Does society underestimate women?

Yes. The context is female jockeys in horse racing, and so we turn to Alasdair Brown and Fuyu Yang in the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization:
Highlights
Male and female jockeys compete side-by-side in horse racing.
Betting market prices provide a window onto society’s beliefs about female ability.
Women are slightly underestimated, winning 0.3% more races than the market predicts.
Underestimation is greater in jump racing, where female participation is low.
‘Women are slightly underestimated, winning 0.3% more races than the market predicts.’
Well, that certainly seems like a knock out argument concerning how markets are unable to judge people. Does Piketty know?
There were a couple of famous female jockettes in the early 1970s. One of them, Robyn Smith, was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1972 for a story about her by Frank Deford. She went on to marry Fred Astaire. Another, Mary Bacon, had a Revlon modeling contract but lost it when she gave a speech at a Ku Klux Klan rally.
So our culture has been celebrating women jockeys for about 45 years now, although there doesn’t seem to be a trend toward them getting more famous compared to how famous Smith and Bacon were during the Nixon Era.
0.3%? You must have done something very un-PC to have been sentenced to public virtue twerking to the tune of mere static such as this. Come clean! Tell us what Lefty idol you offended, how many Hail Diversitys you must recite and how vigorous your twerking must be before that sin is absolved.
One could conceive of questions asking if society overestimates female politeness or male assholery. But no one would ask these questions because research findings are required to conform to the Althouse rule.
To know who is in power, look for which people get to ask/frame the questions.
Women now give birth to nearly all the children born every year. I guess men just don’t like giving birth. Sounds sexist.
One of the first things I thought when I read this summary was that bettors at horse races don’t only bet on who wins–they also bet on who will place and show (and, implicitly, the relative rankings of all horses and the jockeys who ride them). Wouldn’t the inclusion of all odds pre-race compared with all the actual positions at the end of the race be a more inclusive sample than just focusing on first place finishes and wouldn’t that therefore be a more accurate indicator of whether female jockeys are “underestimated”?
Well, it turns out that the study also did consider that more inclusive methodology including all placings. The conclusion:
“To sum up at this stage, while there is a slight underestimation of women in the full sample in terms of wins (0.3%), there is little or no effect to be found in terms of placings.”
This finding, found about two-thirds of the way down in the text of that study, somehow didn’t find its way into the conclusion or the abstract summary. What are the odds that this represents author bias?
To be fair, the fact that no effect was found in one part and a tiny effect was found in some other part, and only the tiny effect made it into the abstract sounds like run of the mill publication bias. You have to have an effect to get published, so the effect is what they push. This makes it highly likely that these findings won’t be replicated, by the way.
The publication bias and failure to replicate are very big problems indeed, but it isn’t quite fair to say that they are due to PC or author bias.
What part of jockeying depends on the jockey? Having as light a body as possible? I assume the horse knows to jump over obstacles without guidance.
A lot.
Here’s 54-year-old Willie Shoemaker (in sky blue) on 17 to 1 Ferdinand winning the 1986 Kentucky Derby:
At about 5:52, Shoemaker makes his famous cut from the outside to the inside to go through a narrow opening in heavy traffic.
Here’s another video of the 1986 Kentucky Derby.
In the original call, Ferdinand doesn’t appear to have been mentioned by the announcer during the entire race until he’s suddenly about to cross the finish line to win.
The Bayesian in me is extremely skeptical. The null hypothesis should not be betting markets that always get things exactly right. Randomly, one in ten times you will get statistical significance in favor of one side or another, and if you go around looking for areas of human activity where men and women compete and where there are betting markets the chances that you will find one in which one side is favored is pretty high.
“Underestimation is greater in jump racing” – this is just old-fashioned p-hacking. If you take enough subgroups there will always be one where the effect you are looking for is large and statistically significance.
I am filing this in my “garden of forking paths” folder.