Thursday assorted links

1. Is America’s most expensive home selling in Bel-Air for $350 million?
2. Are Uber drivers hacking the system to cause surge pricing?
3. Kenyan baby for rent markets in everything.
4. This Melbourne cafe charges men ten percent more.
5. Why Amit Ghate is still short Tesla.
6. Was it worse to be an interned Japanese-American in a lower income area? Paper here.
#4 “One of the many benefits of being your own boss is that you can use your business as a platform to raise awareness about social issues”. This reminds me that night clubs usually charge less for women. I wonder what social issue is being raised there… Also, I hope these owners are also only hiring women to do all the work, including any construction, electricity, cooking, accounting, etc. Finally, I hope they have a very liberal policy on maternity leave (no need to worry about fathers I guess).
“Also, I hope these owners are also only hiring women to do all the work, including any construction, electricity, cooking, accounting, etc”
Camille Paglia made a very good point about this some time ago that the practical world is not female, it’s male. http://ideas.time.com/2013/12/16/its-a-mans-world-and-it-always-will-be/
Dudes make the world go round.
Sure, I was being ironic. I would be curious to see what is the economic impact this targeted pricing has on that business. Men are probably a much larger percent of customers they care about, so I see this as a very impractical strategy. Unless they make it up on publicity, which is possible I guess.
… it was mostly a publicity stunt. That female restaurant owner said she wasn’t gonna kick any men out (deny service) if they declined to pay her “Man Tax”
“Dudes make the world go round.”
No, it takes two to Tango.
But the sexes aren’t identical. No matter what the Deniers may claim.
American society’s fabric has collapsed. People bowl alone, people tango alone.
Melbourne is in America now? Well blow me down….
What part of Brazil is Melbourne in?
I was talking about the “it takes two to Tango” idea. It is not true anymore in America. The country is hopelessly divided by hatred.
I would be very interested to see an economic simulation of what would happen if even 30% of men worldwide went on “strike”. Economically vanished so to speak. I would like this economic model to take into account spool up of both female labor force and capabilities to fill in for these jobs taking into account current statistics. Female scabs so to speak.
Shit would get just as crazy if 30% of women went on “strike”. Relax.
….”Melbourne is in America now? Well blow me down….”
Well if people speak mainly Spanish in Brazil , I don’t see why America can’t be down under.
You are pathetic.
Pathetic is honestly the best word to describe you.
don’t worry about the maternity leave, none of them will ever be getting pregnant. I sincerely hope their plumber charges them an additional 18% when he comes to fix their drain.
Meanwhile, here’s a restaurant which offers a discount based on bra size.
http://www.bbc.com/news/amp/blogs-news-from-elsewhere-40851224
#5 The man makes some very good points, can any here who is bullish on Tesla refute them? I think the corporate governance issues are significant are under discuss because Musk gets a free pass too often.
I wonder how many of these same arguments could have been made about Apple and Ipod/Iphone.
It does not matter whether Tesla as a company survives long-term or not, whether they are acquired or not, at whatever valuation. Their tech is real and unlikely to disappear. If they contribute to the spark that lights the fire of a new mode a transportation, that is all that matters.
There is nothing innovative about batteries and electric motors. That tech has been around forever, just like solar cells. It’s just that big batteries are really expensive and so the vehicles are not cost competitive unless you get subsidies and regulatory breaks, and make your brand a status symbol. The minute the batteries become cost competitive, literally any car company could do the same thing.
Self-driving is new, but Tesla doesn’t have the lock on that either, and everybody is getting into the game.
“The minute the batteries become cost competitive, literally any car company could do the same thing.”
I think you are correct, but not any car company did do it. Tesla seems to have executed and delivered an innovative car while the major car companies were plodding along with incremental improvements.
Granted, I still won’t touch Tesla’s stock with it’s extremely high price, but it’s churlish to deny the company and the man credit for the successes that they’ve made.
I am not sure I buy the argument about the Tesla stock being extremely highly priced. It is extremely risky, to be sure. However, if this is truly an automotive revolution the potential reward is also huge.
“I am not sure I buy the argument about the Tesla stock being extremely highly priced. It is extremely risky, to be sure. ”
Yes, I think you are correct, but aren’t those both correlating factors. The stock is extremely risky at the given price. But, if the price were 10% of it’s current ask, it wouldn’t be nearly as risky.
Actually the Tesla stock story is more about distributed electrical generation and batteries (remember they are now merged with Solar City). If Musk can somehow get solar to take the next step for homes and businesses, not just cars, the stock is actually very cheap. It’s sort of like Amazon years ago when they sold books and CDs, they were expensive as hell then if that’s all they were going to be doing.
Funny how people sometimes forget this point. Of course, it isn’t always true. For example, the computer industry still hasn’t recovered after Commodore Int. went bankrupt in 1994.
#6
Location Location Location
HuNu it was better to be born in Beverly Hills than in the Sudan
We’re so lucky to have Harvard professors explain the world
5. Cowen rejected Lucas and nobody noticed. Ghate holds onto the idea that investors are (or should be) motivated by economic fundamentals. Some fantasies are hard to let go. I recall the difficulty getting over Santa Klaus. The Republican establishment hasn’t come to grips with the fantasy that Trump is qualified to be president, even though it’s obvious he is a dangerous ignoramus. Investors haven’t come to grips with the fantasy that Tesla is a real car company that will produce and sell millions of cars while generating enormous profits. Trump and Musk are showmen, which is all it takes to achieve success in a world that prefers fantasy over reality.
And the space rockets must be a figment of Musk’s imagination, sort of like Santa Klaus? No success there, I suppose.
“Some fantasies are hard to let go.”
Shiller pinpointed the stock bubble in July 2013 too! S&P has earned 60% since…
http://www.newsmax.com/finance/InvestingAnalysis/Shiller-stock-market-bubble/2013/07/31/id/517991/
I can put my house on the market for $350 million too. That doesn’t mean it’s a meaningful market indicator.
That gives me an idea. Sometime in probably the next 3 years or so, I will be the executor of my (currently alive, but quite elderly) mother’s estate, which consists mostly of 2 acres of prime Silicon Valley real estate. To attract free publicity, I should put it on the market for $1 billion or some equally absurd value. Act now, and I’ll knock $100 million off the price!
#1 and it’s not even on the ocean front. Not worth it.