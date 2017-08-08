Who’s complacent?, stress reduction edition lower the value of signaling

A University of Georgia professor has adopted a “stress reduction policy” that will allow students to select their own grades if they “feel unduly stressed” by the ones they earned.
According to online course syllabi for two of Dr. Richard Watson’s fall business courses, he has introduced the policy because “emotional reactions to stressful situations can have profound consequences for all involved.”
Here is a bit more, but you get the idea. On RateMyProfessor, some considered him tough.
Some of his former students expressed shock when, after leaving school and getting a job, they weren’t allowed to choose their own salary.
Or write whatever they wanted about their employer.
We are all capitalists now?
Or engage in relatively harmless speculation about gender differences?
I got a “D” in math once in uni from a tough grading professor who was so unpopular the most popular professor had to first ask for volunteers then randomly assign students to take the tough professor’s class. I was foolish enough to volunteer…never again. In the next semester, when I repeated the class with another professor, I got an “A”.
Sounds more like poor professor than a tough grader. I mean: it’s math. It’s not like he was grading your correct answers “harder” than the one from whom you earned the A. The difference is (assuming it’s them and not you) that the latter provided the skills and knowledge you needed to find the correct response; the first didn’t.
State schools have any number of approaches to recruit high caliber students. In Georgia, the Hope Scholarship program has kept many very good high school students in Georgia for college (in particular, at UGA), which has raised UGA’s ranking (rankings are based on the caliber of the students, so they are mutually reinforcing) and made it very difficult to get admitted to UGA (even more difficult than some of the Ivies). But it’s also not a secret that, once admitted, not that much is expected of the students. That may offend some folks in Georgia, but this is common knowledge. Of course, it may not be true even if it is common knowledge. A friend sent his very smart daughter to UGA because of the Hope Scholarship. After her freshman year, she told her parents she would stay at UGA if that’s what they wanted, but she wanted them to know that she would not have to study to get all As. They agreed to let her transfer. No, I did not attend UGA, but I did attend a state school (many years ago), the big difference back then being that it wasn’t necessary to attend one of the elite schools in order to have a shot at a very good career.
An aside, my Godson attends that college in Chicago, a place not for anyone seeking stress reduction. I assume the kids who apply there and are fortunate enough to be admitted understand what they are in for.
UGA students are retards compared to Georgia Tech students. Average IQ of 110 vs. 125.
There’s some smart people in the Honors program and Foundation Fellowship but they’re mostly Ivy rejects.
If so, the Ivy rejects do as well or better than the Ivy grads. Look up the work by Krueger on earnings and the Ivy’s, which he wrote while at Princeton.
^^ Written by a Tech student.
Well, I ‘Hope’ I got a job one day
“the big difference back then being that it wasn’t necessary to attend one of the elite schools in order to have a shot at a very good career.”
I am afraid I must beg to differ. My academic teachers and mentors — some of whom are deceased and some of whom are in their 70s and 80s — went to: Harvard, Yale, Berkeley. My supervisor went to Princeton. Back then you needed to attend an elite / thoroughly upper tier school. That is no longer the case, unless (admittedly) you wish to teach at an Ivy.
“That may offend some folks in Georgia, but this is common knowledge.”
No, it’s not. If it’s common knowledge then you wouldn’t have to say it. Leave the rivalry nonsense at the football stadiums.
You might want to double check your sources on this one. The article cited by the article you link to has already issued a correction (though they say it is due to the professor retracting the element.) Given the tone of the writing, I would strongly suspect there is greater context at play here.
Indeed, he might have a sense of humor, given that he is Australian. Given than he is over 30, he cannot be trusted, and may not be experienced with the way media pick up on this sort of thing these days.
I suspect that he probably received some sort of directive from the “administration” that he needed to reduce the stress of his students. In response, he probably wrote this to try and reduce his own stress. It’s almost certain he never intended it to get out, but I do hope he at least sent a copy to the “administration”.
I would consider the suggested 24 hour waiting period before submitting a grade change request to be a very stressful thing. Of course, waiting is optional, but asking adds stress to an already implicitly stressful situation.
Are the names of people who selected their own grades publicly available for shaming?
What do you think the correlation is between hard grading and the student review of the professor on Rate Your Professors?
Do professors lower their standards and grade easier to get a higher rating?
Do chickens cross the road?
Chickens do cross roads, but we do not understand why.
I think the correlation is complicated. Standing out one way or the other is the key to getting lots of bad ratings.
I taught at two colleges for a total of 3.5 years. My unstated policy was any student I thought was crazy enough to shoot me always got the grade they wanted.
No joke: one of those crazy students demanded an F instead of an FA (failure to attend). He got his F!
It’s a slightly different interpretation on the theme of ‘average is over’, no?
I favor rules-based grading schemes consistent throughout an institution and published so that admissions committees know the extent to which A’s were hard-nosed or fluffy. The differences in grading practices among professors is substantial, and this radically damages the signaling value of grades distributed.
What’s the signaling value of an a grade when an A in Dr. Smith’s class means you know it cold, while an A in Dr. Jones’ class means you sorta have it and he’s really a nice guy?
