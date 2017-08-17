Who’s complacent? — not Baltimore

This city removed several Confederate monuments before dawn Wednesday in a stealth operation that highlights the growing backlash against such memorials across the country.
“I said I would move as quickly as I could, and I did,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, a Democrat, said in an interview. “We didn’t need those kinds of symbols.”
Bravo, and let’s hope Old Town Alexandria — wihch frankly I have never liked — does the same with its prominent Lee statue. But, posturing aside, the real import of this story has not yet been digested. This statue removal was done suddenly, without democratic input for the final decision to proceed, and, as far as I can tell, without much in the way of leaks. The mayor just did it. Physically. Overnight. The importance of physical space, and how we shape and present it, must have been paramount in her mind.
That is what the end of complacency looks like. It may just be a blip, but keep the nature of this episode in mind as you track subsequent news developments in this and other areas.
Here is the WSJ article.
Wow, it’s so cool to see leaders acting decisively, without any kind of public input, formal process or democracy. That’s definitely what we need more of. It’ll be so great when every mayor and governor across the country acts just like this.
The city council was elected by every part of the city, and the Mayor was elected by the people of the city. All of the city’s elected legislative and executive branch were in unanimous agreement and acted, as elected representatives of the people. Do we not have a representative democracy, and is that not it in action?
This is more correct than you may realize. Baltimore was a majority-white city; it is now majority-black. Consequently, the statues must go.
Different peoples have different histories, different heroes, different values, different cultures. Change the people, change the place. Baltimore is indeed a quite different place than when Johns-Hopkins was built.
It was majority black 35 years ago, and has had black mayors since 1986.
Actually, the mode by which the Baltimore City council is elected is contrived to reduce the range of views on the council.
They can made whatever decision they want. What’s dismaying is that they devote their time to this sort of vandalism but cannot begin to address the city’s problems, which have nothing to do with historic monuments and everything to do with crime and school disorder. Just last year the electorate did something they haven’t done since 1955: elect a mayor who was not a lawyer or a school district employee. If you thought having a business consultant in the mayor’s chair meant less inanity, think again. The mayor’s new initiative contra street crime is…more spending on community colleges.
Yeah, I know. It’s not like those times when they held polls to vote on erecting each and every statue.
I hate to disappoint you, but the reason he could move quickly is because a Special Commission to Review Baltimore’s Public Confederate Monuments has been in existence since 2015 and has already prepared all the footwork:
of course there is a surprising degree of initiative in deciding to initiate the process earlier, but much of the preparation has already been done – through committees and public consultations.
*she
David is right.
People in Baltimore were thinking about removing the monuments since September 2015. This part of the report is great:
“During the Civil War, approximately 65,000 Marylanders fought for the Union, and close to 22,000 fought for the Confederacy. Nearly half of all Maryland units for the Union
formed in Baltimore, and the total number of Union units outnumbered the Confederate Units from Maryland approximately three to one. Nevertheless, Baltimore has three public
monuments to the Confederacy and only one to the Union. The question is often posed: if Maryland, particularly Baltimore, produced three times more Union soldiers and regiments
than Confederate soldiers and regiments, why does Baltimore have only one monument to the Union and three monuments to the Confederacy?”
http://www.baltimorecity.gov/sites/default/files/Confederate%20Monuments%20report.pdf
From the link, it looks like the Commission voted to remove two of the Confederate Monuments (Taney & Jackson’s), but not the other two (Confederate Women’s, and Confederate Soldiers and Sailers). Is it accurate to say this is part of some normal process?
When a politician sets up a commission about a subject, it is to bury the subject not to act.
No. There are multiple uses to commissions. In cases like these, it is to provide a kind of official and formal legitimacy and cover story for actions for which there has already been an informal, unofficial decision. The speech the politician gives about the findings of the commission would be the same had the commission never existed.
So, what does this mean for Cowen’s “end of complacency” comment?
Thanks for this, I have fixed the wording.
The political class in Baltimore has spent nearly two generations allowing that very handsome city to decay into a crime-ridden hell hole (which has included Marilyn Mosby’s unconscionable abuse of Cesar Goodson and five others) but this they know: there must be no commemoration of Confederate veterans. Priorities.
Baltimore’s govt does not have a great track record for doing the right thing quickly. These are public monuments, and like tax money govts need to keep public welfare in mind…did I actually type that? ha ha ha
Yeah, I’ll say. This is also what the end of democracy looks like, with “strong leaders” taking “decisive action” while fatuous university professors cheer the exclusion of hoi polloi from the process.
Do we know for certain that it wasn’t within her authority as mayor to have the statues removed without holding a public referendum, or some sort of city council vote?
