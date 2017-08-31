Thursday assorted links

1. “…material incentives tend to be moot when soldiers are faced with the proximate decision of firing on civilians.”
2. Can smart devices track your movement with music? Can machine learning master love?
3. Interview with Sujatha Gidla.
4. Did India block China in Doklam?
5. “In an illustrative simulation we find that scrapping Buy-America(n) would reduce U.S. employment in manufacturing but boost employment in the rest of the economy with a net gain of about 300 thousand jobs. Even in the manufacturing sector, there would be many winning industries including those producing machinery and other high-tech products. Employment would increase in 50 out of 51 states and 430 out of 436 congressional districts.” Link here.
6. The IMF profiles Ricardo Hausmann.
#5. Well, unintended consequences and all that. What’s the cost of reestablishing manufacturing once it’s gone away and been monopolized elsewhere.
Not only would scraping Buy America rules increase the employment of low wage service workers in the US but would add China to the US with 300 plus Senators and 1200 Representatives of the Communist Party. Win/Win!!!!!
5. Even if the lost manufacturing jobs were (much) higher wage jobs than the 300,000 jobs gained, the advantage to buy American will result in a poorer world economy and, thus, a poorer American economy. One can deny that globalization never happened, but it did, and first step to recovery is to accept reality. The challenge to developed countries such as America is the potential domestic instability, social, political, and economic, resulting from declining or flat wages and much higher levels of income and wealth inequality. One can deny that high levels of inequality don’t cause instability, but it does, and the first step to recovery is to accept reality.
5:
“Off-shoring will be great, instead of manufacturing, everyone will become programmers, and…”
“1. “…material incentives tend to be moot when soldiers are faced with the proximate decision of firing on civilians.” … Why do soldiers disobey orders to defend the regime against civilian protestors? ”
That’s an issue that will surely be fixed via automation in the future. Asimov was presentient.
See the recent article in wired about the trolley problem as related to autonomous vehicles. More efficient and ethical warfare is on its way.
I disagree with that statement. Smaller wars. Shorter. More of them. Very violent, very kinetic and very urban (which means higher interplay between civilians and soldiers by default), but much less decisive.
Warfare has been moving to a much more decentralized, multi-party, with higher impact on civilian areas, and less decisiveness model for quite some time and entirely due to geopolitical and social sensitivities surrounding the idea of what it means to accomplish objectives…what does it mean to “win” a war.
The Pax Americana has ended. Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, Yemen, and the Ukraine are the future.
Regarding 3
“They are not allowed to enter temples.”
These are such outright lies. Untouchables probably constitute a majority of visitors to most large temples on most days. Whatever restrictions temples had against dalits have disappeared for over 80 years now. Gidla is talking of an alternative universe.
2b. Breaking news: potential partners with desirable traits who are still single tend to be less desirable than the possession of those traits would predict.
In Houston, check out this CBS reporter totally outside, not under studio lights, not with studio sound, not looking over his shoulder at a green screen, doing real reporter things.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aM8agycic30
2b. Thus online dating services offering compatibility tests are a fraud…….or do they have legal disclaimer as astrologists: “for entertainment purposes only”.
3. For those who are not already bored of the topic there are some interesting details about caste in that interview. First she mentions how untouchables were not allowed to live in the village. This is a local thing. In Andhra Pradesh and other parts of South India, Brahmanas also lived in separate settlements called Agraharas. In my neck of the woods all castes lived together but on separate streets or lanes. Another form of organization is what we call in Gujarat a Pola or Wadi where there a group of houses in a sort of cul-de-sac around a common area (perhaps with a well.) Many of the older cities are built in this model.
The author mentions she is a Christian and that even the Communists are caste conscious. This should not be surprising. A jati or caste is above all else an extended family. Those Indians who deny there is an hierarchical aspect are in denial but those who would think it is only about hierarchy are equally distorting. It is natural to prefer ones kinfolk and New Soviet Man is not going to be able to overcome this.
The author talks about Kammas as an upper caste. They are in bureaucratese a “forward caste” meaning they are not eligible for affirmative action. They are the yeoman farmers of that region and in the past some were official and larger landowners. (According the wikipedia article, they seem to have gone up and down in status quite a bit over the centuries.) However as far as Sanskritic classifications go, they are Shudras not high at all. This goes to show that if you want to understand Indian society as it is today it is rather pointless to look to e.g. Vedas or Manusmriti etc. for enlightenment. The fallacy is to assume there is a caste “system” that is implemented (or deviated from) in a top-down manner. Rather, we should look at the ancient accounts as attempts to rationalize a diversity that already existed.
Finally it seems from the comments that the author is a sympathizer of the Maoist Naxalites. However much sympathy you might feel for the suffering her people have gone through, it doesn’t change the fact that Maoism is batshit crazy. Even if by some miracle it manages to help the Dalits (it won’t) it will certainly be a calamity for everyone else.
These subaltern commentators need to make up their mind on what constitutes a “high” caste.
If local Jaati hierarchies are what matter, then that’s a secular thing. Don’t bring up Hinduism or irrelevant ancient texts. As those Jaati hierarchies have nothing to do with Varna. The Kammas and Reddys of AP are a lot more formidable in every respect (intellectually, physically, socially, financially) than say the brahmins of eastern UP. So the Varna hierarchy goes out for a toss here.
And if Kammas can indeed become so very powerful (despite being low ritual status), then the same outcomes can, in theory, be achieved by Ms Gidla’s Jaati. Sure, it may be a hard climb. But communities have made that climb in the past. Kayasths were shudras as per most traditional commentators. Yet today they are the most upwardly mobile and most educated of all north indian castes. Kayasth per-capita income is probably 2-3 times the mean brahmin per-capita income in UP or Bihar.
Unfortunately we have to go by hunches here, because the Indian government has stopped tracking populations (let alone economic outcomes) by caste. So there is absolutely no progress card for each caste available. Hence we have commentators like these who keep dishing out the same old lines about dalit / shudra oppression, which may not be true in many/most parts of India, especially urban India.
#4 was a good quick read. If indeed there is a Chinese expansionary playbook, the Indians showed one way to proceed in countering it, on behalf of itself and a weaker third party.
#5 So that is it. To Hell with American workers, they eat, they breath, they fell, they hope, they dream, they are not automatons under the Communist Party’s control. They must go.