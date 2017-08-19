Why is a solar eclipse special?

I recall the eclipse in 1973. As a kid, I made some kind of cardboard box, so I could view the sun through a little squinting hole. The entire event was a big disappointment, even given the fact that, at the time, I had hardly seen anything before. I hadn’t even been to Philadelphia.
I’ve seen it get dark before. So is it special because we wonder how the others will react? If traffic will freeze up and wild animals will burrow into the sleep holes for the night? Or do we care simply because it is rare and publicly observable? (NB: It is the 3 billionth total solar eclipse.) Because it upends something about our sense of the world and its underlying orderliness? Because we somehow find the crossing of the heavenly bodies intrinsically aesthetic?
Because we can see it? No one much seems to care when various planets line up in what are supposed to be astrologically meaningful ways. Or maybe because the event is dangerous and capable of damaging our eyes.
Or is it like a football game, namely that you go someplace to watch it and drink a lot of beer? Would it be a lesser public event if everyone could see it perfectly from their back yard? Few people get to see it from a plane.
I expect to be underwhelmed.
It’s a stark reminder of things we lose sight of in our day to day minutiae bound and status seeking lives. It’s the universe screaming at the top of its lungs “momento mori.”
Physically, scientifically, it is a nonevent. Predictable with certainty to the end of the finite life of the sun. The ancient Aztecs and Greeks could calculate its timing. Symbolically, it is a nonverbal Meditations by Marcus Aurelius. A dramatic experience to shock the complacent into remembering that we are nothing compared to the infinite. A lesson in fatalism and our dependency on factors outside our (nonexistent) control: the sun for energy and life is a perfect symbol of life’s fragility.
As an avid reader I find it flabbergasting that you do not appreciate the symbolism.
Wow thread winner with the first post.
+1
A visible, visceral reminder that we don’t just live in a world – of work, school, bills, politics etc – but on a planet in a solar system. Sobering.
If you weren’t in the path of totality, of course it’s underwhelming. But if you’re in the path of totality, you get to see the corona. That’s what I’m looking forward to, and I think the reason people get so excited about it.
Colin – Exactly. Path of totality – you get to see solar flares (sort of like seeing a far off star in your backyard with all of its details, like those dreams we had when we were little that we got to live in the sky for a few days, who knows why, dream logic is dream logic), you get to see our beloved closest planets Venus and Mercury high in the sky, for once in your life, instead of near the horizon – and that is a big deal, sort of like seeing your elderly grandma the way she looked when everyone who lived in the 30s was young in the 30s and looked good in clothes of the 30s – I personally don’t remember, but I have been told that the old movies do not do justice to the cool ways that people dressed in the 30s – and you get to see, if you look for it, flashes of light through lunar craters (with which you may or may not be familiar, but which, to tell the truth, are the same lunar craters that lunar observers have observed for all your life): then there are the strange phenomena like Bailey’s beads and the derivative waves of light that majestically pass over the ground (sorry, I am not being poetic, that is an actual thing – something to do with diffraction and atmospheric effects). As for me, I will be outside the path of totality, and I plan to just walk into the local woods and sit around, not looking at the sun, to see if any of the resident deer or rodents or rabbits or canids (Coyotes) or, if I am super lucky, felines (Bobcats!) do anything interesting when it gets sort of dark in the middle of the day. If any such animal seems really upset I will try to reassure it. No eclipse glasses or “pinpoint papers” for me: but I am lucky enough to live near a woods.
Well, Bailey’s Beads ‘are’ flashes of lights through lunar craters. And my grandmothers were both fairly elderly in the 30s – they were still fairly young women in 1895, though, and, although I am not a friend of a friend of the person responsible for the “costumes” of a really good movie set in 1895 or so (‘The Music Man’, say, with the a propos lyrics ‘to get the sun back in the sky), well, I could have been.
see also Bruce Charlton: what to do in the forthcoming eclipse. Slightly melodramatic, but more insightful than I could be.
maternal grandmother – 19 in 1895, paternal grandmother, 29 in 1895. Just in case you were wondering. Good times – I wish I was there.
but I have friends – well, people I play cards with, and talk with and once in a while go to museums or zoos with – with grandmothers who were both 19 in the 50s (very early 50s, but still). Equally times I would like to visit. I guess almost everyone feels the same, regardless of the secular decade. Sorry for the multiple comments; someday all of us may learn to get to the point quickly. Enjoy the eclipse.