If it is, then this is a big nothingburger with respect to “democracy”. She already had the authority. All she did is use it.
Her mind!
Is this a new form of Civil War reenactment? Seems just as silly. Anyway, it’ll be interesting to see the reactions when some mayor with a different political persuasion decides to remove a statue of, say, MLK without asking anyone’s permission. What could possibly go wrong?
You might begin by removing Martin-Luther-King-the-Merciless from the Mall (or, if you’d prefer a humorous desecration, add supplementary sculptures of the three women with whom he spent his last night on Earth).
The mayor of Baltimore is a she.
Does anyone value peace and social harmony any more? We hobbits need to stop taking the bait. Stop trying to provoke a reaction. Stop reacting to this provocation.
This reminds me of the sixties when you had weaponized black militants engaged in low level intermittent combat with urban catholic ethnics. Who won? The non-combatants on the sidelines playing let’s you and him fight. Stop letting the matador bait you into attackjng the cape.
“This statue removal was done suddenly, without commissions or studies by panels, without democratic input, and, as far as I can tell, without much in the way of leaks. The mayor just did it. Physically. Overnight.”
He must be very strong.
However, it must be pointed out that, amidst the complacency of Brezhnev’s stagnation, the Soviet regime moved fast to demolish Ipatiev’s house (Yeltsin took the task) before it could become a magnet for monarchists. I think the work was done overnight, too. At the same time, Brezhnev refused to talk about the economical problems that plagued the country. It shows us it is more about priorities than about non-complacency per si.
Whoa Tyler, you’re going to trigger all the alt-right-racists-pretending-to-be-libertarian readers. I think that’s about a third of your audience. Or at least a third of your commenters.
One of the biggest problems with Libertarianism is that the broad “audience” for pure ignorance tend to confuse libertarians with conservatives…
Politics isn’t about policy…
All good libertarians know that governments shouldn’t be in the business of erecting statues and memorials in the first place — especially war memorials.
However, removing these statues is like becoming an atheist. It’s so not important that you remove it, but rather what you replace it with.
No, all libertarians feel that way because soldiers and police officers have talents and virtues that are not to be found among libertarians, something libertarians find repulsive.
Robert E. Lee V, who is justifiably proud of his great great grandfather, doesn’t object to the statues being moved to museums.
Not only is there a Robert E. Lee V, there is an Andrew Jackson VI, who is a judge. That is so cool.
Justifiably proud of his great great grandfather? He was a racist, a traitor to his country, defender of slavery and white supremacy, and even ignoring all that, he failed as a general and military strategist. What pride they must have!
https://archive.org/details/shallcromwellhav00adam
He was obviously not a traitor to his country.
Thankfully, all of my ancestors were paragons of virture.
Virtue. I need more coffee. Unfortunately, that is provided by oppressed workers in third-world countries.
And you’re a reductionist knucklehead. How does it feel?
What gets me is the total lack of charity to other perspectives here. The idea that opponents may be well-intentioned but mistaken never enters some people’s heads. Nope; all opponents are evil all the way down, the lot of them….
If only all our causes were so pure that no one will ever have grounds to reproach us for any of them!
Well, it does very strange that this nation had more Confederate than Union statues. Also, following the war (until 1965) most popular culture sympathize with the Confederate versus Union cause which something I never could quite understand. It was known as the Lost Cause.
However, since African-Americans been included in the popular culture mix, the Confederate reputation has taken a beating.
Are there really more Confederate statues in America than Union ones? Every New England town I’ve ever been in has a Union soldier on the village green. I guess I haven’t spent much time in the South.
BTW, Taney was not a Confederate, although Tyler doesn’t seem to know that.
History, often but not always, is NOT written by the winners but instead the losers. The winners move onto other things and memory of why they fought and the anger they had at the enemy starts to dissipate while the losers nurse the grudge and try to compensate for the loss by mythologizing their side.
“Malice towards none” was part of the deal (restored at the end of reconstruction).
South longed for something that was lost. North was just happy for the war to be over.
There hasn’t in a century been a shortage of blacks as purveyors of mass entertainment, not from Scott Joplin and Jack Johnson going forward.
In 1960, we had Dinah Washington, Brook Benton, and Confederate memorials. Now we have salaried employees in higher education who tell us we must pretend ‘hip hop’ is music and we cannot have Confederate memorials. It’s all an exchange of ego satisfactions among different fractions of the professional-managerial class, and pretty repulsive for a’ that.
I really like Old Town Alexandria. It’s a cool place to take a walk and the waterfront parks are great. But if you judge a place solely by its restaurants, as Tyler might, then yes you’re probably not a fan, as it’s all overpriced yuppie crap.
Tyler likes strip malls.
