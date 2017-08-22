Tuesday assorted links

1. “We find that relative to males in the same cohort, female economists are less likely (by about 14%) to have received tenure and promotion eight years post-graduation.” And Kevin says reforming tenure is not nearly enough.
2. Most legacy applicants fits the academic profile of the colleges to which they are admitted. I would stress this is a) revenue-maximizing, b) still deeply unfair, c) still pragmatically a good thing, and d) an indictment of how institutions currently think about “academic profile.”
3. On the origin of municipal segregation ordinances.
4. The new Shanghai rankings for economics departments. GMU Law also in the top 30. And Lynne Kiesling moves to Purdue, congratulations!
5. How will Lagos cope with its population?
6. David Brooks on moderates (NYT).
#6 was good. Put crudely, there are industrious people and there are creative people, and they don’t like each other, but they need each other. Carry on.
Agreed, nice to see moderation correctly venerated.
and the NYT commentators said “this is all fine but sometimes one side is right, period (and that side is the left)”.
#1: The only solution to racism is more racism and the only solution to sexism is more sexism. Once we are deliberately and consistently picking lesser qualified NAMs (Asians are not diverse) and women over better qualified whites, Asians and men, all sexism and racism will disappear slowly over hundreds of years. There will be no resentment to this and we certainly will not have KKK neo-nazis marching all over the country and electing Donald Trump. The ideas of fairness, race or sex-blind hiring, and meritocracy are quaint and absurd.
And by the way, you are absolutely correct that anyone who is not an academic economist is not contributing to their potential. We should institute an academic economist draft, in which stay-at-home moms are forced to become academic economists in the interest of inspiring future generations and rooting out sexism in academia, while privileged white men and Asians are kicked out based on their (disgusting) race and gender.