Yes, I can’t quite tell from Tyler’s reminisces if he saw a total eclipse or partial one. The 1973 eclipse achieved totality only in South America and Africa (and the Atlantic Ocean), quite a ways from New Jersey.
Partial eclipses are much as Tyler describes (except it doesn’t even get dark, unless you’re at something like 98% totality). I wouldn’t cross the street to watch a partial eclipse.
But I’ve traveled to different continents to watch total eclipses (obviously we did other sightseeing too). People have offered a lot of similes, partial and total eclipses are like holding hands compared to sex, but perhaps the best one is the closest one: they are like night and day. Totally different experiences.
Because a partial eclipse is just an ordinary day, maybe the light gets a little dim but many people wouldn’t even notice, and you still can’t/shouldn’t look at the sun. If you have a pinhole camera or solar filters you can look at it, and you’ll see that a bite has been taken out of the sun, but you might as well stay home and look at a photo in a book, the experience is much the same. Totally underwhelming.
A total eclipse is mind-blowing, and this quote from Tyler suggests that he has not experienced one:
“I’ve seen it get dark before.”
Not like this you haven’t. Because when the eclipse reaches totality, you can look directly at the sun. But there is no sun! Just the black disk of the moon (invisible until just before totality unless you’re using those solar filters), and the fiery but dim corona, which is invisible at all other times. Except for other total solar eclipses, I guarantee that you haven’t seen anything like this. The sky is dark but not midnight dark, more like twilight. Stars come out, but far faster than they do when the sun sets. The sun is hanging in the sky but only dimly lighting the landscape. You might be able to see Mercury and/or Venus — at the same time as you see the sun, or where the sun would be.
And it’s not just a visual effect, which is why photos and TV cannot come close to conveying the experience. Sounds change: the birds stop chirping, and people will gasp in amazement, yell, and cheer. I guarantee they won’t be cheering at a partial eclipse, it’s too mundane. Touch changes too, because the temperature falls, again far faster than it does during sunset.
And I haven’t even mentioned other eclipse phenomena such as the shadow bands, the diamond ring effect, Bailey’s Beads, etc.
Actually Tyler’s description of his pinhole camera made out of a cardboard box makes me realize that he saw only a partial eclipse. If the eclipse had been total, he would’ve thrown down the cardboard box and stared at the sun and the landscape, and his description of the experience wouldn’t even mention the cardboard box.
It’s similar to going to a bad play and being annoyed by the guy two seats away who’s constantly coughing, and afterward talking about how annoying he was. But if the play was great and enthralling, you come back and you’re not going to be talking about the coughing guy or cardboard boxes or the like. You’re going to be talking about the experience that you’ll remember vividly for the rest of your life.
What is really cool about eclipses is that if, like the Spanish conquistadors –or was it Captain Cook?–just before you are about to be eaten by cannibals, and/or to increase your status, you can predict a solar eclipse, you can save the day for yourself. Works also if you’re an astronomer accused of witchcraft by the local yokals (was it Tycho Brahe? Yes it was: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/December_1573_lunar_eclipse)
Bonus trivia: in one of his journeys, Magellan, who sailed around the world (or his crew did), lost his life when he tried to pick sides in Cebu, Philippines. Never get involved in developing world feuds is my advice. They have a giant statute of Cap. Cook’s killer, Lapu Lapu, near Cebu’s airport. Capitan Cook, who discovered Australia, I believe had the same thing happen to him in Hawaii.
You’re thinking of Christopher Columbus and his use of a lunar eclipse:
https://www.space.com/2729-lunar-eclipse-saved-columbus.html
However TinTin did utilize a solar eclipse:
https://ubikcan.files.wordpress.com/2008/01/tintin.jpg
Because of this extraordinary coincidence: https://physics.stackexchange.com/questions/24912/can-the-apparent-equal-size-of-sun-and-moon-be-explained-or-is-this-a-coincidenc
Solar eclipse can be a small thing sure you don’t have to care but for the fun of it it doesn’t really matter unless it damages stuff in space
I saw it back then with my Mom and Dad, projected onto a white piece of paper after passing through a pin hole. My Mom and I were talking about it just last week (Dad is gone now). We’re not fancy people like you, traveling the world on taxpayer dollars and eating dead octopus eyeballs and live monkey brains, but we remembered it; nevertheless. And it was very cool. But what do regular people like us know?