This is a wrong fight and will create sympathy for white nationalists. Fighting racism is not the same as bringing down a few statues.
Yes, bringing down Lenin statues made communism very popular among young people in eastern Europe.
It’s pure provocation. We are being set up to take sides in a war that will only benefit the oligarchs. We’ve already reached the point where we are supposed to dismiss any attempts at reasonable diologue as evil.
+1
This is just Biden’s “they want to put you in chainzzzz” comment in physical format.
The opposition party is neo-confederates! Watch out! You better vote for the old white socialist this time!
Just as Trump said there were some good people among the alt-right, I guess Tyler feels there some good dictators.
Do most people genuinely believe that there are not good people on the “alt-right”? That strikes me as crazy.
“Good person” is a pretty vague term, and I imagine there’s wide disagreement on what exactly it means. In one sense, nobody is a “good person” (Romans 3:23). But people generally recognize “degrees” of goodness. Using that sort of scale, alt-right’s overt racism, trolling, etc. is a huge black mark against them in most peoples’ minds. Doesn’t matter if you’re a wonderful husband, father, and volunteer at the local soup kitchen if you also think Jews should be gassed and call black people monkeys.
It’s all how you define alt-right. I keep hearing it and still don’t know. Is it just the white-power people, who would not be good, or does it include the tea party folks, who are better than the anti-alt-right people?
“The mayor just did it. Physically. Overnight. The importance of physical space, and how we shape and present it, must have been paramount in his mind.”
Perhaps she had been reading The Power Broker.
How about the Vietnam war memorials? Not the wall, the statutes.
I remember years ago Mayor Daley of Chicago ordered bulldozers to destroy Meigs Fields in the middle of the night, without giving the required notice to the FAA.
Many commenters complain that the decision and action by the mayor was “without democratic input”. That’s the way it’s always been in America, from the early days of the republic when all blacks, women, and non-freeholders were denied “input” to today when a combination of obstacles that deny any “input” from a significant part of the adult population to pervasive propaganda that denies informed “input”. If “conspiratorial secrecy is at all times essential” to the success of the undemocratic right-wing social movement, then why shouldn’t opponents of the undemocratic right wing social movement employ the same tactic of “conspiratorial secrecy” to promote the success of a democratic movement. Supporters of the right-wing social movement are complaining that the opposition has adopted their (so far highly successful) tactics.
“The mayor just did it. Physically. Overnight. The importance of physical space, and how we shape and present it, must have been paramount in his mind”
The mayor identifies as female.
Because she is.
If losers are entitled to build monuments…….can Mexicans erect monuments to the defeated soldiers of 1846-1848 Mexican-American war from California to Texas?
Build them in Laredo, where hispanophone Chicanos are actually a majority.
There are 0 monuments but there’s an annual ceremony that remembers the fallen of both armies every year near Brownsville (TX):
“The annual Memorial Illumination is an opportunity to highlight the service of troops from both armies during the early battles of the U.S.-Mexican War. The event attempts to push beyond debates over a controversial war to recognize individual soldiers and honor their service and sacrifices for their respective nations.” https://www.nps.gov/paal/learn/news/annual-memorial-illumination.htm
People in Maryland don’t care. Even the Speaker of the House and the Republican Governor want the Roger Taney statue removed from the grounds of the statehouse. When that monument gets yanked down, I sure hope it has enough ‘democratic input’ for the plurality of the commentariat on this blog.
Even the Speaker of the House and the Republican Governor want the Roger Taney statue removed from the grounds of the statehouse.
Like many Republican politicians, Gov. Hogan from time to time inadvertantly demonstrates the value of a properly ordered liberal education.
Governor Hogan 2 years ago: “Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that he supports taking some steps to address concerns over the Confederate flag and whether it is a historic symbol or racist reminder, but extreme measures only represented “political correctness run amok.”
[…]
Asked whether he would review Confederate statues around the state in the same way that the city of Baltimore is doing, Hogan said he “would have no interest in that.””
Probably too much ‘democratic input’ in the interim which caused the public reversal.
Almost certainly has little to do with ‘democratic input’ and a great deal to do with who the mayor talks to all day every day and who his staff talks to. Very unpopular policies persist for decades because that’s what the sort of people in the social circle of politicians (and especially judges) want. If ‘democratic input’ mattered, you’d have very little legal abortion in this country and ‘affirmative action’ would have disappeared 40 years ago.
“who the governor talks to”.
I had no notion that Maryland – or, most likely, various private societies in Maryland – had any Confederate monuments.
Was the South complacent in putting up the memorials in the first place? I am starting to see this word “complacent” has no or any meaning.
The question of whether this country can contain multiple countries – which some of us endorse, not least because for many of us, travel is only domestic, not international, and the diversity is appreciated – interests me.
