. A predictable endgame of identity politics.
Damnit, I don’t want to have a future where the only games in town are the KKK or the SJWs. What the hell happened to the classical liberals?
What if this event is just nerds Vs jocks?
Even though one does not like fascists, I find no justification for denying them use of the instruments of speech.
As a business, what I would do is tell them: for every dollar of profit I make in a transaction with you, I will donate that, or more, to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and will run a banner advertisement next to your communication telling others that they, by going to my site and using my facilities, have made a contribution to the Holocaust Museum and SPLC.
There is a little more subtlety here that is also necessary.
A newspaper may decline to accept political or other advertising it finds offensive. The reason is: an externality. Readers who do not favor views will cease buying the newspaper because they are involuntarily being subjected to it, without their consent.
Electronic directed communications are different: you have to seek out the website to get the content, so the reader selects the materials and the site.
I choose to go the the MR website; if some white nationalist placed a add in my local newspaper or ran an infomercial on TV extolling the positions of white supremacy and promoting a Klan rally, that’s different.
If they do it on their own website that’s different. I have to enter the url to reach them.
Free speech extends to those whom you do not like.
‘for every dollar of profit I make in a transaction with you, I will donate that’
John Scalzi has already done something like similar almost 5 years ago – it raised over 60,000 dollars in less than a week. http://whatever.scalzi.com/2013/02/02/solving-my-racist-sexist-homophobic-dipshit-problem/
Who knew that Vox Day was such a dynamic force for supporting equality for women, gays and people of color, as well as a supporting an organization dedicated to helping those victimized by sexual assault.
I have more trouble with the PayPal declination of service because there is no externality: no one is involuntarily involved in the transaction other than the seller and buyer, unlike a newspaper which has to consider the reaction of its subscription base which involuntarily receives a racist add. On the other hand, I am sure that the Walmart manager can decline to sell rifles to an angry crowd outside of its store because there may be an imminent danger to others.
If only there were some sort of countervailing force that could defend you persecuted right-wingers against these heavy-handed corporations. Of course that would probably involve taxation and regulation which you also hate, so I’m not quite sure how to square this circle.
“Apple, LinkedIn, Spotify and Twitter have joined a growing chorus of technology companies to hit out at the far right and Donald Trump’s attempt to put white supremacists and leftwing counter-demonstrators at Saturday’s Charlottesville protest on the same moral plane.”
Let us be blunt here, it is a issue of political leadership. The savage red Chinese have a saying: “Sailing the seas depends on the helmsman”. Everyone knows (even if some people pretend they don’t) that neither crooked Clinton nor dishonest Donald could be a great helmsperson. So how can America’s Ship of State avoid the rocks?
mmmm, that explains the might of Chinese navy before 1949 😉
Yes, it does. The regimes of Qing and of the warlords were pathetic.
“This is not about the left or the right, conservative or liberal. It is about human decency and morality.”
That line is perfect. IMHO, many people struggle to make a sensible judgment of the situation (Donald Trump included) because they see everything as a right and left fight, they cannot even realize that sometimes it’s about right and wrong.
What would Camille Paglia say?
Isn’t the only possible answer to this, no matter what she’s talking about, “who cares?” Tyler has a lot of idiosyncratic views, but still caring (ever caring) what this no-talent has been who never should have been thinks is among the very most idiosyncratic.
What’s good about Paglia? Even in Tyler’s best attempts to explain what he likes, I’ve seen nothing (other than that, when he was a repressed teen, he found her liberating, but well, who should care about his personal stories?) Please, do explain what he adds to the world. I see nothing of value at all.
Because people will suddenly give literary scholars or humanities professors a bullshit pulpit if it fits their priors or makes them feel better. I really see no difference between her and say bell hooks aside from the crowd she generates. I tried reading her work and its really no different than a good chunk of the RealPeerReview stuff.
“What would Camille Paglia say?”
Imagine Scrabble letters being fired from a machine gun.