My state will be a hybrid of Mexico and Central America in a generation. Are you going to be able to handle that? You will not be able to homogenize the regional difference away, and it will involve much more than statues of people once admired locally.
Ceasar Chavez parks abound. He was against illegals…when will those be renamed?
I’m not joking…they probably will be.
Bravo, and let’s hope Old Town Alexandria — wihch frankly I have never liked — does the same with its prominent Lee statue.
Old Town Alexandria is quite handsome (which is why it is expensive). It’s telling that you don’t care for it. You don’t go there, but you want the Lee statue pulled down because reasons. (Reasons which are almost certainly ignoble).
Doesn’t focusing on removing statues–rather than useless statutes–help distract voters by favoring short-term results over verifiable, long-term gains in social cohesion?
Also, isn’t it easier to topple a statue than to sit down and figure out how to reduce pension ROIs, allocate sustainable funding for public safety (while increasing accountability), and improve educational outcomes?
Well, yes. It’s not difficult to contrive a plan to address Baltimore’s problems. Half the impediment is simply inertia and prevailing mentailities. The other half consists of vested interests and cross-cultural suspicion. So, you have diversions. It works the same way in my home town.
Lack of complacency is overrated.
Would Tyler approve of let’s say Malcolm X monuments and plaques disappearing overnight by fiat? Looks like academic social pressure is finally getting to the poor guy.
My take is different from Cowen’s. This isn’t the end of complacency with respect to the monuments. Rather, it’s the end of the expectation that the monuments can be taken down after a period of public discussion without significant risk of a huge shit show like Charlottesville. The mayor likely came to the conclusion that the monuments were eventually coming down, then acted stealthily to avoid an ugly white nationalist protest.
Good point.
The mayor decided that some people might strongly oppose the action, so he did it in secret to avoid that discussion. Hmmmm.
Not that it makes much of a difference in meaning, but I feel it’s important to recognize that the statue in Old Town isn’t actually a statue of Lee. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appomattox_(statue)
Also, Alexandria City Council voted to relocate the statue last year, but the move is blocked by Virginia code 15.2-1812. http://wapo.st/2v5rPuo
>But, posturing aside
Did he just take an issue that is 100% about posturing, and then decide to discuss it by leading off with “posturing aside”? Yes. Yes he did.
I do thank Ty for not attempting to contain his glee over this totalitarian act. I’m sure he’ll be celebrating Trump’s non-complacent acts from here on out!
Wait. You don’t like Old Town Alexandria??!
I like the low key approach. Things change, bye-bye monuments. Just don’t turn it into a circus for morons yelling at each other.
Ilya Somin argues that we shouldn’t worry about slippery-slope arguments along the lines of “They came for Robert E. Lee and I said nothing… They came for Thomas Jefferson, and there was no one left to speak.” Somin argues that Lee, Jackson, et al., are only being honored for their role in supporting the confederacy, and that this creates a reasonably bright line: people like Jeffferson and Washington are honored for reasons extending beyond their role in the slavery system, so their statues and memorials are safe from removal.
Does the removal of Taney statues cast doubt on Somin’s argument? Taney was certainly a supporter of slavery, but was notable for other reasons as well; Volokh’s co-Conspirator Ilya Somin, in a 2016 piece on Antonin Scalia, notes that “In his own time, Chief Justice Roger Taney was viewed by many as a a great jurist,” presumably notable for things apart from Dred Scott (including, arguably, his presiding over and joining the majority opinion in the Amistad case).
The decision to remove Taney statues appears to be based on the idea that Taney’s other notable accomplishments are eclipsed by his role in Dred Scott. Contra Volokh, does it seem all that unreasonable to suppose that Jefferson’s ownership of slaves likewise eclipses secondary accomplishments like the Declaration of Independence?
Yawn. I’ll be impressed when someone does the same thing to an inner city Teacher’s Union hall.
After reading the comments and watching what has happened this week I am going to reread Murray Edelman’s book, “Symbolic Uses of Politics”
“Edelman’s innovative and classic book The Symbolic Uses of Politics (1964) is the seminal work on symbolic politics, and it continues to exert a widespread influence on scholarly research. In it, Edelman explored the use of myths, rites, and other symbolic forms of communication in the formation of public opinion and policy. He drew a distinction between the conventional view of politics, which focuses on how people acquire what they want through government, and the reality of politics, in which political symbolism is used to influence a country’s citizens by placating them or compelling them to act. The book was centred on the notion that democracy is largely symbolic and expressive in function and has fostered vibrant scholarly debate. According to Edelman, political reality is concealed from the public through the generation of largely empty symbols by the political elite.”