The SPLC? Is that the best that they could do? Jesus. I wouldn’t be surprised if MR is listed on a SPLC database somewhere.
‘I wouldn’t be surprised if MR is listed on a SPLC database somewhere.’
No it isn’t. So many people apparently wanting to be persecuted, it is amazing to see what sort of imaginary fantasies they indulge in.
*sigh* The point is that the SPLC has been known to paint with a broad brush when compiling their lists. But whatevs.
Wait, you admit that what you wrote is just another example of a persecution fantasy?
And who cares what the SLPC thinks? I certainly don’t, and why should I? They are just one voice among many, after all, most of whom more interested in fund raising than anything else.
Am I to understand that there is, or should be, a right to promote disorder and, in furtherance thereof, to incite violence? Even the Bolsheviks learned that upending the social order can be hazardous to one’s health, the Bolshevik’s health. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/18/books/review/yuri-slezkine-the-house-of-government.html That lesson is beginning to dawn on a few thoughtful and intellectually independent libertarians. Group think is the opposite of libertarianism, yet the libertarian movement has been hijacked by a cabal that rejects transparency and demands adherence to group think; and group think cannot tolerate anyone thoughtful and intellectually independent because she might challenge and undermine the group think. Disorder is like a virus: it can be stopped from spreading only if everyone disengages from society. Is that what those who promote disorder wish to achieve, the very opposite of the freedom of association and social and intellectual engagement that the libertarian claims to promote? The antidote to any form of extremism is its opposite form of extremism. In his column this week David Brooks promotes moderation. As a cradle Episcopalean, that’s fine with me (moderation is part of our creed). If independence and moderation define the libertarian, then I am a libertarian; if not, then I am not a libertarian.
“yet the libertarian movement has been hijacked by a cabal that rejects transparency and demands adherence to group think”
Really? In what chat room?
Pay Pal helped convicted terrorist Mohamed Elshinawy in 2015 according to the DOJ.
Morality, or lack thereof, is not measured by the number of victims. It is measured by the hatred in one’s heart and the evil of one’s actions.
Trump never said the two sides were morally equivalent. A reporter attempted to put those words in his mouth, and he rebuffed it. Trump merely acknowledged that the violence of that day was instigated by people on both sides who came prepared for and committed acts of violence against the other. His response was appropriate. It is not the duty of the President to weigh in and take sides on every confrontation. He doesn’t have to decide which of the Crips
When Nazis and Communists fight in the streets, you don’t take a side. You pray for a meteor.
Incorrect. A mere attempt to say that both sides committed some violence would not be so offensive. The offensive part was that he claimed that there were “good people” at the Nazi rally. That’s something that, e.g., the Sons of Confederate Veterans (who call the Civil War “the Second American Revolution”) didn’t do in their statement blaming both sides.
I concede that there are good people who don’t want the statues to come down, but that’s different from saying that good people march underneath Nazi flags.
Noted…I won’t be able to find rap music at any of these providers…oh, wait, sorry
Also related, the ACLU has announced it will not represent hate groups who demonstrate with firearms.
I assume State and federal court judges will be (at least partially) following suit. If you cannot assemble peaceably then you do not have a full right to assemble.
Ridiculous, and of course judges will not be following suit. Legally bearing firearms is no sign that someone is not assembling peaceably.
Also related, the ACLU has announced it will not represent hate groups who demonstrate with firearms. I assume State and federal court judges will be (at least partially) following suit. If you cannot assemble peaceably then you do not have a full right to assemble.
Thanks for an example of the games people play when a statement of principle interferes with what they really want. It’s been an education.
You donate to the $PLC, you contribute to expanding Mrs. Morris Dees collection of peculiar knick-knacks. The $PLC was exposed nearly 20 years ago as a sleazy direct-mail mill. It’s pretty amusing these billionaires were taken in by it. We have a shirt-tail carrying a mess of student debt and resident in a high-rent district. These billionaire-clowns could do more for the common life if they financed a home purchase for him and his family.